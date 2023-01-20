Read full article on original website
walls102.com
Bruce & Ollie’s hosting fundraiser for Utica officer
UTICA – Bruce & Ollie’s in Utica is showing its support for a local officer who’s battling a health issue with an ice cream social and fundraiser this weekend. Manager Kathleen DiLuciano says Lieutenant Jason Quinn of the Utica Police Department works closely with students at Waltham School, but has not been able to perform his regular duties there.
walls102.com
Beverage industry contributes to LaSalle recycling program
LASALLE – The American Beverage Association, the trade association that represents the non-alcoholic beverage industry, will be contributing $55,000 to the City of LaSalle to help provide recycling carts for residents. The city announced last year that Lakeshore Recycling Systems will be taking over garbage service from Republic Services at the end of January. Today, residents should begin receiving new 95-gallon garbage bins, one for garbage and the other for recycling.
walls102.com
Area residents share frustrations with Carus Chemical incident, city offers support
LASALLE – Residents impacted by the Carus Chemical fire are left with questions, doubt and property damaged beyond repair. At a packed LaSalle City Council Meeting, residents living near the chemical plant gave city officials an earful about what their lives have been like since the fire. One Porter Street resident says her property could have up to $200,000 in damages, but her main concern is the exposure and potential spreading of manganese.
Illinois Town Named 1 of the 15 Towns in U.S. to ‘Stay Away From’
There are 15 towns listed as Towns to Stay Far Away From, however sadly, one Illinois town did make the list. The good news is no Tri-State town made this list, and we can take comfort in knowing that we have some really amazing towns in the area. However, one town did make the list Anna, Illinois in the southern part of the state. So what makes Anna, Illinois so bad? According to Ranker:
wsiu.org
The area is in the path of a winter storm
A winter storm is moving into the area. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Randolph-Washington-Marion-Clinton and Fayette Counties in Illinois and Ste. Genevieve County in Missouri from 6pm tomorrow until 9pm on Wednesday. 5 to 10 inches of snow is expected. The warning also covers...
walls102.com
“Opening Doors” homebuyer assistance program returns
CHICAGO – The homeownership program designed to help working-class families and underrepresented communities of color throughout the state of Illinois will be returning this year. Offered through the Illinois Housing Development Authority, the Opening Doors program is designed to aid lower-income people of color who have historically faced steeper barriers in their path toward homeownership with $6,000 in forgivable assistance for down payment and/or closing costs. This latest round of assistance is funded through $8 million in state Rebuild Illinois capital funds and is expected to assist more than 1,300 potential homebuyers. Originally launched in December 2020, Opening Doors has assisted more than 7,100 first-time and repeat homebuyers.
capitolwolf.com
Here it comes: heavy and wet
Central Illinoisans who like their snow heavy and wet should be in for a treat Wednesday. The National Weather Service Monday said snow accumulating 4-6 inches should begin just after midnight Wednesday, continuing in earnest until mid-morning. Meteorologist Ed Shimon said winds should not be a factor, but the accumulating heavy, wet snow will compact quickly and take a long time to melt.
walls102.com
Ticket sales have demanded an added performance at Stage 212
LASALLE — Tickets for the upcoming “Steel Magnolia’s” at Stage 212 have been going fast. Due to the high sales and limited tickets left on their first day of sales Monday, an additional performance on Thursday, February 9th at 7:30 PM has been added. Tickets are $15 each and are available to the public at Stage212.org. The show will run February 3rd-5th and 9th-12th. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday performances will begin at 7:30 PM, Sunday matinee’s begin at 2:00 PM.
Big retail chain closing another store in Illinois
A major retail chain recently announced that they would be closing another one of their Illinois store locations this week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, the long-standing retail chain Old Navy will be closing another one of its Illinois store locations in Chicago, according to this local source.
WAND TV
Navigator temporarily withdraws CO2 Pipeline Proposal
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Navigator Heartland Greenway LLC filed a motion with the ICC to voluntarily withdraw its Application for a Certificate of Authority to construct a CO2 pipeline through 13 Illinois counties on Friday. According to the Coalition to Stop CO2 Pipelines, during its initial application, Navigator failed to secure...
walls102.com
Illinois police looking for body taken with funeral home van
ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois authorities are searching for a man’s remains after someone stole a van from a funeral home. The Rockford Register Star reports that someone took the van Saturday from a funeral home. Rockford Police said the van was found Sunday in Chicago but the man’s remains were not inside. Police say they’re working with other law enforcement to locate the man’s body.
Central Illinois Proud
Snowfall Forecast: Midweek Storm to Bring Accumulating Snow to Illinois
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — A strong winter storm will develop over Texas on Tuesday and swing into the Midwest Tuesday night and Wednesday bringing widespread accumulating snow to Central Illinois. While the heaviest snow from this system is expected to remain east of the area, impactful accumulations are expected area wide.
rcreader.com
County Sheriffs Suddenly Selective as to How, or Whether, to Enforce State Statutes
“All they are saying,” claimed Illinois Sheriffs Association executive director Jim Kaitschuk about dozens of his members, “is ‘We’re not going to knock on people's doors to ask whether they have registered their firearms. And if they're arrested solely on that charge, we will not house them in our jails until ordered to do so by a competent authority.”
Can I legally vape indoors in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — E-cigs, or vapes, have become a popular substitute for cigarettes as of late, but do the same laws for cigarette smoking surround them in Illinois? As it turns out, the answer is not so black and white. Illinois residents are not allowed to smoke cigarettes indoors in public places, but it […]
Purses In Illinois Are Being Stolen By Woman With Knife & Red Car
Recently, there have been multiple women in Illinois robbed of their purses by a female armed with a sharp blade. It's crazy how one major city can have two very different personalities. Chicago can be such a great place that's loaded with tons of fun. The Windy City at the same can be a very scary location too because there's so much crime.
wmay.com
Winter Storm Watch Issued For Parts Of Central Illinois
Brace yourself for the possibility of a winter storm in the next couple of days. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for portions of the WMAY listening area. Springfield is not currently part of the watch area, with the forecast calling for one to three inches...
Central Illinois Proud
Is it legal to ride in the back of a pickup truck in Illinois?
ILLINOIS (NEXSTAR) – If you grew up in Illinois with someone who owned a pickup truck, chances are you rode in the bed of that truck at least once or twice. There are a lot of reasons one might ride in the back of a truck, especially since it can feel liberating to do so. But is it legal?
NBC Chicago
Assault Weapons Ban Sparks War of Words Between DuPage County Sheriff and Lawmakers
A coalition of federal, state and local lawmakers in DuPage County gathered Monday to demand DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick reverse his controversial stand that he will not enforce provisions of Illinois’ new assault weapons ban. “Everyone is here for one common purpose, and that is to demand that...
wpsdlocal6.com
AM Weather: Sunday, January 22nd
Rain and snow flurries move out of the region this morning as our focus shifts to Tuesday. Heavy snow possible in portions of Illinois and Missouri.
Effingham Radio
Impactful Winter Storm System Possible Middle of Next Week
A winter storm system is possible around the middle of next week. According to the National Weather Service in Lincoln, a storm system is expected to move into Illinois next week. Current timing is showing Tuesday evening and into Wednesday for the expected arrival. Illinois is positioned on the cold...
