koxe.com
Man Arrested After Pursuit by City of Early Police
A vehicle pursuit Saturday evening by Early Police resulted in an arrest. According to information obtained from the Early Police Department, it was about 7:00 pm Saturday when police officers attempted to stop a black four-door vehicle on CC Woodson, due to a traffic violation. The vehicle sped up and...
brownwoodnews.com
Weekend pursuit in Early ends with arrest on multiple charges
The Early Police Department issued the following information Monday afternoon:. On 01/21/2022 at approximately 7 p.m. Early Police officers attempted to stop a black 4 door on CC Woodson due to a traffic violation. The vehicle sped up and fled from officers as it went onto Commerce from Tractor Supply area. Officers were unable to pursue the vehicle due to the heavy traffic at the time.
koxe.com
Man Charged With Escape Receives Four Year Sentence
District Attorney Micheal Murray said Tuesday that a felony case was recently heard in Brown/Mills County District Court, Judge Mike Smith, presiding. Jess McCoy Hyatt pled guilty to the felony offense of Escape and was sentenced to Four (4) years, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division.
koxe.com
Two Traffic Crashes Reported Monday Morning
Wrecks on Highway 183, one north and one south of Early, brought out first responders Monday morning. According to Brownwoodnews.com, one person was airlifted, and another was transported by Lifeguard EMS, to Hendrick Medical Center-Brownwood following a two-vehicle wreck just before 8:00 am at the intersection of U.S. Highway 84/183 South and FM 2126, commonly called the access road.
koxe.com
County Commissioners Approve Bids for Tile and Foundation Work at Juvenile Detention Center
Brown County Commissioners met Monday morning, January 23, where sealed bids were opened for repairs at “The Oaks Rite of Passage” juvenile detention center. Two bids were submitted for repairs to VCT floor tile. The low bid of $17,998 from L & K Construction of Early, TX was accepted. Only one bid was submitted for foundation repairs. The Commissioners voted to accept the bid of $51,900 from Big Country Foundation Repair of Abilene, TX.
koxe.com
Julie Clark, 72
Julie Clark, 72, passed away peacefully on January 21, 2023, in Brownwood, Texas. A private interment of ashes ceremony will be held in Ouray, CO, on a later disclosed date where her family and friends will share memories and honor her life as she wished. Julie Clark was born on...
Winters police arrest Abilene man for Attempted Aggravated Kidnapping of child
WINTERS, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – On Sunday, January 16, 2023, Winters Police Department (WPD) took a report of an attempted Aggravated Kidnapping and Online Solicitation of a Minor. A 12-year-old minor “met” the suspect on social media, and they had been having frequent contact, on the social media account and text messages. The 12-year-old minor agreed […]
koxe.com
Deanna Allene (Manning) Byer, 84, of Brownwood
Deanna Allene (Manning) Byer, age 84, of Brownwood passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023, at home surrounded by her loved ones. Funeral Services for Deanna will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 26, 2023, at High Mesa Cowboy Church with Todd King officiating; burial with Military Honors will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, January 27, 2023, at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi. Visitation will be held Wednesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
koxe.com
Jack Glenn Smith, 76, of Lake Brownwood
Jack Glenn Smith, age 76, of Lake Brownwood left this side of Heaven on Saturday, January 21, 2023, but a week prior he was doing what he always did. Answering the call. Our family could call him any time and he would answer. He would pull over in his Toyota Tacoma on a county road near Brown County and take our call.
koxe.com
Julie Gay Clark, 72, of Brownwood
Funeral service for Julie Gay Clark, 72 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. She died on Saturday, January 21, 2023, in Brownwood, Texas.
koxe.com
Five Receive Prison Sentences in District Court
According to District Attorney, Micheal Murray, felony cases were recently heard in Brown/Mills County District Court, Judge Mike Smith, presiding. Jose Jonathan Gonzalez pled guilty to the felony offense of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and was sentenced to Eighteen (18) years, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division.
koxe.com
James “Jimmy” Preston Luthy, 62, of Brownwood
James “Jimmy” Preston Luthy, age 62, of Brownwood, Texas, was called home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. A memorial service will be held Saturday January 28, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Greater Faith Community Church. Jimmy was born on February 6, 1960 in...
brownwoodnews.com
Court Records 1/20/23
The following cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office from January 13 through January 19:. Medcalf, Jessica Ray, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi, 2 counts. Huber, Zachary Cooper, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Kirbo, Demijon, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Knight, Rex David, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Ledesma-Patino, Abel, Declaration...
koxe.com
CASA Lunch and Learn to be held on National Soup Day
National Soup Day is Friday, February 3rd. The public is invited to a CASA Lunch and Learn session on National Soup Day. CASA, court-appointed special advocates, in the Heart of Texas serve children in Brown, Comanche and Mills counties. By attending this event, perhaps bringing a fried or co-worker, you...
koxe.com
Rain Looks Likely Locally Tuesday, but Snow?
From KOXE Meteorologist Randy Turner – This coming Tuesday will likely be a cold, rainy and windy day in our part of Texas. But will it snow? Time will tell how this plays out but here is how it looks as of Saturday morning. What to Expect – A...
koxe.com
George Benton, 76, of Bangs
George Benton, age 76, of Bangs, passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023. Services for George are currently pending with Heartland Funeral Home.
koxe.com
Lillie M. Duncan, 89, of Talpa
Lillie M. Duncan, age 89, of Talpa, died Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Sagecrest Alzheimer’s Care Center in San Angelo. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
koxe.com
Shelly Renee McLaughlin, 53, of Brownwood
Shelly Renee McLaughlin, 53, of Brownwood, Texas passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023. A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel, Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 2:00 PM. Shelly was born February 11, 1969 in Eastland, Texas to Connie McLaughlin. She attended Cisco Community...
koxe.com
Rachel “Sunny” Lopez-Dodge, 58
Rachel Gail “Sunny” Lopez-Dodge went to her heavenly home January 18, 2023. She was 58 years young. Rachel was born in Muleshoe, Texas on August 1, 1964. Her parents were Pedro “Pete” De la Rosa Lopez and Frances Martinez Lopez, who have both preceded her in death along with her brother Daniel Lopez. Left to celebrate her life are sister Teri (Ronnie) Bollinger of Brownwood; daughters Reina (Kenny) Capano/Bonner and Quinn (Brent) Berensten; grandsons Sekai Capano and Hakim Bonner.
brownwoodnews.com
