ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC San Diego

Treasury Yields Are Flat as Investors Look to Economic Data, Earnings Releases

U.S. Treasury yields traded flat on Tuesday as investors awaited economic data releases and earnings reports that could provide hints about the state of the U.S. economy. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury rose about a basis point to 3.543%. The 2-year Treasury yield was last trading at around 4.251% after rising by a basis point.
NBC San Diego

Bank of America, JPMorgan and Other Banks Reportedly Team Up on Digital Wallet to Rival Apple Pay

Several banks are reportedly working on a digital wallet that links with debit and credit cards, in a bid to compete with Apple Pay and PayPal. According to The Wall Street Journal, the digital wallet would be operated by Early Warning Services, a joint venture from several banks that also runs Zelle. The major banks involved include Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America, according to the report.
NBC San Diego

European Markets Pull Back Even as Flash PMI Data Shows Return to Growth for Euro Zone

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were lower on Tuesday with investors digesting the latest flash purchasing managers' index data from the euro zone in January. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.3% by early afternoon, with basic resources shedding 1.2% while insurance stocks added...
NBC San Diego

Asia-Pacific Markets Rise as Most of the Region Observes Lunar New Year Holidays

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Markets in the Asia-Pacific traded higher as Lunar New Year holidays were observed in most of the region. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.17% in Asia's morning trade, following Wall Street's tech-fueled rally ahead of major earnings reports. New Zealand's S&P/NZX 50 traded slightly above the flatline.
NBC San Diego

Qatar Doubles Credit Suisse Stake as Embattled Lender Forges Ahead With Strategic Overhaul

The QIA now owns 6.8% of Credit Suisse's shares, second only to the 9.9% stake purchased by the Saudi National Bank last year as part of a $4.2 billion capital raise. Combined with the 3.15% owned by Saudi-based family firm Olayan Financing Company, more than a fifth of the company's stock is now owned by Middle Eastern investors.
NBC San Diego

Dow Rises 300 Points, Nasdaq Jumps 1% as Investors Weigh Next Fed Rate Move

Stocks rose Monday as investors contemplated a potential slowdown in rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and braced for a busy week of earnings. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 260 points, or 0.8%, while the S&P 500 added 1.3%. The Nasdaq Composite surged 2%. Semiconductor stocks and shares of...
NBC San Diego

Stock Futures Dip After Back-To-Back Gains on Wall Street

Stock futures dipped slightly Tuesday as investors struggled to continue a strong start to the week during a busy stretch of corporate earnings. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 57 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 futures slipped 0.2%, and Nasdaq-100 futures pulled back by 0.3%. The moves...
NBC San Diego

Court Sets Date for Oral Arguments in Grayscale's Challenge of SEC's Bitcoin ETF Decision

The District of Columbia Court of Appeals has scheduled a date to hear oral arguments in Grayscale's lawsuit contesting the Securities and Exchange Commission's decision to deny the conversion of its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust to an exchange-traded fund. Both sides will present their case for the court at 9:30 a.m....

Comments / 0

Community Policy