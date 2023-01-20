The League of Women Voters of Montgomery County is hosting a virtual panel discussion Monday at 7 p.m. as part of their Trending Topics series. The League regularly hosts a webinar on a trending topic of interest to residents. The meetings start with presentations by experts on the topic followed by a question and answer period. The meetings are currently held virtually but prior to the pandemic, were done in person.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO