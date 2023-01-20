ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Los Angeles

Google CEO Defends Job Cuts in Animated Town Hall as Employees Demand Clarity on Process

Google CEO Sundar Pichai and executive leaders addressed employee questions at a town hall meeting on Monday after last week's job cuts. "I understand you are worried about what comes next for your work," Pichai said. He said executive bonuses are getting cut. Days after Google announced the largest round...
NBC Los Angeles

Spotify Cuts 6% of Its Workforce — Read the Memo CEO Daniel Ek Sent to Staff

Spotify sent an internal memo to staff announcing plans to lay off 6% of its workforce, or about 600 employees. Spotify has a total workforce of around 9,800 people, most of whom are based in the U.S. Spotify announced Monday it's cutting 6% of its global workforce as the music...
NBC Los Angeles

Apple Ramped Up Lobbying Spending in 2022, Outpacing Tech Peers

Apple grew its lobbying spend the most last year compared to its peers, according to public disclosures. But Amazon topped the tech giants with total spending at $19.7 million. Amazon, Apple, Google, Meta and Microsoft spent nearly $69 million lobbying the federal government in 2022. Apple ramped up its lobbying...
The Associated Press

US Walmart workers to get pay raises next month

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart said U.S. workers will get pay raises next month, increasing starting wages to between $14 and $19 an hour. Company President CEO John Furner told employees in a memo Tuesday that the pay raises will be reflected in their March 2 paychecks and will come through a combination of targeted and regular annual pay increases.
NBC Los Angeles

Amazon Expands Air Cargo Service to India Even as Company Cuts Costs

Amazon is launching its dedicated Amazon Air cargo service in India, the service's first market in Asia. Amazon is expanding its in-house logistics arm even as CEO Andy Jassy looks to cut costs elsewhere inside the company. Amazon on Monday announced it's bringing its air cargo operations to India, marking...

