Hailey Bieber put an edgy finish on her latest street-style ensemble while out in New York City on Jan 23. The supermodel was spotted arriving at NBC alongside her friend and singer Justine Skye. For the outing, Bieber wore an oversized motorcycle jacket with a simple black T-shirt. The Rhode Skin founder teamed her tops with baggy low-rise denim jeans. To amp up her look, she covered her eyes with small black rectangle sunglasses and continued to accessorize with chunky gold square earrings and a black leather shoulder bag. Bieber parted her hair in the middle and styled her new fresh-cut bob...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 43 MINUTES AGO