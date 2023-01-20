Read full article on original website
National Weather Service in Lake Charles Warns of Potential for Damaging Straight-Line Wind Gusts, Heavy Rainfall, Severe Storms, and Coastal Flooding. On Monday, January 23, 2023, the National Weather Service in Lake Charles, Louisiana announced that residents should expect damaging straight-line gradient wind gusts, heavy rainfall, the potential for severe storms, and coastal flooding in the area from Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night.
Calcasieu Parish School Board Announces Planned Early Dismissal January 24 Due Expected High Winds. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – Calcasieu Parish School Board in Southwest Louisiana has made the decision to close all schools and facilities early due to the weather forecast, citing student safety concerns with expected high winds.
Lake Charles, Louisiana – On January 19, 2023, the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury announced that Prien Lake Park’s playground and Indian Bay Pavilion will be closed for hurricane repairs, beginning January 23, 2023. The playground will be closed for approximately eight weeks. Indian Bay Pavilion will be closed for approximately 12 weeks.
Lake Charles, Louisiana – On January 17, 2023, the Lake Charles City Hall announced that beginning at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, January 18, the north and southbound lanes of Pithon Street, between Gill Street and Kirby Street, will be closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic. This closure is to...
Two Louisiana Men Arrested, Authorities Still Seeking One in Connection with Multiple Vehicle Burglaries in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, Louisiana – Two Louisiana men have been arrested for several vehicle burglaries in Lake Charles, Louisiana, and have been charged with several counts of simple burglary, theft, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; one suspect remains unidentified.
Calcasieu Parish Police Jury Makes Announcement Regarding Discolored Water in District 5. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – Customers of Waterworks District 5 in Wards 3 and 8 are experiencing discolored water due to fire department hydrant testing. The district is working to minimize impact and recommends refraining from using water during testing, and running faucets for 2 minutes to clear discoloration.
Louisiana Man Wanted in Drug Investigation in Beauregard Parish Arrested in Sulphur. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on January 23, 2023, that on January 9, 2023, Detectives with the Beauregard-DeRidder Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant at 128 Kansas St, Singer LA, which belonged to Billy Hyatt. Billy Hyatt was not present when the search warrant was executed. Arrest warrants were sought and signed for Billy Hyatt for possession of CDS Schedule II with Intent to Distribute, methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in the presence of CDS, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Sulphur City Court Bench Warrants Issued for January 17 – January 20. Sulphur, Louisiana – On January 20, 2023, the Ward 4 Marshal’s Office released a list of people who failed to appear in court and now have bench warrants out for their arrest. According to the...
Arrested or ticketed suspected of possession of CDS Schedule II; drug paraphernalia. George Anthony Thomas, 22, Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested or ticketed suspected of illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; careless operation; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; must have motor vehicle liability in the vehicle. Garrique Andre...
60-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Arrested After Allegedly Shooting and Killing Her Husband. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – A 60-year-old Louisiana woman reportedly shot and killed her husband in their Bell City, Louisiana home; she reportedly admitted to the shooting during an interview with detectives and was arrested on 2nd-degree murder charges.
38-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Possession of Drugs, Stolen Firearms, and Other Crimes. Jeff Davis Parish, Louisiana – A man has been arrested in Louisiana suspected of multiple drug and weapon charges after a search of his vehicle revealed cocaine, meth, marijuana, and a stolen firearm. The Jeff...
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Crash on I-10 After His Truck Collided with an Overpass. Acadia Parish, Louisiana – A 71-year-old Louisiana man was killed in a single-vehicle crash when his dump truck collided with the underside of an overpass, causing him to be ejected from the vehicle.
15-Year-Old Student in Louisiana Arrested for Terrorizing After Allegedly Making Threats at High School in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, Louisiana – A 15-year-old student in Calcasieu Parish has been arrested for terrorizing after allegedly making shooting threats at Barbe High School in Lake Charles, Louisiana. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.
Louisiana Man Arrested and Charged with Cruelty to a Juvenile After an Infant was Brought to a Hospital with Suspected Abuse Injuries. DeRidder, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested and charged with 2nd Degree Cruelty to a Juvenile after a 4-week-old infant was brought to the hospital with suspected abuse injuries.
Police in Louisiana Arrest One and are Seeking Another After a Search Finds 120 Fentanyl pills, suspected meth, marijuana, and 2 firearms. Jennings, Louisiana – One man has been arrested, and police are seeking another after narcotics detectives with the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police executed a search warrant in Jennings, Louisiana, and discovered 120 fentanyl pills, 4 ounces of suspected meth, 1.2 pounds of marijuana, and two firearms.
