Henrico County, VA

What started as a mental health call ended with a man going to the hospital

By Caroline Coleburn
 4 days ago
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- What started as a mental health call ended with a man injured in a situation that involved one Henrico County Police Officer firing their gun and another using their TASER on him, according to Henrico Police.

A 911 call led police to the 5300 block of Richmond-Henrico Turnpike, near Azalea Avenue, just after midnight on Friday morning.

"Henrico Police arrived on the scene with a single vehicle off the roadway. Soon after their arrival, there was an altercation between the officers and the male," a Henrico Police spokesperson wrote in an email about the situation. "One officer discharged their firearm during the incident, and another discharged their TASER, but no one was injured as a result of the gunfire."

Mark P. Failey of Hampton suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police, and was taken to the hospital.

Once the 31-year-old was released from the hospital, officers said he was charged with assault on law enforcement and obstruction of justice. Police said Failey is being held without bond.

No officers were hurt.

"The officer involved in the incident will be placed on paid administrative assignment pending an investigation, which is standard protocol anytime an officer discharges their weapon," the Henrico Police spokesperson's email continued. "The Police Division will continue the investigation and work closely with the Henrico Commonwealth Attorney’s Office."

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

