Nebraska Football: TE Ismael Smith Flores commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Basketball: Emmanuel Bandoumel to miss rest of seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Huskers land commitment from Georgia lineman Jacob HoodThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Jeremiah Charles commits to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Former Georgia TE Arik Gilbert trending to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha mom selected as Nebraska Mother of the Year
OMAHA, Neb. -- Mother of the Year isn't just something that is printed on a mug for Mother's Day. It's an award that mothers can be nominated for across the state and nation. A woman from Omaha, received just that. Angie Blad was selected as the 2023 Nebraska Mother of the Year.
1011now.com
Thousands attend 13th Annual Lincoln Women’s Expo
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Thousands attended the 13th Annual Lincoln Women’s Expo this weekend at the Lancaster County Event Center. The event put a spotlight on women-owned and operated businesses as well as businesses that center on women and women’s issues. “The fact that we can get all these...
klkntv.com
Nebraska Deer and Game Expo brings big bucks to Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Outdoor lovers from across the Midwest traveled to the Lancaster Event Center on Sunday to celebrate all things hunting. From food to equipment vendors, there was something waiting to be found around every corner at the Nebraska Deer and Game Expo. Luke Wallace, a vendor...
1011now.com
Broadcasters Unite for Life Winter Blood Drive held Thursday and Friday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Every time the temperature dips, so does the number of people who donate blood. That’s why 10/11 Cares has teamed up with the Nebraska Community Blood Bank for the Broadcasters Unite for Life Winter Blood Drive. The drive has become a two-day event and is...
1011now.com
Shinedown announces April performance at Pinnacle Bank Arena
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The American rock band, Shinedown, will be coming to Lincoln’s Pinnacle Bank Arena in April. Shinedown announced their upcoming tour with Three Days Grace and From Ashes to New on Monday. The Revolutions Live Tour will start off in Michigan on April 3, kicking off a 21-date U.S. run of spring shows. The tour will make a Lincoln stop at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday, April 25.
Country duo Brooks & Dunn making a stop in Omaha this spring
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Country duo Brooks & Dunn have extended their Reboot 2023 tour to include Omaha. Brooks & Dunn will perform at Omaha's CHI Health Center on June 1. Scotty McCreery will open the tour, according to a press release from Live Nation. Tickets go on sale...
klkntv.com
‘Foster Homes are desperately needed’: Nebraska nonprofit offering training
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The nonprofit Renewed Horizon is starting its foster parent training Monday in York. Across Nebraska, statistics show nearly 500 children are waiting to be adopted. Established in 2020, Renewed Horizon is hoping to change that number with the offered training. “This training really helps to...
News Channel Nebraska
One injured in Lincoln shooting
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 40-year-old man was injured in a Lincoln shooting that reportedly stemmed from an argument. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Old Farm Road around 8:45 a.m. on Jan. 21 for reported gunshots. Officers said they found a 20-year-old woman,...
Omaha theatre community remembers dear and talented friend
On Jan. 19, Omaha Community Playhouse (OCP) and the Omaha theatre community lost their dear friend, Megan Kuehler, who lost her battle to stage four colon cancer.
1011now.com
People's City Mission launches drug relapse program
HS Basketball Highlights (Mon, Jan. 23) Highlights from Monday's conference tournament games, including stops at the CRC, Frontier, Trailblazer, and Centennial Conference Tourneys. Updated: 6 hours ago. 10/11 First at Four. Lincoln Police provide new details on Saturday homicide. Updated: 14 hours ago. Lincoln Police said a neighborhood disturbance escalated...
1011now.com
Local creamery churning out ‘Runza’ ice cream
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s a flavor that’s been all over social media feeds dubbed the ‘Runza Ice Cream’, created right here in Lincoln at 402 Creamery. It takes a Nebraska winter staple, chili and cinnamon rolls, and turned it into a frozen treat that has people divided.
doniphanherald.com
Built to match: Plattsmouth couple replicates rooms from cherished Minne Lusa house
Bev Demory hated the idea of leaving her family home in North Omaha's Minne Lusa neighborhood — with all of its memories and architectural details — for new construction. Her husband, Alan, wasn't excited about a modern house either, but he needed more space than a one-car garage to run his construction company.
WOWT
Hundreds gather to support Bellevue’s Nettie’s restaurant employees following devastating fire
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - All day Sunday, Stocks n Bonds, a country dance club in Ralston, turned into a fundraising host. “Having such community support has been just amazing, like its overwhelming I would say, overwhelming but not in a bad way,” says Michelle Lyons, granddaughter of Nettie, the founder of Nettie’s Fine Mexican Food in Bellevue.
WOWT
Low clouds and fog thicken back up overnight with temperatures in the teens. A slight thaw Monday as temperatures climb above freezing. Nebraska doctors take aim at proposed anti-abortion bill. Updated: 6 hours ago. Dozens of Nebraska doctors met in Omaha to voice their concerns on a proposed bill to...
1011now.com
Lincoln East High School student-athlete named Gatorade Nebraska Girls Cross Country Player of the year
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Gatorade announced on Monday that Mia Murray of Lincoln East High School is the 2022-23 Gatorade Nebraska Girls Cross Country Player of the Year. Murray is the second Gatorade Nebraska Girls Cross Country Player of the Year to be chosen from Lincoln East High School. Gatorade said...
KETV.com
'I have no control': Ashland mobile home park to be cleared by summer
ASHLAND, Neb. — Residents at the El Rancho Mobile Home Community in Ashland said they all received eviction notices. One resident said he feels a 'prejudice against poor people.' Only a few years ago, families at El Rancho put up a fight against the local school district. They won, getting to stay put on the property. One couple said that is why they've since spent $10,000 on improvements to their mobile home, which they now have to move, or move out of, by summer.
Likely Taste of Omaha return to Elmwood Park surprises, frustrates neighbors
All signs point to the Taste of Omaha likely returning to Elmwood Park for one more year, Event Director Mike Mancuso told 3 News Now on Friday.
1011now.com
Lincoln City Libraries announces most popular titles of 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln City Libraries announced its most popular titles of 2022 on Monday. Last year, residents borrowed more than 2.8 million items from the eight LCL locations and Lied Bookmobile. “Our city libraries continue to be hubs of activity where patrons have access to a great collection with...
Fairfield Sun Times
Omaha World War II veteran dies at 104
One of Nebraska's oldest veterans has died at age 104. Walter Noel Coy, a longtime Omaha resident who served in World War II and helped to build a bridge across the Rhine River, died Jan. 10. Coy was born and raised in Missouri but made his way to Omaha with...
WOWT
Call for more “climate-smart” crops in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A group of doctors is calling on Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen to phase out factory farming and increase support for crops that require little water instead. The group, called Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, is putting up billboards in Lincoln and the governor’s hometown, Columbus, Nebraska....
