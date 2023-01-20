Read full article on original website
Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty to Illegally Possessing a Firearm After Previously Being Convicted of a Felony
Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty to Illegally Possessing a Firearm After Previously Being Convicted of a Felony. New Orleans, Louisiana – Elijah Powell, 27, of New Orleans, Louisiana, pled guilty as charged before United States District Judge Wendy Vitter on January 17, 2023, to a one-count indictment alleging that he illegally possessed a firearm after being convicted of a felony, according to U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
Former Booking Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Abuse of Office, Extortion, and Malfeasance in Office
Former Booking Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Abuse of Office, Extortion, and Malfeasance in Office. Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana – A former booking officer in Louisiana has been arrested for abuse of office, extortion, and malfeasance in office after an investigation revealed she allegedly used her positional authority to coerce a first-time offender to provide her with funds.
Three More from Louisiana Sentenced in Connection with Conspiring to Stage Automobile Accidents in Order to Defraud Insurance and Trucking Companies
Three More from Louisiana Sentenced in Connection with Conspiring to Stage Automobile Accidents in Order to Defraud Insurance and Trucking Companies. New Orleans, Louisiana – Three individuals from Louisiana have been sentenced and ordered to pay $43,000 in restitution for their involvement in a staged car accident to defraud an insurance company.
25-Year-Old Louisiana Convicted Felon Arrested Suspected of Possession of a Firearm, Crack, Fentanyl, and Other Crimes
25-Year-Old Louisiana Convicted Felon Arrested Suspected of Possession of a Firearm, Crack, Fentanyl, and Other Crimes. A Louisiana convicted felon has been arrested by the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit after they reportedly discovered a handgun, crack cocaine, marijuana, fentanyl, and other scheduled narcotics in his car, and a large sum of cash in his backpack. He was charged with multiple counts of drug distribution, illegal firearm possession and possession by a convicted felon.
WDSU
Fentanyl-laced marijuana found in Covington, deputies report
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office reports fentanyl-laced marijuana was confiscated during a traffic stop on Friday. According to deputies, STPSO Narcotics detectives were patrolling the area of Abita Nursery Subdivision in Covington when they observed a purple Dodge Challenger driving erratically. The driver of...
Louisiana School Worker Accused of Selling Edible Marijuana
A cafeteria worker at a school in south Louisiana faces serious charges today. 45 year old Tymetrica Cohn was working as a substitute at Jewel M. Sumner High School. She is accused of selling homemade baked goods laced with marijuana. Tangipahoa Parish deputies got a tip that these baked goods were being sold to students. One teenager reported buying "edible marijuana" from a school worker.
NOLA.com
Fentanyl-laced marijuana and pills seized during traffic stop near Covington, Sheriff's Office says
St. Tammany Parish sheriff's deputies who stopped a vehicle driving erratically through a neighborhood near Covington Friday recovered fentanyl-laced marijuana and pills, as well as an assault rifle, according to a news release. They arrested the 43-year-old driver of the vehicle, John Silas Joiner of Mandeville, according to the St....
$100,000 bond for man accused of multiple burglaries in Louisiana
A man is in jail following a string of burglaries in Louisiana.
Three Suspects Arrested in Louisiana on Multiple Charges Including Attempted 2nd-degree Murder After Shots were Fired in Front of a Business
Three Suspects Arrested in Louisiana on Multiple Charges Including Attempted 2nd-degree Murder After Shots were Fired in Front of a Business. Ascension Parish, Louisiana – Three suspects have been arrested in connection with a shooting incident in Louisiana on January 19. The suspects have been charged with a range of offenses, including attempted 2nd-degree murder, possession of a stolen vehicle, illegal use of a weapon, and more.
ktalnews.com
Man pleads guilty after Louisiana authorities find meth in spare tire
NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) – A man has pled guilty after authorities in Louisiana located meth in a spare tire. Quincy White, 41, of Mobile, Alabama, pled guilty on Jan. 10 to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Louisiana.
Louisiana woman pleads guilty to theft of over $86,000 in Social Security funds
A Louisiana woman has pled guilty to theft of more than $86,000 in Social Security funds.
Louisiana Man Wanted in Connection with Theft of Guns and Puppies After Leaving His Wallet at Crime Scene
Louisiana Man Wanted in Connection with Theft of Guns and Puppies After Leaving His Wallet at Crime Scene. Louisiana – On January 18, 2023, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office (UPSO) reported that in February 2022, deputies responded to a reported burglary of a residence in the Farmerville, Louisiana area. During the investigation, deputies learned that three rifles and two newborn puppies were taken from the residence after the suspect forced entry into the house.
45-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested for Allegedly Falsely Impersonating a Peace Officer, Obscenity, and Other Crimes
45-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested for Allegedly Falsely Impersonating a Peace Officer, Obscenity, and Other Crimes. Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested for allegedly falsely impersonating a peace officer, obscenity, failure to appear in court, and tampering with a resident’s surveillance system. The man was found to be wearing a police uniform at the time of the arrest.
71-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash, Police Now Asking for Help Locating Drivers of Two Vehicles Involved
71-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash, Police Now Asking for Help Locating Drivers of Two Vehicles Involved. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On January 20, 2023, a 71-year-old Louisiana woman was struck and killed by two vehicles in the 10400 block of Burbank Drive in Baton Rouge. Neither vehicle stopped to render aid or notify emergency personnel. Police are now looking for the drivers of both vehicles.
fox8live.com
Bogalusa mayor asks governor for help from state police and National Guard to tackle crime; installing cameras
BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - Fresh off of being sworn into office earlier this month, Bogalusa Mayor Tyrin Truong is putting an early focus in his term on tackling crime in his city. The 23-year-old first-time elected official announced at the end of last week that he sent a request to...
No Charges Filed For Louisiana Officers After Death In Custody
A Louisiana prosecutor has announced that no charges will be filed against the officers involved in the December 2021 in-custody death of 28-year-old Eric Nelson. In a Friday press release, the District Attorney for the 22nd District said “the evidence does not meet the standard needed for criminal prosecution” in connection with the Dec. 19, 2021 incident. Nelson was arrested by the Bogalusa Police Department on outstanding warrants—and police say that he tried to escape into the woods before he was eventually tased. But in a November 2021 family civil lawsuit, EMTs said that Nelson had fallen while walking to the station and video shows officers pulling him onto the concrete, before dragging him toward the building. The lawsuit says Nelson was left there for about five minutes before emergency medical services were called. Read it at WWL-TV
brproud.com
EBR district attorney pushes for 10-year sentencing for modifying weapon
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Homemade devices are turning semi-automatic weapons into machine guns and police across Louisiana said those modifications are becoming more popular. A Glock switch or auto sear are small homemade devices that can turn a semi-automatic gun into a serious killing machine. “They can expel...
Seven people charged for moving heroin, meth through southwest Virginia
Seven people, including one Virginia man, have been charged in a multi-state drug trafficking ring that moved heroin and meth through Virginia, Tennessee and Michigan between 2021 and 2022.
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Assistance Identifying Those Responsible for the Theft of a Fire Truck
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Assistance Identifying Those Responsible for the Theft of a Fire Truck. Natchitoches, Louisiana – Authorities in Louisiana are seeking the public’s help in identifying the person or persons who stole a fire truck from Natchitoches Parish Fire District #10. The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Mississippi sheriff warns public of gift card scheme that is defrauding residents of thousands of dollars
Mississippi officials are warning residents to be aware of a gift card scheme that is stealing thousands of dollars that likely will never be recovered. The Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office reports that local resident became a victim of such a scheme. On Jan. 4, 2023, the sheriff’s office...
