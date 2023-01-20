Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Los Angeles
Google CEO Defends Job Cuts in Animated Town Hall as Employees Demand Clarity on Process
Google CEO Sundar Pichai and executive leaders addressed employee questions at a town hall meeting on Monday after last week's job cuts. "I understand you are worried about what comes next for your work," Pichai said. He said executive bonuses are getting cut. Days after Google announced the largest round...
NBC Los Angeles
Spotify Cuts 6% of Its Workforce — Read the Memo CEO Daniel Ek Sent to Staff
Spotify sent an internal memo to staff announcing plans to lay off 6% of its workforce, or about 600 employees. Spotify has a total workforce of around 9,800 people, most of whom are based in the U.S. Spotify announced Monday it's cutting 6% of its global workforce as the music...
NBC Los Angeles
Apple Ramped Up Lobbying Spending in 2022, Outpacing Tech Peers
Apple grew its lobbying spend the most last year compared to its peers, according to public disclosures. But Amazon topped the tech giants with total spending at $19.7 million. Amazon, Apple, Google, Meta and Microsoft spent nearly $69 million lobbying the federal government in 2022. Apple ramped up its lobbying...
A Googler who's 8 months pregnant said her 'heart sank' when she found out she'd lost her job in its mass layoffs
Katherine Wong, who was about to go on maternity leave, said she couldn't "control her shaky hands" after being caught up in Google's mass layoffs.
US Walmart workers to get pay raises next month
NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart said U.S. workers will get pay raises next month, increasing starting wages to between $14 and $19 an hour. Company President CEO John Furner told employees in a memo Tuesday that the pay raises will be reflected in their March 2 paychecks and will come through a combination of targeted and regular annual pay increases.
NBC Los Angeles
Amazon Expands Air Cargo Service to India Even as Company Cuts Costs
Amazon is launching its dedicated Amazon Air cargo service in India, the service's first market in Asia. Amazon is expanding its in-house logistics arm even as CEO Andy Jassy looks to cut costs elsewhere inside the company. Amazon on Monday announced it's bringing its air cargo operations to India, marking...
New DOJ lawsuit could break up Google
It’s the latest in a barrage of antitrust lawsuits against Google. It’s both the DOJ’s second case, and the second case targeting its ad business.
NBC Los Angeles
Charts Suggest Investors Should Ignore ‘Crypto Cheerleaders' and Stick With Gold, Jim Cramer Says
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Monday warned investors to stay away from crypto despite bitcoin’s recent gains and instead look to gold. Bitcoin, the world’s top cryptocurrency, continued to gain on Monday as investors continued to bet that the Federal Reserve will ease its pace of interest rate cuts or stop them altogether.
Apple shares short-film to highlight iPhone’s privacy features with Ted Lasso’s star
On Data Privacy Day, Apple highlights how the iPhone can protect your data with Today at Apple’s sessions and a short film starring Ted Lasso’s Nick Mohammed in A Day in the Life of an Average Person’s Data. In this five minutes short-film, an Apple employee follows...
Comments / 0