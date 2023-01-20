Read full article on original website
Related
Oscar Nominee Ke Huy Quan Talks ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Recognition: “None of This Feels Real Right Now”
Ke Huy Quan is an Oscar nominee. After leaving Hollywood for decades and watching the Academy Awards every year from afar, he never expected to hear those words in the same breath. This year, his dream became reality as he received a best supporting actor nomination for his role as Waymond Wang in Everything Everywhere All At Once. After learning of his nomination Tuesday morning while on a Zoom with co-star Michelle Yeoh, directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert and others, Quan spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about the significance of the film’s 11 nominations, why its message about kindness resonated...
Hailey Bieber Upgrades Motorcycle Style With Baggy Low-Rise Jeans & Chunky Loafers
Hailey Bieber put an edgy finish on her latest street-style ensemble while out in New York City on Jan 23. The supermodel was spotted arriving at NBC alongside her friend and singer Justine Skye. For the outing, Bieber wore an oversized motorcycle jacket with a simple black T-shirt. The Rhode Skin founder teamed her tops with baggy low-rise denim jeans. To amp up her look, she covered her eyes with small black rectangle sunglasses and continued to accessorize with chunky gold square earrings and a black leather shoulder bag. Bieber parted her hair in the middle and styled her new fresh-cut bob...
Comments / 0