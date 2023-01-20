Read full article on original website
Seth Rollins “Apologized Profusely” After Breaking John Cena’s Nose
Seth Rollins’ character was extremely pleased with himself for breaking John Cena’s nose in 2015, but the real Rollins was far from happy after the incident. On the July 27, 2015 episode of RAW, Rollins broke Cena’s nose during a match by accidentally kneeing him in the face.
Mark Henry Believes Sami Zayn & Paul Heyman May Be In Cahoots
On the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry and co-host Denise Salcedo discussed the return of the Firefly Fun House, Kevin Owens stunning Roman Reigns, the rise of Action Andretti, and more. A hot topic of discussion on the podcast was Sami Zayn and Paul Heyman possibly being in cahoots to dethrone Roman Reigns.
Steve Austin Reportedly Offered ‘Enormous Money’ For Roman Reigns Match
WWE wanted to have Roman Reigns vs. The Rock take place at WrestleMania 39, should The Rock’s schedule allow him to be free enough to wrestle at the big pay-per-view event. The belief had been that if The Rock couldn’t work the match with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, the plan was for Cody Rhodes to challenge Reigns for the Universal Championship.
WWE RAW XXX News – Brock Lesnar Attacks Bobby Lashley, More
This week on RAW Is XXX, Brock Lesnar made his return to WWE programming by attacking arch-rival Bobby Lashley in the main event of the show. Austin Theory put the WWE United States Championship on the line against Lashley in the closing match of the special RAW episode. With victory almost an inch away, Lashley put Theory through a table. It was at this moment that Lesnar hit the ring and decimated Lashley with an F5. The Beast then F5’d Theory onto Lashley, allowing the victimized champion to score the pinfall victory over the fallen challenger.
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW (1/23/23)
WWE invades the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – WWE United States Championship: Austin Theory (c) vs. Bobby Lashley. – Raw Tag Team...
Shawn Michaels & Shelton Benjamin Reflect On 2005 Raw Match
During a recent appearance on WWE’s The Bump, Shawn Michaels and Shelton Benjamin reflected on their Raw match from May 2005. Benjamin and Michaels clashed as part of the Gold Rush tournament, with the match being planned by Michael Hayes. When asked about wrestling HBK one-on-one, Benjamin said, “It...
Various AEW Tidbits: Mark Briscoe, Willow Nightingale, Sammy Guevara
Mark Briscoe’s AEW Dynamite debut this Wednesday night against Jay Lethal will not be a one-off appearance. According to PWInsider, Briscoe is expected to be part of the promotion going forward. The latest episode of The Sessions with Renée Paquette podcast featured current AEW star Willow Nightingale. A description...
William Regal Discusses NXT
In a recent appearance on the Distraction Pieces Podcast with Scroobius Pip, current WWE Vice President of Global Talent Development William Regal recalled his involvement in Triple HHH’s original rebranding of NXT. A highlight follows, courtesy of Wrestling Inc:. On how and why NXT shifted away from its first...
The Bella Twins Express Disdain For WWE Not Referencing Women’s Revolution On RAW Is XXX
The Bella Twins were originally scheduled for an appearance on RAW Is XXX, but the Hall of Famers didn’t show up at the venue. In fact, Nikki and Brie Bella seem to have an issue with how WWE didn’t acknowledge the Women’s Revolution during the 3-hour special.
Ricochet On Teaming With Braun Strowman Following ‘Flippy Flopper’ Comment
Braun Strowman defeated Omos in a hard-hitting contest this past November at WWE Crown Jewel. Following the match, Strowman tweeted that fans care more about monsters and giants than high-flying “flippy floppers.”. During a recent interview, Ricochet commented on his tag team with Strowman, and more. You can check...
Mick Foley Comments On Missing Raw Anniversary Show
Mick Foley politely declined WWE’s request to appear as a part of the Raw XXX last night. The Hardcore Legend said he needed a few days off to spend time with his family, and that he’d been involved in a new project that required a lot of travel.
Ricochet Wanted To Recreate Iconic Stone Cold Moment During Recent Match
On the Christmas episode of WWE SmackDown, Ricochet teamed with Braun Strowman to take on Imperium in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight. During the match, Ricochet suffered a cut on his head that required six stitches in his head to close the wound. Ricochet spoke about the match to...
Watch: Bron Breakker & Grayson Waller ‘Brawl’ At The WWE Performance Center
Grayson Waller’s issues with NXT Champion Bron Breakker are far from over judging by the pair’s actions at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. After winning the Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline in December, Waller challenged for the NXT Championship earlier this month but was unsuccessful.
WWE CEO Nick Khan: “Tony Khan Seems Like A Nice Kid”
WWE CEO Nick Khan has commented on Shahid and Tony Khan, calling the latter/AEW President a “nice kid.”. Nick Khan, who is no relation to the father-son duo, become WWE’s sole CEO earlier this month following the resignation of Stephanie McMahon. On the Bill Simmons Podcast, Nick Khan...
Bully Ray Says He Was Contacted For WWE RAW 30 Appearance
WWE is bringing in several legends such as Triple H, Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, and Kurt Angle for the RAW 30 anniversary show that takes place tonight in Philadelphia, PA. It doesn’t look like WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray will be there, as he noted...
WWE Told Kylie Rae They Don’t Have A Spot For Her
Kylie Rae isn’t expecting to step into a WWE ring any time soon, after being told there was not a spot for her at this time. Rae, who has previously worked in Impact Wrestling, AEW, and the NWA, attended a WWE tryout in late 2022, and wrestled on WWE Main Event in December as Briana Ray.
AEW Changes Date For Dynamite Debut In Winnipeg Due To TV Schedule Revision
AEW has announced a change in its programming timetable. The upcoming AEW Dynamite debut in Winnipeg was originally scheduled for Tuesday, March 14th, but the show will now air on March 15th in the normal Wednesday timeslot. This is due to a change in the network TV broadcast schedule. Tickets...
Mark Henry Urges Tony Khan To Sign Willie Mack
WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently urged Tony Khan to hire former X-Division Champion Willie Mack. On this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, Mack faced Brian Cage, one-third of the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions, in a losing effort. Interestingly, his last AEW appearance was also in a losing effort to Brian Cage, albeit on AEW Dark.
Mark Briscoe To Wrestle Jay Lethal In His AEW Debut Match On Dynamite
AEW and ROH President Tony Khan shared some news today, announcing that Mark Briscoe will wrestle for the first time in AEW on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite when he steps into the ring with Jay Lethal. Khan wrote, “Tomorrow 1/25. Lexington KY. Live on TBS. 8pm ET/7pm CT. Wednesday...
Matt Cardona Wants To Face PCO In GCW
Matt Cardona doesn’t have a high opinion of Canada, and he would love to silence Canadian star PCO in a GameChanger Wrestling (GCW) ring. During a recent appearance on the “Love Wrestling” podcast, Cardona expressed his disdain for Canada and expressed his desire to wrestle PCO at GCW’s ‘IWS Vs. GCW – Tag 2’ event on March 19th.
