Deanna Allene (Manning) Byer, age 84, of Brownwood passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023, at home surrounded by her loved ones. Funeral Services for Deanna will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 26, 2023, at High Mesa Cowboy Church with Todd King officiating; burial with Military Honors will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, January 27, 2023, at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi. Visitation will be held Wednesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.

BROWNWOOD, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO