22 WSBT
Delphi double murder jury pool could come from St. Joseph County
CARROL COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — The Carrol County prosecutor and attorneys for suspected Delphi murderer Richard Allen have reached a "partial agreement" to pull jury members from either St. Joseph County or Allen County. According to a statement from the court, the agreement was filed late Friday and was...
22 WSBT
Update: 15-year-old appears in court, trial expected to wrap up Tuesday
South Bend. Ind. (WSBT) — Disturbing details on day one of a murder trial in which a New Carlisle teenager is the suspect. Prosecutors believe 15-year-old Anthony Hutchens molested and murdered 6-year-old Grace Ross in March 2021. A group of Grace's family and friends were in attendance at the...
22 WSBT
South Bend Police see uptick in robberies
The South Bend Police Department is urging you to watch out following a rise in robberies over the weekend. From Saturday night to Monday morning, there have been seven robberies reported all over the city. Police say to help stay safe you should always be mindful of your surroundings, walk...
22 WSBT
UPDATE: Police identify driver in deadly crash on Douglas Road
Mishawaka, Ind. — UPDATE: Mishawaka Police have identified the driver in Sunday's deadly crash on Douglas Road. Officials say 43-year-old Karl Singleton was driving between Fir Road and the railroad crossing near Capital Avenue. For an unknown reason, police say he drove off the road, hitting a fire hydrant...
22 WSBT
Two arrested after St. Joseph home shot several times
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WSBT) — Two people were arrested Saturday morning in St. Joseph after a home had been shot several times. Police were called out to the 1000 block of Church Street just before noon Saturday to respond to the call. When they arrived, they found two uninjured...
22 WSBT
UPDATE: South Bend Police identify victim in deadly overnight shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — UPDATE: South Bend Police have now identified the victim in the deadly overnight shooting on South 29th Street. Police say 31-year-old Justin Stewart of South Bend was found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds when they arrived at the scene. Stewart was transported to the...
22 WSBT
South Bend Police searching for missing man
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — South Bend Police are searching for a man who went missing earlier this month. Police say Pablo Ramos III was last seen January 9 near the 200 block of N. Niles Avenue. Ramos is described as being 5'8", weighing 240 pounds. He has black...
22 WSBT
Three people injured, four cars impacted in South Bend crash
South Bend, Ind. — South Bend Police Department responded to a crash after 6 p.m. Saturday involving four cars at Ireland and Ironwood Roads. Three of the cars were involved in the initial crash and one was damaged by debris. Three people were taken to the hospital, although none...
22 WSBT
Last Penguin Point in Elkhart closes
Back in November WSBT told you that Penguin Point, known for its chicken and burgers, would be closing 7 of its restaurants. Only one Elkhart location was left open, and the two others closed. WSBT has learned the last Elkhart Penguin Point, located off Goshen Avenue, has closed for good.
Happy meal: Indiana man returns $5K found in McDonald’s bag, returns to employees
ELKHART, Ind. — Talk about fast food turning into fast cash. An Indiana man did not get a sausage McMuffin on a recent trip to McDonald’s. He did, however, receive a bagful of cash that totaled $5,000 from the restaurant in Elkhart, the Indianapolis Star reported. “Why would...
22 WSBT
Community Task Force to discuss possible changes to South Bend schools
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — The public has the chance to learn more about the future of South Bend schools at a Community Task Force meeting Tuesday evening. The meeting is expected to focus on the district's second phase of the facilities master plan, which includes potential changes to the elementary and middle schools.
22 WSBT
South Bend Restaurant Week kicks off, proceeds to help Beacon Children's Hospital
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Restaurant Week kicks off in South Bend on Monday. This year, 22 restaurants are taking part and are offering value price menus. 10% of the proceeds from each meal will be donated directly to the Beacon Children's Hospital. Participating restaurants include:. Bishop & Bae's...
22 WSBT
Hotel at Four Winds South Bend to open March 1
South Bend. Ind. (WSBT) — Four Winds Casinos announced their newest 23-story hotel tower in South Bend will open March first. It will include a spa, cafe and an outdoor swimming pool. WSBT photojournalist Ian Sindell got an inside look at what's all included in the new addition.
22 WSBT
Operation Education: High School counselors say college planning should start earlier
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — It is decision time for high school seniors heading to college. College application deadlines are approaching or have already passed. Now, seniors are making decisions about what schools they want to attend in the fall. High school counselors say, juniors should now be planning for...
22 WSBT
Elkhart McDonald's mistakenly gives customer $5k with food
An unexpected mixup at an Elkhart McDonald's is now going viral on TikTok. Workers there accidentally mixed up a customer's order with $5,000. Recording his confusion and posting it to TikTok, Josiah Vargas decided to return the bag full of money. Staff let him keep $200 for himself and will...
22 WSBT
Whitmer, Democrats expected to address firearm access in new term
LANSING, Mich. — With a new Democrat-led Legislature, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer may be able to see plans she's pushed for years finally come to fruition. While delivering her fifth State of the State address Wednesday, the governor is expected to share some of her priorities of her second term.
Co-owner of Rusty Dog Food trucks in tragic crash
BOISE, Idaho — Two days after Christmas Robbie Greiner was in a car accident that left him paralyzed. If his name sounds familiar to you, it's because he and his family are the owners of the Rusty Dog Food trucks in the Treasure Valley. His father, Rob Greiner talked to KTVB via phone from a spinal cord rehab center in Utah, where Robbie is expected to be for the next 8 weeks.
22 WSBT
Officials speak out regarding cancelled Common Council meeting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Monday night’s South Bend Common Council meeting has been cancelled. A news release states that City Clerk Dawn Jones did not post a notice of the meeting at least 48 hours before. Clerk Jones held a news conference late Monday to respond to...
22 WSBT
South Bend launches High Skill Immigration Fund to help match employers expenses
South Bend. Ind. (WSBT) — The City of South Bend announced the launch of a High Skill Immigration Fund on Monday. The Fund will match employer’s expenses to sponsor visas to hire international employees. City officials say hiring exceptional talent is important to the local economy. On top...
Plans for former Indiana Marsh stores
Developers said there are a few considerations when deciding which Marsh properties should be repurposed.
