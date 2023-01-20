Read full article on original website
Related
NBC San Diego
Treasury Yields Are Flat as Investors Look to Economic Data, Earnings Releases
U.S. Treasury yields traded flat on Tuesday as investors awaited economic data releases and earnings reports that could provide hints about the state of the U.S. economy. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury rose about a basis point to 3.543%. The 2-year Treasury yield was last trading at around 4.251% after rising by a basis point.
NBC San Diego
Argentina and Brazil Are Discussing Plans for a Common Currency — Analysts Can Scarcely Believe It
Argentina and Brazil are in early talks to create a common currency, as part of a coordinated bid to reduce reliance on the U.S. dollar. Analysts are highly skeptical, dismissing the proposal as "pie in the sky." "It is hard to believe Argentina and Brazil would actually move in this...
NBC San Diego
Bank of America, JPMorgan and Other Banks Reportedly Team Up on Digital Wallet to Rival Apple Pay
Several banks are reportedly working on a digital wallet that links with debit and credit cards, in a bid to compete with Apple Pay and PayPal. According to The Wall Street Journal, the digital wallet would be operated by Early Warning Services, a joint venture from several banks that also runs Zelle. The major banks involved include Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America, according to the report.
NBC San Diego
European Markets Pull Back Even as Flash PMI Data Shows Return to Growth for Euro Zone
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were lower on Tuesday with investors digesting the latest flash purchasing managers' index data from the euro zone in January. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.3% by early afternoon, with basic resources shedding 1.2% while insurance stocks added...
NBC San Diego
Asia-Pacific Markets Rise as Most of the Region Observes Lunar New Year Holidays
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Markets in the Asia-Pacific traded higher as Lunar New Year holidays were observed in most of the region. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.17% in Asia's morning trade, following Wall Street's tech-fueled rally ahead of major earnings reports. New Zealand's S&P/NZX 50 traded slightly above the flatline.
NBC San Diego
Qatar Doubles Credit Suisse Stake as Embattled Lender Forges Ahead With Strategic Overhaul
The QIA now owns 6.8% of Credit Suisse's shares, second only to the 9.9% stake purchased by the Saudi National Bank last year as part of a $4.2 billion capital raise. Combined with the 3.15% owned by Saudi-based family firm Olayan Financing Company, more than a fifth of the company's stock is now owned by Middle Eastern investors.
NBC San Diego
Dow Rises 300 Points, Nasdaq Jumps 1% as Investors Weigh Next Fed Rate Move
Stocks rose Monday as investors contemplated a potential slowdown in rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and braced for a busy week of earnings. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 260 points, or 0.8%, while the S&P 500 added 1.3%. The Nasdaq Composite surged 2%. Semiconductor stocks and shares of...
NBC San Diego
The U.S. Is Massively Underperforming Global Stock Markets, and Analysts See More of the Same
As of Monday morning, the Russell 3000 benchmark for the entire U.S. stock market was up around 4.85% over the three-month period since late October. By contrast, the MSCI World ex-U.S. index had surged more than 19%, while the pan-European Stoxx 600 was up more than 12%. U.S. stocks have...
NBC San Diego
Charts Suggest Investors Should Ignore ‘Crypto Cheerleaders' and Stick With Gold, Jim Cramer Says
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Monday warned investors to stay away from crypto despite bitcoin’s recent gains and instead look to gold. Bitcoin, the world’s top cryptocurrency, continued to gain on Monday as investors continued to bet that the Federal Reserve will ease its pace of interest rate cuts or stop them altogether.
NBC San Diego
Stock Futures Dip After Back-To-Back Gains on Wall Street
Stock futures dipped slightly Tuesday as investors struggled to continue a strong start to the week during a busy stretch of corporate earnings. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 57 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 futures slipped 0.2%, and Nasdaq-100 futures pulled back by 0.3%. The moves...
NBC San Diego
Court Sets Date for Oral Arguments in Grayscale's Challenge of SEC's Bitcoin ETF Decision
The District of Columbia Court of Appeals has scheduled a date to hear oral arguments in Grayscale's lawsuit contesting the Securities and Exchange Commission's decision to deny the conversion of its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust to an exchange-traded fund. Both sides will present their case for the court at 9:30 a.m....
Comments / 0