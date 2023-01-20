ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

News Channel Nebraska

Omaha mom selected as Nebraska Mother of the Year

OMAHA, Neb. -- Mother of the Year isn't just something that is printed on a mug for Mother's Day. It's an award that mothers can be nominated for across the state and nation. A woman from Omaha, received just that. Angie Blad was selected as the 2023 Nebraska Mother of the Year.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Thousands attend 13th Annual Lincoln Women’s Expo

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Thousands attended the 13th Annual Lincoln Women’s Expo this weekend at the Lancaster County Event Center. The event put a spotlight on women-owned and operated businesses as well as businesses that center on women and women’s issues. “The fact that we can get all these...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska Deer and Game Expo brings big bucks to Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Outdoor lovers from across the Midwest traveled to the Lancaster Event Center on Sunday to celebrate all things hunting. From food to equipment vendors, there was something waiting to be found around every corner at the Nebraska Deer and Game Expo. Luke Wallace, a vendor...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Shinedown announces April performance at Pinnacle Bank Arena

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The American rock band, Shinedown, will be coming to Lincoln’s Pinnacle Bank Arena in April. Shinedown announced their upcoming tour with Three Days Grace and From Ashes to New on Monday. The Revolutions Live Tour will start off in Michigan on April 3, kicking off a 21-date U.S. run of spring shows. The tour will make a Lincoln stop at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday, April 25.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

One injured in Lincoln shooting

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 40-year-old man was injured in a Lincoln shooting that reportedly stemmed from an argument. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Old Farm Road around 8:45 a.m. on Jan. 21 for reported gunshots. Officers said they found a 20-year-old woman,...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

People's City Mission launches drug relapse program

HS Basketball Highlights (Mon, Jan. 23) Highlights from Monday's conference tournament games, including stops at the CRC, Frontier, Trailblazer, and Centennial Conference Tourneys. Updated: 6 hours ago. 10/11 First at Four. Lincoln Police provide new details on Saturday homicide. Updated: 14 hours ago. Lincoln Police said a neighborhood disturbance escalated...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Local creamery churning out ‘Runza’ ice cream

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s a flavor that’s been all over social media feeds dubbed the ‘Runza Ice Cream’, created right here in Lincoln at 402 Creamery. It takes a Nebraska winter staple, chili and cinnamon rolls, and turned it into a frozen treat that has people divided.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Hundreds gather in Ralston to support Nettie's employees after fire

Low clouds and fog thicken back up overnight with temperatures in the teens. A slight thaw Monday as temperatures climb above freezing. Nebraska doctors take aim at proposed anti-abortion bill. Updated: 6 hours ago. Dozens of Nebraska doctors met in Omaha to voice their concerns on a proposed bill to...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

'I have no control': Ashland mobile home park to be cleared by summer

ASHLAND, Neb. — Residents at the El Rancho Mobile Home Community in Ashland said they all received eviction notices. One resident said he feels a 'prejudice against poor people.' Only a few years ago, families at El Rancho put up a fight against the local school district. They won, getting to stay put on the property. One couple said that is why they've since spent $10,000 on improvements to their mobile home, which they now have to move, or move out of, by summer.
ASHLAND, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln City Libraries announces most popular titles of 2022

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln City Libraries announced its most popular titles of 2022 on Monday. Last year, residents borrowed more than 2.8 million items from the eight LCL locations and Lied Bookmobile. “Our city libraries continue to be hubs of activity where patrons have access to a great collection with...
LINCOLN, NE
Fairfield Sun Times

Omaha World War II veteran dies at 104

One of Nebraska's oldest veterans has died at age 104. Walter Noel Coy, a longtime Omaha resident who served in World War II and helped to build a bridge across the Rhine River, died Jan. 10. Coy was born and raised in Missouri but made his way to Omaha with...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Call for more “climate-smart” crops in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A group of doctors is calling on Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen to phase out factory farming and increase support for crops that require little water instead. The group, called Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, is putting up billboards in Lincoln and the governor’s hometown, Columbus, Nebraska....
NEBRASKA STATE

