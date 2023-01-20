Read full article on original website
Eagles troll Giants on Twitter after convincing Divisional Playoff win
Off the field, Philadelphia was a winner as well. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Following their 38-7 beatdown of New York in the NFC Divisional Playoff matchup Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field, the Eagles were feeling frisky on Twitter and retweeted a post from the Giants’ Twitter account.
Report: Adrian Klemm could end up in different role with Patriots after not getting OC job
Adrian Klemm didn’t get the Patriots’ offensive coordinator job, with New England reportedly opting for Bill O’Brien. The former NFL offensive lineman could reportedly still join their coaching staff in another capacity, though.
Saquon Barkley: ‘I would love to be a Giant for life’ after proving he’s still an elite running back
PHILADELPHIA — Saquon Barkley already had pulled off his No. 26 jersey before talking to reporters after the Giants’ 38-7 loss to the Eagles. Had he done so for the final time? That’s a possibility that the soon-to-be free agent doesn’t want to consider. “I can’t...
Kellen Moore interviews for Carolina Panthers HC job
Could Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore be on the move? According to reports, the fourth-year offensive coordinator interview with the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday.
Eagles’ Howie Roseman takes in Monday Night RAW
Howie Roseman had plans the Monday after a big weekend for his team. The Philadelphia Eagles executive vice present and general manager was spotted at the Wells Fargo Center for Monday Night RAW. It was the 30th anniversary edition of the World Wresting Entertainment’s Monday night event. BUY EAGLES...
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Popculture
Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died
Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
Injury news Eagles fans can use! 49ers star is hurting
Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy is getting all the headlines for the 49ers. But it’s running back Christian McCaffrey who does the dirty work and keeps San Francisco’s offense on schedule. And that could be a problem Sunday when the 49ers visit the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field for the NFC Championship Game.
Here’s why the Eagles could beat the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game (and why they could struggle)
For two straight Sundays, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has not had to get up at the crack of dawn, unusual for a team in the playoffs. The first Sunday off came because of the bye week, a perk of finishing with a 14-3 record and claiming the top seed in the NFC. The second sleep-in Sunday came after defeating the Giants 38-7 in the divisional round Saturday night at Lincoln Financial Field.
Senior Bowl reveals the DBs that Lions coach Shaun Dion Hamilton will have in Mobile
Lions defensive assistant coach Shaun Dion Hamilton is getting a great opportunity to showcase himself at next week’s Senior Bowl. Hamilton, who joined the Lions coaching staff after retiring last summer, is in charge of the defensive backs on the American team roster in Mobile. The Senior Bowl has...
Skip Bayless, shameless Cowboys fan, talks trash to Eagles
Skip Bayless just can’t help himself. The FOX Sports talking ahead, a well-documented Dallas Cowboys fan, is having fun on Twitter during the NFC Divisional Playoff game between the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. With the Eagles opening up a...
Eagles-Giants divisional round inactives: Will former starter Anthony Harris play in pivotal playoff game?
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles safety Anthony Harris appeared as if he would be getting his first action of the season. However, after a transaction that was made Friday, he will once again be watching his teammates from the sidelines. Harris was placed on the inactive after the Eagles elevated him...
Eagles’ mission against 49ers: Make QB Brock Purdy look like a rookie. Here’s how
PHILADELPHIA — Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox was celebrating with his teammates in the middle of Lincoln Financial Field after Saturday night’s 38-7 win, and after exchanging hugs with several Giants players, he jogged into the tunnel and back to the locker room for further celebrations. The Eagles had...
Eagles, Chiefs are home favorites for Conference Championships | Latest betting line
That’s what the oddsmakers are predicting for Super Bowl LVII, based on the latest betting lines for the NFC and AFC Championship Games. Per Pro Football Talk:. Via BetMGM, the Eagles are 2.5-point favorites over the 49ers, and the Chiefs are one-point favorites over the Bengals. Want to bet...
