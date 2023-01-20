Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KPLC TV
Businesses in downtown Lake Charles reopen their doors after power outage
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Businesses in downtown Lake Charles are getting back into the swing of things after a power outage forced them to close earlier this week. No power, meant no customers for many businesses in Downtown Lake Charles but this weekend Luna’s Bar and Grill is expecting that to change.
See Inside The Presidential Suite At The Golden Nugget In Lake Charles [VIDEO]
Ever want to see what it would be like to stay on the Penthouse level and live like a high roller at a casino resort? Well, thanks to our friendly tour guide "Welding and Stuff" you are about to get an exclusive tour of the Presidential Suites at the Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino in Lake Charles. I'm sure your betting status needs to be substantial to pull one of these rooms for free.
Lake Charles American Press
BREAKING: All Calcasieu, Beauregard, Allen, Jeff Davis public schools closing early Tuesday due to wind threat
All Calcasieu Parish public schools and facilities will close at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday morning due to a severe weather threat in Southwest Louisiana. Calcasieu Parish School Board spokesperson Holly Holland said that with sustained winds expected near 30 miles per hour by mid-afternoon, the safe transportation of students was a concern.
Timing Louisiana's Severe Weather Outbreak Today
Winds gusting up to and beyond 50 mph are likely across Louisiana today as are strong to severe storms. Here is when the worst of the weather will move through your hometown.
Two Louisiana Men Arrested, Authorities Still Seeking One in Connection with Multiple Vehicle Burglaries in Lake Charles
Two Louisiana Men Arrested, Authorities Still Seeking One in Connection with Multiple Vehicle Burglaries in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, Louisiana – Two Louisiana men have been arrested for several vehicle burglaries in Lake Charles, Louisiana, and have been charged with several counts of simple burglary, theft, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; one suspect remains unidentified.
UPDATES: Tuesday closures due to weather
Acadia, Evangeline, Jeff Davis, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Landry, and Vermillion parishes dismissing early. Iberia Parish will be closed. Lafayette parish schools will be open
National Weather Service in Lake Charles Warns of Potential for Damaging Straight-Line Wind Gusts, Heavy Rainfall, Severe Storms, and Coastal Flooding
National Weather Service in Lake Charles Warns of Potential for Damaging Straight-Line Wind Gusts, Heavy Rainfall, Severe Storms, and Coastal Flooding. On Monday, January 23, 2023, the National Weather Service in Lake Charles, Louisiana announced that residents should expect damaging straight-line gradient wind gusts, heavy rainfall, the potential for severe storms, and coastal flooding in the area from Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night.
KPLC TV
Multiple schools to dismiss early Tuesday ahead of severe weather threat
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Some SWLA schools will dismiss early Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, ahead of predicted strong winds and thunderstorms. Allen Parish schools will dismiss at 11:30 a.m. BEAUREGARD PARISH:. Beauregard Parish schools will dismiss at 11:00 a.m. Classes are expected to resume on a normal schedule Wednesday,...
Power Outage in Downtown Lake Charles Extended Until at Least January 20
Power Outage in Downtown Lake Charles Extended Until at Least January 20. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The City of Lake Charles announced that Entergy has extended the estimated restoration time of electrical power to noon on Friday, January 20. The City of Lake Charles announced on January 19, 2023,...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 21, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 21, 2023. Trandy Jermaine Nelson, 25, Lake Charles: Criminal trespass; possession of a Schedule III drug. Danielle Denise Robertson, 38, Lake Charles: Required position and method of turning at intersections; possession of a Schedule II drug. Yosha Jonay...
Pithon Street Near Kirby Street in Lake Charles Closed until January 23
Lake Charles, Louisiana – On January 17, 2023, the Lake Charles City Hall announced that beginning at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, January 18, the north and southbound lanes of Pithon Street, between Gill Street and Kirby Street, will be closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic. This closure is to...
KPLC TV
2 arrested, 1 sought in multiple Lake Charles vehicle burglaries
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Two suspects are jailed and a third is sought for allegedly burglarizing several vehicles in south Lake Charles. Calcasieu Parish deputies took the suspects into custody on Jan. 2 while investigating multiple vehicle burglaries in a trailer park on Tom Hebert Road, said Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent.
Louisiana Man Wanted in Drug Investigation in Beauregard Parish Arrested in Sulphur
Louisiana Man Wanted in Drug Investigation in Beauregard Parish Arrested in Sulphur. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on January 23, 2023, that on January 9, 2023, Detectives with the Beauregard-DeRidder Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant at 128 Kansas St, Singer LA, which belonged to Billy Hyatt. Billy Hyatt was not present when the search warrant was executed. Arrest warrants were sought and signed for Billy Hyatt for possession of CDS Schedule II with Intent to Distribute, methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in the presence of CDS, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
KPLC TV
One dead in Bell City homicide
Bell City, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that left one person dead. Deputies say the shooting death occurred in the 7000 block of Gragg Road in Bell City. “It appears as though it was a domestic [dispute] between a husband and wife,”...
Multiple Schools in Lake Charles to Have Early Dismissal Due to Traffic Expected for Funeral Procession of Cadet 3rd Class Hunter Brown
Multiple Schools in Lake Charles to Have Early Dismissal Due to Traffic Expected for Funeral Procession of Cadet 3rd Class Hunter Brown. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish School Board announced on January 18, 2023, that early dismissal will be held at several schools in south Lake Charles on Friday, January 20, due to expected high traffic flow during normal dismissal time. Students will be dismissed at 1:45 p.m. from the schools listed below.
KPLC TV
Single-vehicle crash traps two in vehicle, driver arrested
Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - The driver of a 2020 Toyota Tundra was arrested for DWI after being involved in a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 12 in Beauregard Parish, according to Louisiana State Police. The crash occurred at approximately 10:14 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20. The Ward 6 Fire Department...
Sulphur City Court Bench Warrants Issued for January 17 – January 20
Sulphur City Court Bench Warrants Issued for January 17 – January 20. Sulphur, Louisiana – On January 20, 2023, the Ward 4 Marshal’s Office released a list of people who failed to appear in court and now have bench warrants out for their arrest. According to the...
Louisiana woman accused of shooting and killing husband
A Louisiana woman is accused of shooting and killing her husband on Sunday evening
January 16, 2023, Calcasieu Parish Booking Report
Arrested or ticketed suspected of possession of CDS Schedule II; drug paraphernalia. George Anthony Thomas, 22, Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested or ticketed suspected of illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; careless operation; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; must have motor vehicle liability in the vehicle. Garrique Andre...
KPLC TV
Family seeking donations for funeral arrangements of fatally shot 5-year-old
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - The family of a 5-year-old boy who was shot and killed on Thursday, January 19 is seeking donations for funeral arrangements. Five-year-old Adaun Gains died at a local hospital Thursday evening after being shot in the chest with a stolen 9mm handgun, according to Jennings Police.
Calcasieu Parish News
Lake Charles, LA
17K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
News and information about Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, DeQuincy, and other areas of Southwest Louisiana, the state of Louisiana, and the nation.https://calcasieu.info/
Comments / 0