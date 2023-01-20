Read full article on original website
Control Engineering
Top 5 Control Engineering content: January 16-22, 2023
Control Engineering’s top 5 content over the past week covered industrial robot trends, hot Control Engineering topics, MQTT and more. Links to each article below. Robotics are becoming more important and manufacturers are recognizing their growing role in many different industries and applications. Six industry trends are highlighted. Think...
Control Engineering
Making machine control open, secure
Learn more machine control systems are evolving and being integrated with modern programming languages and increased automation. Understand some of the challenges manufacturers and end users face with these control systems, which are vulnerable to cybersecurity attacks. Machine control insights. Supply chain challenges, mixed with skilled labor shortages and cybersecurity...
Control Engineering
Industrial software company acquisition completed
AVEVA, announced the completion of its acquisition by Schneider Electric, a global industrial company specializing in digital automation and energy management. AVEVA has grown to a leading global industrial software company with a value of more than $10 billion. Their software drives efficiency and reduces costs for over 20,000 customers worldwide, offering a digital twin for the whole asset lifecycle from Engineering through to operations and maintenance across diverse industries worldwide.
Control Engineering
System integration, edge computing tips for automation
Edge computing has advantages for automation. Large, multi-site, critical automation application uses edge computing. Edge computing for automation brings advantages to system integrators, their customers. Edge computing, automation, system integration insights. Edge computing enables system integrators to implement multiple automation software applications reliably and securely for multi-site customers. A Jan....
Control Engineering
System integrator advised in sale to energy company
Bundy Group, an industry-focused investment bank, announced it has advised Avanceon, an industrial automation systems integration firm, in a sale to VINCI Energies, an international operator of energy technology dedicated to accelerating energy transition and digital transformation. The transaction was led by Clint Bundy, managing director with Bundy Group. Avanceon,...
Tesla to invest over $3.6 billion in Nevada to build two new factories
Jan 24 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) said on Tuesday that it would invest more than $3.6 billion to build two new factories in the U.S. state of Nevada as it looks to ramp up production of its electric vehicles.
Canada disappointed by U.S. plan to maintain softwood lumber duties
OTTAWA, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Canada is disappointed the United States plans to maintain tariffs on Canadian softwood lumber imports, Ottawa said on Tuesday, arguing that a negotiated solution to the longstanding dispute was in the best interests of both countries.
Soaring egg prices prompt demands for price-gouging probe
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — With egg prices more than doubling in the past year, calls are coming for an investigation into possible price gouging. U.S. Sen. Jack Reed sent a letter Tuesday asking for the Federal Trade Commission to investigate whether egg prices have been improperly manipulated by producers. A farmer-led advocacy group called Farm Action made a similar request last week arguing that there “appears to be a collusive scheme among industry leaders to turn inflationary conditions and an avian flu outbreak into an opportunity to extract egregious profits.”
Nvidia CEO says AI will need regulation, social norms
STOCKHOLM, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O) Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang on Tuesday said that the burgeoning field of artificial intelligence will create powerful tools that require legal regulation and social norms that have yet to be worked out.
Microsoft, amid layoffs, says quarterly profit declined 12%
REDMOND, Wash. — (AP) — Microsoft on Tuesday reported a 12% drop in profit for the October-December quarter, reflecting the economic uncertainty it said led to its decision to cut 10,000 workers. The company reported quarterly profit of $16.43 billion, or $2.20 per share. Excluding one-time items such...
