MSI Laptop Orange Light Always On – How to Fix It
The power button on an MSI laptop lights up white or blue if the device is using the integrated GPU (iGPU) and orange or red when it’s using the dedicated GPU (dGPU). So, if the LED is always orange, it naturally indicates that your system keeps using the NVIDIA dGPU continuously even when it’s not supposed to.
Samsung TV Remote Not Working? Here’s How to Fix It
There are two variants of remotes available for Samsung TVs — the older variant with infrared control and a newer one with Bluetooth control. Regardless of the remote you use, either of them can run into problems at times and refuse to work. It generally occurs when the batteries are dead, or if the remote has unpaired itself from the TV.
How to Turn On Keyboard Light on Dell Laptop
One must-have feature on any laptop is its ability to illuminate the keyboard. Enabling the backlight not only allows users to see individual keys in low-light conditions but also makes your keyboard look a lot more attractive. Your keyboard will have a dedicated key that enables and disables its backlight....
How to Update Software on Samsung TV
Samsung TVs have been running over Tizen OS since 2015. Built with an intuitive design, Tizen pushes regular updates to comply with the changing requirements of broadcast systems and streaming applications. These updates also contain the latest security patches to fix the existing bugs. You can easily update the Samsung...
How to Move Taskbar on Windows 11
By default, the Windows 11 taskbar is locked on the bottom of the desktop screen. And, unlike Windows 10, you cannot just unlock the taskbar and drag it to any position on the desktop screen. Although Windows 11 has made several UI changes, it only lets you move the taskbar...
14 Ways to Solve a Black Screen on Your Dell Laptop
You may experience a black screen on your Dell Laptop before or after the Windows boots. Whether there’s a Dell logo at startup or the display goes entirely black, this article should help you fix any of such problems. While you could encounter different cases, the major causes include...
How to Connect Two Monitors to a Laptop (in 5 Steps)
Most of us have connected a single monitor to a laptop for extending our working space. Just like that, attaching dual, triple, or multiple screens is also extremely easy!. But before moving forward, you need to check the compatible ports and adjust the screen positions. Also, it’s important to configure the projection settings once you’ve successfully established the connection. Without further delay, let’s jump into the step-by-step guide on how to connect two monitors to a laptop.
