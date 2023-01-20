ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

WOWT

Afternoon Forecast Update: Cloud cover returns this afternoon

OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Rusty's Morning Forecast

OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha gas prices rise again after December dip

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Average gas prices in Omaha rise slightly after dropping in late 2022. According to GasBuddy price reports, Omaha’s average gas price is $3.25 per gallon Monday, up 36.2 cents in the last month. Omaha’s prices are still lower than the national average of $3.39 per...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Man arrested in connection to 2020 Omaha homicide

Young elephants at the Omaha Zoo celebrate their first birthdays. Patchy dense fog this morning cloud lead to a few slick spots. Fog thins out by midday, but cloudy skies stick around with chilly conditions. Highs today only in the mid-20s. Snow to the south ending, cloudy and chilly Sunday.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Shinedown announces April performance at Pinnacle Bank Arena

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The American rock band, Shinedown, will be coming to Lincoln’s Pinnacle Bank Arena in April. Shinedown announced their upcoming tour with Three Days Grace and From Ashes to New on Monday. The Revolutions Live Tour will start off in Michigan on April 3, kicking off a 21-date U.S. run of spring shows. The tour will make a Lincoln stop at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday, April 25.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Monday Jan. 23 COVID-19 update: No deaths reported in Douglas County

(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. The Sarpy/Cass Health Department updated its COVID-19 summary at 8 a.m. Friday;...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Omaha's first mass-timber commercial building under construction

OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Goodwill hunting -- for a criminal

A new app is being beta tested with veterans and their families designed to make life with PTSD and traumatic brain injuries easier to live. Culxr House aims to attract business to north Omaha. An organization hopes to attract business to north Omaha. Millions of dollars...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Hundreds gather in Ralston to support Nettie's employees after fire

Low clouds and fog thicken back up overnight with temperatures in the teens. A slight thaw Monday as temperatures climb above freezing. Nebraska doctors take aim at proposed anti-abortion bill. Dozens of Nebraska doctors met in Omaha to voice their concerns on a proposed bill to...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Tennis Association fundraising to restore Koch Tennis Center

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There is a new fundraising effort that could help bring the Nebraska State Tennis Championship back to Omaha. The state of conditions at the Koch Tennis Center at 124th and West Maple Road wasn’t looking good. The head of the Omaha Tennis Association told 6...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

More than 2,400 Sarpy County residents affected by power outage

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - Thousands of Sarpy County residents are without power Monday morning. According to Omaha Public Power District (OPPD), 2,426 residents of Sarpy County are without power as of 10:57 a.m. Monday. OPPD says the outage started with circuit lockouts at two substations covering the Papillion and...
SARPY COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Omaha pedestrian hit by vehicle, sent to hospital

Cloudy and chilly today with temperatures only warming into the lower 30s. A few flurries possible in the metro with steadier snow showers in far southeast Nebraska where 1 to 3 inches is possible. Storm Chasers gain new PA announcer. The Kansas City Royals are turning...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Culxr House set to receive $2.7 million in ARPA funds

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Great Plains Black History Museum has been recommended to receive funding through the Nebraska legislature’s Economic Recovery Grant program to build a new facility near 24th and Lake Streets. The Omaha Star has also been recommended to receive funds to create a museum to...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Goodwill looking for thief who tore through A/C units

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Goodwill is hunting for the identity of a thief who caused expensive damage to a store selling inexpensive items to fund job training for people with disabilities. “We’re serving the community, so it’s frustrating someone would do this to us,” says Erin Blackledge, vice president of...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Jan. 20

(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, Jan. 20. The man accused of hitting and killing two Gretna women and an unborn child was sentenced in district court. 5. Former Legacy Crossing resident honored...
OMAHA, NE

