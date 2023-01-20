Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Los Angeles
Treasury Yields Rise as Investors Assess Monetary Policy Outlook
U.S. Treasury yields rose Monday as investors mulled the Federal Reserve's next interest rate decision and considered the outlook for the broader economy. The on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was up by about 4 basis points at 3.523%. The 2-year Treasury yield traded about 5 basis points higher to 4.236%.
NBC Los Angeles
Argentina and Brazil Are Discussing Plans for a Common Currency — Analysts Can Scarcely Believe It
Argentina and Brazil are in early talks to create a common currency, as part of a coordinated bid to reduce reliance on the U.S. dollar. Analysts are highly skeptical, dismissing the proposal as "pie in the sky." "It is hard to believe Argentina and Brazil would actually move in this...
NBC Los Angeles
Qatar Doubles Credit Suisse Stake as Embattled Lender Forges Ahead With Strategic Overhaul
The QIA now owns 6.8% of Credit Suisse's shares, second only to the 9.9% stake purchased by the Saudi National Bank last year as part of a $4.2 billion capital raise. Combined with the 3.15% owned by Saudi-based family firm Olayan Financing Company, more than a fifth of the company's stock is now owned by Middle Eastern investors.
NBC Los Angeles
Charts Suggest Investors Should Ignore ‘Crypto Cheerleaders' and Stick With Gold, Jim Cramer Says
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Monday warned investors to stay away from crypto despite bitcoin’s recent gains and instead look to gold. Bitcoin, the world’s top cryptocurrency, continued to gain on Monday as investors continued to bet that the Federal Reserve will ease its pace of interest rate cuts or stop them altogether.
NBC Los Angeles
Court Sets Date for Oral Arguments in Grayscale's Challenge of SEC's Bitcoin ETF Decision
The District of Columbia Court of Appeals has scheduled a date to hear oral arguments in Grayscale's lawsuit contesting the Securities and Exchange Commission's decision to deny the conversion of its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust to an exchange-traded fund. Both sides will present their case for the court at 9:30 a.m....
Comments / 0