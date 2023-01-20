ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Deadline

‘ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT’ Director Edward Berger and Producer Malte Grunert On Their “Humbling and Beautiful” Reaction to Nine Oscar Nominations

It looks like it’s a forward march into Oscars season with the heavily accoladed war-drama All Quiet on the Western Front. Following its impressive 14 nomination count at the BAFTAs in almost all major categories, the film’s director Edward Berger and producer Malte Grunert now sound off to the tune of nine total Oscar nominations for: Best Picture, International Feature Film, Cinematography, Music (Original Score), Production Design and Make-up and Hairstyling. The harrowing anti-war film, based on Erich Maria Remarque’s 1929 novel of the same name, follows a German battalion of spirited young men as they experience the atrocities of...
WWD

How to Watch Oscar-nominated Documentaries and Short Films Online

As award season continues, all roads are leading up to the Academy Awards. The coveted award show is known as one of the highest honors actors, directors and creatives in the film industry can receive. In preparing for the 95th Academy Awards, on Tuesday the Academy revealed the 2023 Oscar nominations.
Deadline

‘BMF’ Actor Christian Robinson Signs With Cultivate Entertainment Partners

EXCLUSIVE: Christian Robinson (BMF, Interview With The Vampire) has signed with Cultivate Entertainment Partners for representation. Robinson is an American actor of Panamanian and African American descent, born and raised in Brooklyn, New York. He began his career co-starring in the Netflix original film Burning Sands, which was an official selection at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival. He played Big Country in the drama project following students who pledge to a fraternity as illegal hazing has now moved underground. Additionally, he portrayed the character Capital A in the 2018 horror film The First Purge. On the small screen, Robinson can currently be...
HollywoodLife

Tim Allen Flashes ‘Home Improvement’ Co-Star Patricia Richardson In Resurfaced Clip

Home Improvement star Patricia Richardson, 71, has set the record straight on what was under her co-star Tim Allen‘s kilt during a resurfaced clip of him flashing her during a blooper of the hit sitcom. The 71-year-old told TMZ on Jan. 23 that The Santa Clause actor was “well dressed under there” and that she was, “just shocked that he lifted the kilt, not by a man in boxer shorts.” During the previous episode, Tim’s character (who played Patricia’s on-screen husband) playfully flashed her during a blooper of the show. “You look real sexy, you got the legs for this,” her character told Tim at the time. “Hangs long, I just wish it was shorter.”

