ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Los Angeles

Treasury Yields Rise as Investors Assess Monetary Policy Outlook

U.S. Treasury yields rose Monday as investors mulled the Federal Reserve's next interest rate decision and considered the outlook for the broader economy. The on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was up by about 4 basis points at 3.523%. The 2-year Treasury yield traded about 5 basis points higher to 4.236%.
NBC Los Angeles

Qatar Doubles Credit Suisse Stake as Embattled Lender Forges Ahead With Strategic Overhaul

The QIA now owns 6.8% of Credit Suisse's shares, second only to the 9.9% stake purchased by the Saudi National Bank last year as part of a $4.2 billion capital raise. Combined with the 3.15% owned by Saudi-based family firm Olayan Financing Company, more than a fifth of the company's stock is now owned by Middle Eastern investors.
NBC Los Angeles

Court Sets Date for Oral Arguments in Grayscale's Challenge of SEC's Bitcoin ETF Decision

The District of Columbia Court of Appeals has scheduled a date to hear oral arguments in Grayscale's lawsuit contesting the Securities and Exchange Commission's decision to deny the conversion of its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust to an exchange-traded fund. Both sides will present their case for the court at 9:30 a.m....

Comments / 0

Community Policy