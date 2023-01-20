ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethtown, KY

Elizabethtown Denny’s sign falls killing 1, injuring 2

By Braxton Caudill
FOX 56
FOX 56
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23t97h_0kLHnbYd00

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – A Denny’s sign fell Thursday killing a woman and injuring two other people.

Detectives said the Denny’s sign on Mulberry Street in Elizabethtown blew over at around 1:30 p.m. Thursday due to high wind gusts and fell onto a vehicle below. Three people were inside the vehicle at the time of the accident and had to be extricated.

One of the victims, a 72-year-old woman, was transported to the University of Louisville Hospital but later died as a result of her injuries.

The condition of the two other victims is unknown at this time.

