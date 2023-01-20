ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WEKU

Google is cutting 12,000 jobs, adding to a series of Big Tech layoffs in January

By Mary Yang
WEKU
WEKU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y7VuN_0kLHm5cx00

Google is the latest tech giant to announce a massive layoff: the company announced on Friday that it is slashing about 12,000 jobs.

The company already has notified affected employees in the United States, CEO Sundar Pichai wrote in an email to all Google employees. Layoffs will take longer in other countries due to local laws, Pichai said.

The job cuts represent about 6% of Google's global workforce. It is not clear how many of those jobs are in the U.S.

January has been a brutal month for Big Tech workers. Microsoft announced sweeping layoffs Thursday and is cutting 10,000 jobs, or about 5% of its workforce. Amazon and Salesforce announced layoffs earlier this month.

The companies say they hired rapidly during the pandemic and now have to make serious cuts amid an uncertain economy.

"Over the past two years we've seen periods of dramatic growth. To match and fuel that growth, we hired for a different economic reality than the one we face today," wrote Pichai in the email to staff posted online and in a regulatory filing.

The layoffs also come as major tech companies like Google pivot to artificial intelligence. But expanding on early investments comes with "tough choices," Pichai wrote.

The job cuts will hit employees throughout parent company Alphabet and across "product areas, functions, levels and regions," he said.

In addition to cuts at big tech companies, there have been layoffs on Wall Street. Goldman Sachs said it was planning to lay off about 3,200 employees in one of the biggest cuts since the 2008 financial crisis.

Comments / 0

Related
TechSpot

Salesforce CEO points finger at new, remote, and younger workers for company's falling productivity

TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advise you can trust. A hot potato: Once again, the argument that remote workers are less productive has been brought up by a CEO. Salesforce boss Marc Benioff made the claim during an all-hands meeting to discuss the company's mass layoffs, where he also pointed an accusing finger at new hires made during the pandemic and younger workers.
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
TheStreet

Major Retailer Appears Headed For Bankruptcy

The party may be over at Party City. Beloved theme and costume retailer Party City (PRTY) - Get Free Report is said to be considering bankruptcy within weeks, and is talking to bondholders about converting its debt to equity to help shore up its balance sheet. The company is also...
Mashed

Elon Musk's Brother Is The Richest Chef You've Never Heard Of

When you hear the last name Musk, the business magnate and CEO of SpaceX, Elon Musk, who most recently became the owner of Twitter, probably springs to mind. However, few are aware that a second Musk brother exists, one who has become quite successful in the food world. Kimbal Musk, the South African-born chef and Musk family middle child is at the very top of the list of the world's richest chefs, according to a recent ranking by Stacker.
COLORADO STATE
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
159K+
Followers
17K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

WEKU is a trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy