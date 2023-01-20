Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Charles McGonigal, a former senior FBI counterintelligence agent, is accused of breaking the sanctions on Russia.Sherif SaadNew York City, NY
Upcoming South Bronx housing lottery claims $3,400 a month for a 2 bedroom apartment is affordableWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Opinion: Fox News Weatherman Beaten on NY Subway By Wilding Teens - And How to Punish the BoysWilliam "Dollar Bill" MerseyNew York City, NY
Migrant Melee in Hotel Erupts with Stabbing and ArrestAnne SpollenNew York City, NY
Migrants Staying at Hotel in NYC Causing Chaos, Employee Speaks OutKim JosephNew York City, NY
Related
RED BANK: MASTER PLAN GETS WALK-THROUGH
Master Plan consultant Susan Favate addressing attendees Monday night. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) If adopted, as expected, the next challenge will be in prioritizing the many recommendations in the 166-page document, planning board members said. An illustration from the plan showing areas impacted by Riverview Medical...
RED BANK: SHORT-RENTAL LAW RETURNS
An Airbnb-listed house on Mechanic Street. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) Red Bank officials will resume their efforts to enact a law regulating short-term home rentals such as Airbnbs this week. A new version of an ordinance that failed to gain traction late in 2022 is up...
RED BANK: BYLAWS TO GET COUNCIL REVIEW
Councilmembers Michael Ballard, center, John Jackson, left, and Ed Zipprich at the January 4 reorganization session. At the council’s first session following adoption of the bylaws, Council President Michael Ballard acknowledged that the governing body had already done a “horrible job” sticking to its own rules. During...
RED BANK: EASTSIDE PARK UPGRADES SLATED
“Draft plans for upgrades” to the basketball and tennis/pickleball courts in a Red Bank park are to be aired for public comment this week, the borough announced over the weekend. A post on the borough website Saturday said officials will hold an information session for the public Wednesday from...
RED BANK: COMMEMORATING DR. KING
The Red Bank Regional High School Choir, above, and the Red Bank Charter School 2nd & 3rd Grade Choir, below, performed at the event. (Photos by Millie Jeter. Click to enlarge) Press release from Pilgrim Baptist Church. On Monday, January 16, Pilgrim Baptist Church of Red Bank hosted the Rev....
RED BANK: SPECIAL-ELECTION PLANS MULLED
One issue to be resolved: whether to hold a weekend of early voting at borough hall. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) That’s when voters will return to the polls, this time to choose a mayor and six council members to be seated under an all-new form of government July 1.
RED BANK: MORE ‘UPSKIRTING’ CASES ALLEGED
A Red Bank man has been charged with multiple instances of alleged “upskirting” women and girls in supermarkets and liquor stores two months after he was arrested on similar charges, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office announced Tuesday. Christopher W. Cox, 33, right, of Waverly Place, was rearrested...
RED BANK: DPU HEAD OUSTED
Cliff Keen on Broad Street last June. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge) Unmentioned at the meeting: he was replaced on an interim basis, at a cost of $16,500 per month, by Gary Watson Sr., whom Keen succeeded in 2016. Gary Watson Sr. seen driving a borough snowplow...
RED BANK: MASTER PLAN ROLLOUT SET
Planning board chairman Dan Mancuso at a meeting in October. The board ‘endorsed’ the primary school garden, below. (Photos by John T. Ward and Red Bank schools. Click to enlarge.) By JOHN T. WARD. At its opening session of 2023, and the first ever available via Zoom, the...
RED BANK: CITIZEN APPOINTMENTS 2023
Anne Torre, above, and Ray Mass, below, were reappointed for four-year terms on the zoning board. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) Red Bank, like nearly all American municipalities, relies on unpaid citizens to help power its local government. At meetings often held twice a month, the volunteers...
RED BANK: BOSS SHOWS UP FOR WORK
Bruce Springsteen arriving at the Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank Friday. E Street Band members Roy Bittan, Max Weinberg, Steve Van Zandt and Garry Tallent arriving at the Basie.. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge) About 18 fans positioned themselves on either side of...
RED BANK: CRIME & ARREST REPORTS
The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for December, 2022. This information is unedited; see below for additional information. Theft: On 12/04/2022, in the area of Harding Rd. a patrol unit took a report of theft from a motor vehicle. The owner stated a license plate from a vehicle was stolen. Ptl. Andrew Todd.
RED BANK: ZIPPRICH BLOC SETS NEW BYLAWS
Councilmen John Jackson, Michael Ballard and Ed Zipprich at Wednesday’s reorganization session. Red Bank’s council majority adopted a new set of bylaws Wednesday night that would give it broad power to block resolutions from even making it to the dais. In the process, allies of Councilman Ed Zipprich...
RED BANK: HORGAN LOOKS BACK, AND AHEAD
Former Councilwoman Kathy Horgan at home in December, above, and on the night of her first council win, in 2007, below. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) What’s a 77-year-old former Red Bank councilwoman to do when her political career ends and she’s suddenly got loads more free time?
RED BANK: DISTRICT TEACHERS HONORED
Press release from Red Bank Borough Schools Superintendent Jared Rumage. The Red Bank Borough Public Schools are a proud participant of the New Jersey Department of Education (NJDOE) Governor’s Educator of the Year Program. Each year, the NJDOE recognizes Teachers and Educational Services Professionals throughout the State and honors educators based on the following criteria.
RED BANK: BASIE KICKS OFF ‘GIVING YEAR’
Each month, a different charitable organization will benefit from the Basie’s ticket sales under the yearlong program. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) The Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank has named Long Branch-based Shore House as the beneficiary of its first “Giving Year” giveaway.
SHREWSBURY: MAIN BREAK PROMPTS DETOURS
A water main break was slowing traffic at a primary entry point to Red Bank Tuesday morning. The break occurred on southbound Broad Street in Shrewsbury, just south of the intersection with Newman Springs Road. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) With repair work expected to continue until...
RED BANK: ONE HURT AS CAR HITS HOUSE
A man was was slightly injured when a car hit the Red Bank home in which he was sleeping early Thursday morning, police said. In the one-vehicle accident, a Honda Accord struck the house at 82 Newman Springs Road, at about 2:15 a.m., according to Lieutenant Robert Clayton. The driver...
RED BANK: THIRD TIME AS CHIEF FOR HARTMAN
Wayne Hartman at the start of his last stint as fire chief in 2019. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge) Just three years after he concluded his last term, Wayne Hartman is slated to return as chief of the Red Bank’s fire department next week. This will...
RED BANK: EXPANDED VNA CENTER TO OPEN
The Visiting Nurse Association of Central New Jersey plans to open its new Community Health Center in Red Bank Tuesday, the organization announced last week. The 4,800-square-foot space, at 64-66 Bridge Avenue, is in a two-story retail building owned by Denholtz Properties. Located across the street from the Red Bank...
redbankgreen
Red Bank, NJ
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
414K+
Views
ABOUT
News and information about Red Bank, Fair Haven and Little Silver, New Jersey.http://www.redbankgreen.com
Comments / 0