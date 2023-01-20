Home Improvement star Patricia Richardson, 71, has set the record straight on what was under her co-star Tim Allen‘s kilt during a resurfaced clip of him flashing her during a blooper of the hit sitcom. The 71-year-old told TMZ on Jan. 23 that The Santa Clause actor was “well dressed under there” and that she was, “just shocked that he lifted the kilt, not by a man in boxer shorts.” During the previous episode, Tim’s character (who played Patricia’s on-screen husband) playfully flashed her during a blooper of the show. “You look real sexy, you got the legs for this,” her character told Tim at the time. “Hangs long, I just wish it was shorter.”

