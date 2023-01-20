ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMY NEWS2

Fighting homelessness in Forsyth County

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Homeless Point-in-Time Count is a one-day, unduplicated count of sheltered and unsheltered homeless individuals and families in Forsyth County. The count, coordinated by United Way of Forsyth County and the Winston-Salem Forsyth County Continuum of Care to End Homelessness, helps determine the extent of homelessness in our community. The data collected is used to plan services for the homeless throughout the year.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
WSLS

Gov. Youngkin orders flags to be flown at half-staff until Jan. 26

RICHMOND, Va. – The Governor of Virginia has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff to honor those who died or were injured in a shooting at a dance club in Monterey Park, California. Governor Youngkin made the announcement on Monday pursuant to President Biden’s Presidential Proclamation to lower...
VIRGINIA STATE
WRAL

'Sweet and Spicy' edition of the Tar Heel Traveler announced

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Tar Heel Traveler's latest special has been announced. Join Scott Mason as he takes you through through all the foods made here in the state in the "Sweet and Spicy" edition of the Tar Heel Traveler. Unique foods, many of which are sold nationwide, featuring...
TAR HEEL, NC
newsfromthestates.com

A big shake-up at a troubled state agency, affordable housing vs. NC’s fragile environment, and democracy on the defense: The week’s top stories at Policy Watch

1. North Carolina House Republicans advance a new kind of bathroom bill (Commentary) The bill was later repealed but its legacy – as an embarrassment to be forgotten as quickly as possible for most people, and as a proud rallying point for the state’s religious right fringe (and reactionary culture warriors everywhere), lingers on. Across the country, efforts to make life harder for transgender people, and even to criminalize efforts to provide them medically necessary healthcare, continue apace. North Carolina state Treasurer Dale Folwell has been an especially avid and energetic devotee of this brand of discrimination.
atlantatribune.com

Black Atlanta designer outfits first Black Governor of Maryland

Black celebrity menswear designer Miguel Wilson outfitted Governor Wes Moore, the first Black Governor of Maryland for his inauguration and inauguration ball. Black celebrity menswear designer Miguel Wilson outfitted Governor Wes Moore, the first Black Governor of Maryland, for his inauguration and inauguration ball which took place on Wednesday, Jan. 18.
MARYLAND STATE
WITN

Camp Lejeune Marine charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) - A Marine sergeant based at Camp Lejeune faces charges in connection to the January 6 U.S. Capitol riot. Sgt. Dodge Hellonen was arrested Wednesday and charged alongside two other Marines for unlawfully entering the U.S. Capitol. From pictures posted to the Instagram account of Michah Coomer,...
CAMP LEJEUNE, NC
thecampuscurrent.com

Local pastor speaks at MLK Jr. breakfast

The keynote speaker for the 42nd annual Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Breakfast on Jan. 16 said younger generations “haven’t been taught to find their voice.”. The event’s theme was King’s quote, “We will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our...
GLEN BURNIE, MD
kiss951.com

The Wealthiest Towns In South Carolina Are Mainly Centered In One Area Of The State

Let’s face it we aren’t Silicon Valley or the Upper East Side of Manhattan. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t money in South Carolina. And with the lower cost of living here than in other areas, it can be easier to gain and maintain wealth. Especially in areas of the Lowcountry near the Charleston beaches. There are some gorgeous homes there with high price tags. And the rich, well they tend to hang out with other wealthy individuals. The Oxford Dictionary defines wealth as “an abundance of valuable possessions or money”. I typically think of wealth as the type of money that spans generations. Regardless the wealthiest towns in South Carolina are those with the highest median household income and home values. Our friends over at Suburbs101.com compiled a list of the 9 Wealthiest Towns in South Carolina. Some of these I’d classify more as suburbs but you still get the point.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try BBQ Joints in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA - If you're looking for the Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina, you're not alone. The state has many excellent BBQ joints, and there's something for every taste. Here are a few of our favorites: Red Bridges BBQ Lodge in Shelby, Skylight Inn BBQ in Ayden, Buxton Hall Barbecue in Asheville, and more.
AYDEN, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy