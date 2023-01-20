Read full article on original website
Related
Lisa Marie Presley’s Daughter Riley Keough Secretly Welcomes Baby Girl With Husband Ben Smith-Petersen
Lisa Marie Presley’s eldest daughter Riley Keough and her husband Ben Smith-Petersen reportedly welcomed their child recently. According to Us Weekly, the Zola star rep confirmed that she and Smith-Petersen welcomed a baby girl. However, it was not disclosed when Keough had the little one. Riley also revealed the newest addition to the Presley family in her speech, which was read by Smith-Petersen, at her mother’s memorial service at Graceland.
NME
Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough reveal Lisa Marie had just become a grandmother during emotional memorial tribute
Lisa Marie Presley had recently become a grandmother before she passed away earlier this month, as revealed in an emotional tribute shared at her Graceland public memorial service yesterday (January 22). The singer-songwriter and only child of Elvis died on January 13, aged 54, hours after she had been rushed...
Popculture
'Blue Bloods': Danny's New Love Interest Revealed
More than five years after Linda Reagan died, Blue Bloods finally showed Det. Danny Reagan going on a date. During the Jan. 20 episode "Lost Ones," Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) went to bat for an officer with whom he had a special connection. This new character, Laura Acosta, was played by guest star Jessica Pimentel (Orange is the New Black).
Anne Heche Wrote ‘Nothing’ In Her Life Made Her ‘Prouder’ Than Ellen DeGeneres Relationship & Her Kids
Anne Heche revealed that one of her proudest accomplishments was her relationship with Ellen DeGeneres in her new, posthumously-released memoir Call Me Anne. The late actress said that along with the births of her children, she was most proud to get to stand up for LGBTQ+ equality through her relationship with the comedian, 64, from 1997 to 2000.
Oscar Nominee Ke Huy Quan Talks ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Recognition: “None of This Feels Real Right Now”
Ke Huy Quan is an Oscar nominee. After leaving Hollywood for decades and watching the Academy Awards every year from afar, he never expected to hear those words in the same breath. This year, his dream became reality as he received a best supporting actor nomination for his role as Waymond Wang in Everything Everywhere All At Once. After learning of his nomination Tuesday morning while on a Zoom with co-star Michelle Yeoh, directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert and others, Quan spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about the significance of the film’s 11 nominations, why its message about kindness resonated...
Barney Returns In ‘HIMYF’: All The Updates On The ‘HIMYM’ Characters In The Spinoff Series
How I Met Your Father returned for season 2 on January 24 and featured one amazing How I Met Your Mother cameo. Neil Patrick Harris is the latest How I Met Your Mother star to make an appearance in the sequel series. Barney Stinson is back and as suave as ever.
