The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in South Carolina?
Anita Zucker is a businesswoman and philanthropist from South Carolina. She is the CEO of The InterTech Group, Inc., a privately held chemical manufacturing and technology company based in North Charleston, South Carolina.
Strategist who helped Hogan launch Change Maryland is starting a new group for the Moore era
Steve Crim says he has high hopes for Gov. Moore: 'I think he's an out-of-the-box thinker' The post Strategist who helped Hogan launch Change Maryland is starting a new group for the Moore era appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Gov. Cooper honors former NC Rep. Annie Brown Kennedy, first Black woman elected to General Assembly
RALEIGH, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper ordered N.C. and U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff to honor the life of former North Carolina Representative Annie Brown Kennedy. Kennedy was first appointed to represent N.C. House District 29 by former Governor Jim Hunt in 1979, making her the first Black woman to serve in the North Carolina General Assembly.
cbs17
Historians gain feedback from North Carolinians still on the fence about new Historic Center on the Civil War
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Historians are seeking feedback from the public on the future North Carolina Historic Center on the Civil War, Emancipation and Reconstruction. Two public forums were held at Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church on Murchison Road in Fayetteville on Monday. “I had heard a lot of...
Wes Moore, Maryland's First Black Governor, Is The Real Deal For Democrats
Moore already has national Democrats buzzing about presidential primaries, but first he has to be governor of a state thawing out from GOP gubernatorial rule.
Fighting homelessness in Forsyth County
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Homeless Point-in-Time Count is a one-day, unduplicated count of sheltered and unsheltered homeless individuals and families in Forsyth County. The count, coordinated by United Way of Forsyth County and the Winston-Salem Forsyth County Continuum of Care to End Homelessness, helps determine the extent of homelessness in our community. The data collected is used to plan services for the homeless throughout the year.
fallriverreporter.com
Three from Washington D.C. charged with stealing $32,000 in merchandise from Wrentham Outlets
BOSTON – Three men from the Washington, D.C., area have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston for stealing thousands of items from a high-end outlet store in Wrentham, Mass. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, Linworth Hayes Crawford III, 28; Ronald Patterson, 32; and Nathaniel...
WSLS
Gov. Youngkin orders flags to be flown at half-staff until Jan. 26
RICHMOND, Va. – The Governor of Virginia has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff to honor those who died or were injured in a shooting at a dance club in Monterey Park, California. Governor Youngkin made the announcement on Monday pursuant to President Biden’s Presidential Proclamation to lower...
WRAL
'Sweet and Spicy' edition of the Tar Heel Traveler announced
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Tar Heel Traveler's latest special has been announced. Join Scott Mason as he takes you through through all the foods made here in the state in the "Sweet and Spicy" edition of the Tar Heel Traveler. Unique foods, many of which are sold nationwide, featuring...
newsfromthestates.com
A big shake-up at a troubled state agency, affordable housing vs. NC’s fragile environment, and democracy on the defense: The week’s top stories at Policy Watch
1. North Carolina House Republicans advance a new kind of bathroom bill (Commentary) The bill was later repealed but its legacy – as an embarrassment to be forgotten as quickly as possible for most people, and as a proud rallying point for the state’s religious right fringe (and reactionary culture warriors everywhere), lingers on. Across the country, efforts to make life harder for transgender people, and even to criminalize efforts to provide them medically necessary healthcare, continue apace. North Carolina state Treasurer Dale Folwell has been an especially avid and energetic devotee of this brand of discrimination.
atlantatribune.com
Black Atlanta designer outfits first Black Governor of Maryland
Black celebrity menswear designer Miguel Wilson outfitted Governor Wes Moore, the first Black Governor of Maryland for his inauguration and inauguration ball. Black celebrity menswear designer Miguel Wilson outfitted Governor Wes Moore, the first Black Governor of Maryland, for his inauguration and inauguration ball which took place on Wednesday, Jan. 18.
wunc.org
One stone at a time: Descendants of NC slaves uncover Black and Native American history
The centuries-long persecution of Native American and enslaved Black people in this country suppressed access to collective heritage. Cultural traditions, ways of life and belongings were often stolen as individuals were forced into slavery or integration. But remnants of their strong presence in North Carolina are still scattered across the...
WITN
Camp Lejeune Marine charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) - A Marine sergeant based at Camp Lejeune faces charges in connection to the January 6 U.S. Capitol riot. Sgt. Dodge Hellonen was arrested Wednesday and charged alongside two other Marines for unlawfully entering the U.S. Capitol. From pictures posted to the Instagram account of Michah Coomer,...
THIS WEEK IN HISTORY: The beginnings of NC public education
THIS WEEK IN ROBESON COUNTY HISTORY 100 Years Ago: Use Library Paste for Food! R
thecampuscurrent.com
Local pastor speaks at MLK Jr. breakfast
The keynote speaker for the 42nd annual Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Breakfast on Jan. 16 said younger generations “haven’t been taught to find their voice.”. The event’s theme was King’s quote, “We will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our...
Oprah Winfrey On Hand For Inauguration Of Maryland Gov. Wes Moore
Oprah Winfrey returned to Maryland to introduce Gov. Wes Moore as he was sworn in as the 63rd governor of the state. The post Oprah Winfrey On Hand For Inauguration Of Maryland Gov. Wes Moore appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
J.B. Smoove to bring 'Physical Therapy Tour' to Carolina Theatre in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — J.B. Smoove is finally coming home to perform in his home state of North Carolina. On Saturday night, the Plymouth, North Carolina, native is bringing his “Physical Therapy Tour” to the Carolina Theatre in Durham. Smoove’s performance was initially scheduled for Oct. 1, 2022,...
kiss951.com
The Wealthiest Towns In South Carolina Are Mainly Centered In One Area Of The State
Let’s face it we aren’t Silicon Valley or the Upper East Side of Manhattan. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t money in South Carolina. And with the lower cost of living here than in other areas, it can be easier to gain and maintain wealth. Especially in areas of the Lowcountry near the Charleston beaches. There are some gorgeous homes there with high price tags. And the rich, well they tend to hang out with other wealthy individuals. The Oxford Dictionary defines wealth as “an abundance of valuable possessions or money”. I typically think of wealth as the type of money that spans generations. Regardless the wealthiest towns in South Carolina are those with the highest median household income and home values. Our friends over at Suburbs101.com compiled a list of the 9 Wealthiest Towns in South Carolina. Some of these I’d classify more as suburbs but you still get the point.
Maryland 529 chair resigns, one day after heated legislative briefing over troubled college savings plan
The chair of Maryland 529, the state’s troubled college savings plan, abruptly resigned from the board Friday, a day after a heated briefing before... The post Maryland 529 chair resigns, one day after heated legislative briefing over troubled college savings plan appeared first on Maryland Matters.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try BBQ Joints in North Carolina
NORTH CAROLINA - If you're looking for the Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina, you're not alone. The state has many excellent BBQ joints, and there's something for every taste. Here are a few of our favorites: Red Bridges BBQ Lodge in Shelby, Skylight Inn BBQ in Ayden, Buxton Hall Barbecue in Asheville, and more.
