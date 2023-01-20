Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WETM
Winter Weather Alerts for Wednesday
Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Another round of accumulating snow for midweek. Details below:. Clouds with us to start our day and we see some stray snow showers throughout the day. Overall, it will be a quiet weather day. TONIGHT:. Overnight, we are dry and quiet. We stay mostly cloudy...
Victim identified in weekend Qountry Tavern fatal shooting
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Following a violent weekend in Chemung County, police have identified the man killed in a shooting at Qountry Tavern on Saturday. According to Elmira Police, Jeremy Shazer, 34, was killed on January 21, 2023 in the shooting. Early in the morning on Jan. 21, police responded to Qountry Tavern around 3:30 […]
WETM
Trial begins for driver charged in crash that killed 4 people in Pulteney
Steuben County, NY (WETM) – More than 3 years after a car crash left four people dead in Pulteney, a trial got underway for the alleged drunk driver behind the wheel. Dustin Drake is facing 15 counts, including 4 counts of second degree murder, and DWI. Today the jury saw graphic photos of the immediate aftermath of the single car crash on County Route 76 in Pulteney. It happened just after 1am on October 12, 2019. Prosecutors say Drake lost control on a curve and hit a tree, killing his four passengers. Drake suffered minor injuries.
