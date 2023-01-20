CHICAGO – The homeownership program designed to help working-class families and underrepresented communities of color throughout the state of Illinois will be returning this year. Offered through the Illinois Housing Development Authority, the Opening Doors program is designed to aid lower-income people of color who have historically faced steeper barriers in their path toward homeownership with $6,000 in forgivable assistance for down payment and/or closing costs. This latest round of assistance is funded through $8 million in state Rebuild Illinois capital funds and is expected to assist more than 1,300 potential homebuyers. Originally launched in December 2020, Opening Doors has assisted more than 7,100 first-time and repeat homebuyers.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO