The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Nebraska?Ted RiversNebraska State
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From OmahaTed RiversOmaha, NE
Popular cinema to close its only Omaha locationAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
Highly-rated restaurant chain opens new location in NebraskaKristen WaltersOmaha, NE
Nebraska Department of Corrections arrested for allegedly providing state-issued cell phone to inmateEdy ZooOmaha, NE
WOWT
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Some fog then more clouds as we warm a bit more
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Areas of fog are out there in a few spots to start the day but so far it isn’t that widespread. It is dense in some spots though so vigilant. We’ll end up with mostly cloudy skies again today but should still be able to warm into the upper 30s.
WOWT
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: A chilly week ahead of weekend snow potential and cold
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cloudy skies continue into Tuesday morning with the potential for patchy AM fog to get your day started. We’ll see breaks of sun but overall more cloud cover than sunshine Tuesday reaching for a high of 37 in the Metro after a start in the teens.
WOWT
Afternoon Forecast Update: Cloud cover returns this afternoon
Afternoon Forecast Update: Cloud cover returns this afternoon
WOWT
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Rusty's Morning Forecast
WOWT
Omaha gas prices rise again after December dip
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Average gas prices in Omaha rise slightly after dropping in late 2022. According to GasBuddy price reports, Omaha’s average gas price is $3.25 per gallon Monday, up 36.2 cents in the last month. Omaha’s prices are still lower than the national average of $3.39 per...
WOWT
6 FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Multiple crashes impact the Tuesday morning commute.
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Drivers in the metro had to deal with major issues on several major routes Tuesday morning. A crash on westbound Dodge just east of the 132nd happened shortly after 7 AM. This crash resulted in lanes being blocked near the median and traffic in both directions...
WOWT
Man arrested in connection to 2020 Omaha homicide
Young elephants at the Omaha Zoo celebrate their first birthdays. Patchy dense fog this morning cloud lead to a few slick spots. Fog thins out by midday, but cloudy skies stick around with chilly conditions. Highs today only in the mid-20s. Snow to the south ending, cloudy and chilly Sunday.
WOWT
Shinedown announces April performance at Pinnacle Bank Arena
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The American rock band, Shinedown, will be coming to Lincoln’s Pinnacle Bank Arena in April. Shinedown announced their upcoming tour with Three Days Grace and From Ashes to New on Monday. The Revolutions Live Tour will start off in Michigan on April 3, kicking off a 21-date U.S. run of spring shows. The tour will make a Lincoln stop at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday, April 25.
WOWT
Monday Jan. 23 COVID-19 update: No deaths reported in Douglas County
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. The Sarpy/Cass Health Department updated its COVID-19 summary at 8 a.m. Friday;...
WOWT
Omaha's first mass-timber commercial building under construction
Omaha's first mass-timber commercial building under construction
WOWT
Goodwill hunting -- for a criminal
Goodwill hunting -- for a criminal
WOWT
Hundreds gather in Ralston to support Nettie's employees after fire
Low clouds and fog thicken back up overnight with temperatures in the teens. A slight thaw Monday as temperatures climb above freezing. Nebraska doctors take aim at proposed anti-abortion bill. Updated: 6 hours ago. Dozens of Nebraska doctors met in Omaha to voice their concerns on a proposed bill to...
WOWT
Omaha Tennis Association fundraising to restore Koch Tennis Center
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There is a new fundraising effort that could help bring the Nebraska State Tennis Championship back to Omaha. The state of conditions at the Koch Tennis Center at 124th and West Maple Road wasn’t looking good. The head of the Omaha Tennis Association told 6...
WOWT
More than 2,400 Sarpy County residents affected by power outage
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - Thousands of Sarpy County residents are without power Monday morning. According to Omaha Public Power District (OPPD), 2,426 residents of Sarpy County are without power as of 10:57 a.m. Monday. OPPD says the outage started with circuit lockouts at two substations covering the Papillion and...
WOWT
Omaha pedestrian hit by vehicle, sent to hospital
Cloudy and chilly today with temperatures only warming into the lower 30s. A few flurries possible in the metro with steadier snow showers in far southeast Nebraska where 1 to 3 inches is possible. Storm Chasers gain new PA announcer. Updated: 18 hours ago. The Kansas City Royals are turning...
WOWT
Culxr House set to receive $2.7 million in ARPA funds
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Great Plains Black History Museum has been recommended to receive funding through the Nebraska legislature’s Economic Recovery Grant program to build a new facility near 24th and Lake Streets. The Omaha Star has also been recommended to receive funds to create a museum to...
WOWT
Hundreds gather to support Bellevue’s Nettie’s restaurant employees following devastating fire
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - All day Sunday, Stocks n Bonds, a country dance club in Ralston, turned into a fundraising host. “Having such community support has been just amazing, like its overwhelming I would say, overwhelming but not in a bad way,” says Michelle Lyons, granddaughter of Nettie, the founder of Nettie’s Fine Mexican Food in Bellevue.
WOWT
Goodwill looking for thief who tore through A/C units
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Goodwill is hunting for the identity of a thief who caused expensive damage to a store selling inexpensive items to fund job training for people with disabilities. “We’re serving the community, so it’s frustrating someone would do this to us,” says Erin Blackledge, vice president of...
WOWT
Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Jan. 20
(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, Jan. 20. The man accused of hitting and killing two Gretna women and an unborn child was sentenced in district court. 5. Former Legacy Crossing resident honored...
WOWT
Elkhorn coffee shop holds pop-up shop to aid businesses impacted by inflation
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Traci Page said she feels the weight of inflation every day at her coffee shop, Karma Koffee. From rising costs to supply chain issues, as a small business owner, it seems like she can never catch a break. “It’s always something different either eggs are super...
