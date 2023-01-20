ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plaquemines Parish, LA

Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty to Illegally Possessing a Firearm After Previously Being Convicted of a Felony

Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty to Illegally Possessing a Firearm After Previously Being Convicted of a Felony. New Orleans, Louisiana – Elijah Powell, 27, of New Orleans, Louisiana, pled guilty as charged before United States District Judge Wendy Vitter on January 17, 2023, to a one-count indictment alleging that he illegally possessed a firearm after being convicted of a felony, according to U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Former Booking Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Abuse of Office, Extortion, and Malfeasance in Office

Former Booking Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Abuse of Office, Extortion, and Malfeasance in Office. Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana – A former booking officer in Louisiana has been arrested for abuse of office, extortion, and malfeasance in office after an investigation revealed she allegedly used her positional authority to coerce a first-time offender to provide her with funds.
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Three More from Louisiana Sentenced in Connection with Conspiring to Stage Automobile Accidents in Order to Defraud Insurance and Trucking Companies

Three More from Louisiana Sentenced in Connection with Conspiring to Stage Automobile Accidents in Order to Defraud Insurance and Trucking Companies. New Orleans, Louisiana – Three individuals from Louisiana have been sentenced and ordered to pay $43,000 in restitution for their involvement in a staged car accident to defraud an insurance company.
HOUMA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

25-Year-Old Louisiana Convicted Felon Arrested Suspected of Possession of a Firearm, Crack, Fentanyl, and Other Crimes

25-Year-Old Louisiana Convicted Felon Arrested Suspected of Possession of a Firearm, Crack, Fentanyl, and Other Crimes. A Louisiana convicted felon has been arrested by the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit after they reportedly discovered a handgun, crack cocaine, marijuana, fentanyl, and other scheduled narcotics in his car, and a large sum of cash in his backpack. He was charged with multiple counts of drug distribution, illegal firearm possession and possession by a convicted felon.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
WDSU

Fentanyl-laced marijuana found in Covington, deputies report

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office reports fentanyl-laced marijuana was confiscated during a traffic stop on Friday. According to deputies, STPSO Narcotics detectives were patrolling the area of Abita Nursery Subdivision in Covington when they observed a purple Dodge Challenger driving erratically. The driver of...
COVINGTON, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Louisiana School Worker Accused of Selling Edible Marijuana

A cafeteria worker at a school in south Louisiana faces serious charges today. 45 year old Tymetrica Cohn was working as a substitute at Jewel M. Sumner High School. She is accused of selling homemade baked goods laced with marijuana. Tangipahoa Parish deputies got a tip that these baked goods were being sold to students. One teenager reported buying "edible marijuana" from a school worker.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Three Suspects Arrested in Louisiana on Multiple Charges Including Attempted 2nd-degree Murder After Shots were Fired in Front of a Business

Three Suspects Arrested in Louisiana on Multiple Charges Including Attempted 2nd-degree Murder After Shots were Fired in Front of a Business. Ascension Parish, Louisiana – Three suspects have been arrested in connection with a shooting incident in Louisiana on January 19. The suspects have been charged with a range of offenses, including attempted 2nd-degree murder, possession of a stolen vehicle, illegal use of a weapon, and more.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

Man pleads guilty after Louisiana authorities find meth in spare tire

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) – A man has pled guilty after authorities in Louisiana located meth in a spare tire. Quincy White, 41, of Mobile, Alabama, pled guilty on Jan. 10 to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Louisiana.
MOBILE, AL
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Wanted in Connection with Theft of Guns and Puppies After Leaving His Wallet at Crime Scene

Louisiana Man Wanted in Connection with Theft of Guns and Puppies After Leaving His Wallet at Crime Scene. Louisiana – On January 18, 2023, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office (UPSO) reported that in February 2022, deputies responded to a reported burglary of a residence in the Farmerville, Louisiana area. During the investigation, deputies learned that three rifles and two newborn puppies were taken from the residence after the suspect forced entry into the house.
FARMERVILLE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

45-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested for Allegedly Falsely Impersonating a Peace Officer, Obscenity, and Other Crimes

45-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested for Allegedly Falsely Impersonating a Peace Officer, Obscenity, and Other Crimes. Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested for allegedly falsely impersonating a peace officer, obscenity, failure to appear in court, and tampering with a resident’s surveillance system. The man was found to be wearing a police uniform at the time of the arrest.
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

71-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash, Police Now Asking for Help Locating Drivers of Two Vehicles Involved

71-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash, Police Now Asking for Help Locating Drivers of Two Vehicles Involved. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On January 20, 2023, a 71-year-old Louisiana woman was struck and killed by two vehicles in the 10400 block of Burbank Drive in Baton Rouge. Neither vehicle stopped to render aid or notify emergency personnel. Police are now looking for the drivers of both vehicles.
BATON ROUGE, LA
TheDailyBeast

No Charges Filed For Louisiana Officers After Death In Custody

A Louisiana prosecutor has announced that no charges will be filed against the officers involved in the December 2021 in-custody death of 28-year-old Eric Nelson. In a Friday press release, the District Attorney for the 22nd District said “the evidence does not meet the standard needed for criminal prosecution” in connection with the Dec. 19, 2021 incident. Nelson was arrested by the Bogalusa Police Department on outstanding warrants—and police say that he tried to escape into the woods before he was eventually tased. But in a November 2021 family civil lawsuit, EMTs said that Nelson had fallen while walking to the station and video shows officers pulling him onto the concrete, before dragging him toward the building. The lawsuit says Nelson was left there for about five minutes before emergency medical services were called. Read it at WWL-TV
BOGALUSA, LA
brproud.com

EBR district attorney pushes for 10-year sentencing for modifying weapon

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Homemade devices are turning semi-automatic weapons into machine guns and police across Louisiana said those modifications are becoming more popular. A Glock switch or auto sear are small homemade devices that can turn a semi-automatic gun into a serious killing machine. “They can expel...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Assistance Identifying Those Responsible for the Theft of a Fire Truck

Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Assistance Identifying Those Responsible for the Theft of a Fire Truck. Natchitoches, Louisiana – Authorities in Louisiana are seeking the public’s help in identifying the person or persons who stole a fire truck from Natchitoches Parish Fire District #10. The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Calcasieu Parish News

