WFMZ-TV Online
Lady Gaga hails Taylor Swift as ‘really brave’ for revealing eating disorder
Lady Gaga says Taylor Swift was “really brave” to reveal her eating disorder. The ‘Born This Way’ singer, 36, praised her fellow performer, 33, after a clip resurfaced from Taylor’s 2020 documentary ‘Miss Americana’ that showed her talking for the first time about her past condition early in her career and previous body image issues.
Hailey Bieber Upgrades Motorcycle Style With Baggy Low-Rise Jeans & Chunky Loafers
Hailey Bieber put an edgy finish on her latest street-style ensemble while out in New York City on Jan 23. The supermodel was spotted arriving at NBC alongside her friend and singer Justine Skye. For the outing, Bieber wore an oversized motorcycle jacket with a simple black T-shirt. The Rhode Skin founder teamed her tops with baggy low-rise denim jeans. To amp up her look, she covered her eyes with small black rectangle sunglasses and continued to accessorize with chunky gold square earrings and a black leather shoulder bag. Bieber parted her hair in the middle and styled her new fresh-cut bob...
Buzz Aldrin gets married at 93, Kylie Jenner reveals the name of her baby boy, and more celeb news
Buzz Aldrin tied the knot for the fourth time on his 93rd birthday. The astronaut - who was part of the historic first-ever moon landing mission in 1969, alongside Neil Armstrong and Michael Collins - took to Twitter to share that he and Dr. Anca Faur, 63, had wed in a small private ceremony in Los Angeles.
‘Below Deck’: Captain Lee Returns With Shock News for His Crew (VIDEO)
The drama is only just getting started on board St. David, as two familiar faces, both friend and foe, are set to return to Below Deck in the second half of Season 10. In a new mid-season trailer (watch below), the Bravo reality series reveals that Captain Lee Rosbach will return to work after recent health issues saw him leave the show earlier this season.
