ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Tech Terrace Association files ‘Motion to Dismiss’ against Up Campus’ student housing project

By Jaxie Pidgeon
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BGp16_0kLHkd9200

LUBBOCK, Texas – The battle between the Tech Terrace U.N.I.T. Neighborhood Association and student housing developer, Up Campus, has spilled out even more into the public square.

U.N.I.T. is an acronym for the neighborhood association that stands for U niversity, N ineteenth, I ndiana, T hirty-fourth, the bounding streets of Tech Terrace.

Kidnapping case, details still under investigation in Crosby County

When EverythingLubbock.com first reported about the possibility of student apartments coming to Tech Terrace, the neighborhood’s residents were strongly against it then, and their feelings still haven’t changed.

“It’s been a big day for us,” said Don Richards, chairman of the Tech Terrace U.N.I.T. ad hoc committee. “We’ve made a major filing today.”

That filing is the neighborhood association’s ‘Motion to Dismiss’ with the Lubbock Planning and Zoning Commission (P&Z) which wouldn’t allow Chicago-based Up Campus to follow through with its newest zoning request.

‘It’s very disappointing and concerning:’ Emergency meeting held over potential batch plant in North Lubbock community

“They have filed a new application, made some changes, and are seeking to go forward and take it back again to planning and zoning,” Richards said.

At Thursday night’s neighborhood association meeting, over 80 Tech Terrace residents attended. Since last year, a majority of them have tried to stop Up Campus from building a multistory housing project facing 19th St. and 20th St. between University Ave. and Boston Ave., where the Godbold Cultural Center and Cafe J are currently located.

According to Up Campus, the development would have two buildings. The building along 19th St. would be five stories and the building along 20th St. would have four stories.

Back on Nov. 3, 2022, P&Z voted 6-3 against the prior zoning change, but just before the new year on Dec. 22, Up Campus submitted a new plan.

Teen accused of pulling gun during Facebook Marketplace sale in Lubbock, warrant says

“The first building that’s on 19th is actually exactly the same as the one they presented to us in November,” said Sheryl Gonzales, a resident of Tech Terrace. “There’s no difference. It’s slightly different on 20th. Now, the number of beds is 600, instead of 740.”

Up Campus’ most recently filed case, #3471-C, is currently scheduled to be voted on at the next P&Z meeting on Feb. 2 at City Hall. The proposed student housing project includes an approximate 600-bed facility, with covered parking for more than 500 vehicles.

“It’s got some design changes in it,” Richards said. “It’s still objectionable for all the same reasons, even though it’s a little bit different.”

This is the fourth filing from Up Campus in five months.

The main concern for residents is the traffic and congestion it would bring to the northeastern part of the historical residential area.

“If you’re coming to that intersection from the four cardinal directions, all of them coming from the west require you to do a U-turn on 19th St. or cut through the neighborhood,” said J.R. Norton, a member of the Tech Terrace U.N.I.T. ad hoc committee. “This isn’t a real easy property to get in and out of. It’s a big problem.”

The association argues Up Campus shouldn’t be able to refile for at least a year according to city zoning laws.

Lubbock Congressman Jodey Arrington responds to U.S. reaching debt limit, $31.4 trillion

“Our contention is that the Planning and Zoning Commission no longer has jurisdiction to hear this case,” Richards said. “We think that the applicant Up Campus did not have a right to refile it again, with the planning and zoning, and that planning and zoning does not have the authority or jurisdiction now to hear this case, based on what’s taking place.”

Residents are hoping to keep their neighborhood the same as it’s always been – diverse and historic.

“We’ve been fighting this for six months,” Gonzales said. “We won’t quit fighting. I don’t care how long it takes. I don’t think people realize how bonded our neighborhood is, and how much we love Lubbock and Tech Terrace. We’re going to fight for our values and our neighborhood.”

The Tech Terrace residents who attended Thursday’s meeting still have the Feb. 2 P&Z meeting on their calendars to oppose the plan once again if necessary. The commission will have to decide to either accept or deny the association’s ‘Motion to Dismiss.’

‘It’s a blessing to be recognized’: Texas Tech honors 9 retired Black Lubbock ISD administrators

If the new plan is heard and approved, all existing structures on the Godbold Cultural Center and the Lutheran Student Center, would have to be torn down.

For more information on the proposed housing project and the ‘Motion to Dismiss,’ visit Tech Terrace U.N.I.T.’s website .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

2018 Farm Bill will expire this year; what advocates in Lubbock say they want to see on the new legislation

LUBBOCK, Texas– The 2018 Farm Bill, which is vital to the nation’s food supply, will expire and renew this year, although the priorities for the next bill look a little different, one local official said on Monday. There are many goals stakeholders have for the bill; like keeping food affordable and accessible, and providing job […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

‘It’s very disappointing and concerning:’ Emergency meeting held over potential batch plant in North Lubbock community

LUBBOCK, Texas— A recently filed permit caused residents of the North Lubbock Neighborhood association to call an emergency action meeting Thursday night at the Maggie Trejo Supercenter. Neighborhood members showed up to contest what they thought was the construction of a new batch plant in their area.  Minutes before the meeting began, the company that […]
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Lubbock County to begin major upgrade to 50th Street on Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Lubbock County is set to begin construction on West 50th Street beginning this Monday (January 23, 2023). This $5.5 million project will improve and widen the street between Upland Avenue and F.M. 179. This 2 mile upgrade is part of the ongoing $99.6 million dollar Lubbock County Comprehensive Roads bond package.
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Lubbock ISD announces athletic schedule changes

LUBBOCK, Texas – Due to the winter weather, the following updates have been made to Lubbock ISD athletic schedules: Canceled All middle school athletic events All high school soccer games Postponed until Wednesday, January 25 5-4A Basketball Sweetwater at Estacado  (varsity only) Girls at 5 p.m./Boys at 6 p.m. 4-5A Basketball Lubbock at Lubbock Cooper (varsity […]
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Frenship ISD announces name of new middle school

LUBBOCK, Texas– The Frenship Independent School District announced the name of its newest campus as Alcove Trails Middle School in a press release on Friday.. According to the press release, the new campus is slated to open in August 2023. “The opening of Alcove Trails Middle School in August...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 50 People Arrested by Police, Some With Various Serious Charges

We are almost done with January and are heading straight into February but there are some things you might have missed in local news. The first hurdle is that snow storm that is expected across Lubbock, I live out in the middle of nowhere with 'Courage the Cowardly Dog' and when it snows I lose the road. It's not because I drive like a granny but because its vast amounts of white untouched fields that I get confused, maybe some color could help.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Demand for solar energy ‘dramatically increasing’ as Lubbock moves to ERCOT, LP&L says

LUBBOCK, Texas- The number of Lubbock Power and Light customers using solar energy has “dramatically increased” over the last two to three years, LP&L told EverythingLubbock.com on Thursday. “Within really the past 12 months, we’ve seen the number of customers with solar panels on their homes double,” LP&L Spokesperson Matt Rose said. This comes as […]
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Not Much Remains Of Sobering North Lubbock Tornado Ruins And House

There are tornado ruins still visible in Lubbock. I have written about the tornado ruins over by my house a couple of times before (2398 Mesa Road). What can I say, I still find the are very haunting. A lot has changed in that area so I've tried to document it every once in a while. I have even spoken with family members who still feel echoes of this tragedy.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

It Is High Time A Texas Comfort Food Favorite Returns To Lubbock

I spent a couple of hours this weekend walking around South Plains Mall. It's a great way to stretch your legs without facing the elements here, and there are quite a few stores I like. I got a beautiful dress from Dillard's, took a deep breath of the awesome scent of Earthbound's incense section, goofed around in FYE and I looked at the movie posters at Premiere Cinemas.
LUBBOCK, TX
AOL Corp

5 Best Southern Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month

You're planning to retire and have your sights set on a warm climate. Specifically, you want to settle down in the South, but you need to find new hometown that's affordable on a fixed income. Also: With a Recession Looming, Make These 3 Retirement Moves To Stay On Track. More:...
MIDLAND, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy