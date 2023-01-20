Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Walmart employee, leaves a death note, and guns down one of his ex-co-workersSan HeraldEvansville, IN
Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinEvansville, IN
The suspect in the Walmart shooting has been shot and killed, according to the latest official reports.Sherif SaadEvansville, IN
The Greatest Showmen (And Women) Leave Owensboro Roaring For More!A.K. WilsonOwensboro, KY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From EvansvilleTed RiversEvansville, IN
vincennespbs.org
Vincennes police search for man in shooting investigation
The Vincennes Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection to a shooting. Police identified the suspect as 31-year-old Shawn Curtis Carter-Mincey. He’s wanted in connection to a situation that happened on Friday. This is when police responded to the area of North 14th Street on reports of...
Survivor speaks out after Walmart shooting
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)– A Walmart employee who was inside the breakroom when a gunman opened fire Thursday night is speaking out about his experience. Gary Cardwell was clocking out at 9:53 when he says Ronald Mosley, a former Walmart employee entered the breakroom with a gun. “I did not want to die. I have a […]
14news.com
Coroner’s office releases autopsy results of Walmart shooter
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office has released the autopsy results of Ronald Mosley II. According to the coroner, Mosley died from multiple gunshot wounds to the head and torso. Mosely was killed by police after he shot a woman in the Evansville’s west side Walmart....
city-countyobserver.com
Ronald Mosely Who Died At Walmart on Red Bank Rd
The autopsy examination has been conducted on Ronald Mosley who died at Walmart on Red Bank Rd. . As a result it was determined that he died of multiple gunshot wounds to the head and torso. The Evansville Police Department can provide investigative updates when available.
Evansville auto shop ransacked in suspected arson incident
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department says arson and burglary are suspected after a fire erupted inside a local auto shop. Shortly before 1:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to a possible arson at the Best Value Auto Sales on Riverside Drive. Firefighters advised that flames were shooting out all the windows on […]
Walmart shooting victim's mom: Gunman threatened daughter
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — (AP) — The mother of a Walmart employee who was shot and wounded by a former co-worker inside a Walmart store in Indiana says the gunman had repeatedly threatened to kill her daughter. Jenny Couch told WFIE-TV that her daughter, 28-year-old Amber Cook, was targeted...
14news.com
Man shot at while driving his truck Saturday morning, police say
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say that a man was being shot while in his truck by someone driving a white Escalade. According to police, officers were dispatched to the area of Lincoln Avenue and US 41 around 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning in response to shots fired. Officials say...
14news.com
Car flips in the middle of the Lloyd Expressway, driver arrested
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Evansville man is accused of driving more than twice the legal alcohol limit when he flipped his car on its top on the Lloyd Expressway. It happened Sunday around 2:40 a.m. near the Main Street exit. Police say 25-year-old Tyler Koressel’s car was upside down...
‘Shadow boxing’ gone wrong ends with Evansville arrest
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man is behind bars after a victim says he took “play fighting” too far. EPD officers were dispatched to an address along Covert Avenue late Saturday night after a screaming woman was reported. According to an affidavit, officers arrived and found a man and woman fighting on the ground. […]
Former Walmart employee, leaves a death note, and guns down one of his ex-co-workers
Police reported that a former Walmart employee shot one of his former coworkers on Thursday night at the Evansville, Indiana, store. At a news conference on Friday, authorities said that the 25-year-old man ordered a group of about a dozen individuals to line up against a wall as he attended a nightly team meeting armed with a revolver.
14news.com
EPD: Attempted arson on N. Garvin St. house Friday afternoon
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to police, someone attempted to set a resident’s house on fire on North Garvin Street. Officers say they were dispatched to the 1000 block of North Garvin Street in response to an arson report around 2 p.m. Friday. Police say when they arrived on...
vincennespbs.org
Missing Evansville man found deceased after car crash
Indiana State Police say a man was found dead after crashing his vehicle. Authorities have identified the victim as 47-year-old Brian Colbert. ISP says family members in Gibson County reported Colbert missing on December 10th. He was employed at Toyota in Princeton and police say he was last seen leaving...
Female Indiana Walmart employee's heroic actions saved lives, police say
Indiana police applauded heroic actions taken by a Walmart employee and law enforcement officers who kept a gunman and former employee from continuing to do harm.
wtva.com
EPD: Walmart gunman left suicide note, targeted employees who were gathering for meeting
Authorities in Evansville, Indiana held a press conference on Friday afternoon to provide updates on Thursday night's active shooting incident at the Walmart store on the city's west side. During Friday's update, officials with the Evansville Police Department disclosed more details on just how large the police response to Thursday's...
14news.com
Mother of Walmart shooting victim gives update on her condition
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The mother of the woman shot Thursday night at the westside Walmart in Evansville says she was flown to a hospital. Jenny Couch tells us the victim is her daughter, 28-year-old Amber Cook. Cook’s mother says she has life threatening injuries, but is talking after being...
wevv.com
ISP: Missing Evansville man found dead under bridge
A missing Evansville man has been found dead. Authorities say 47-year-old Kenneth Brian Colbert was last seen at a coworker's residence in Princeton on December 9, 2022. According to Indiana State Police, family members reported the incident to Evansville Police, but the investigation into his disappearance was turned over to Indiana State Police since Colbert was last seen in Princeton.
witzamfm.com
Woman Hides from Jasper Police in Attic
Jasper- Jasper Police arrested a woman on Saturday after she attempted to hide in an attic. Officers say they were given information that 35-year-old Lindsay Weaver was at a Division Road residence. Officials shared Weaver had a warrant for felony syringe charges. Officers made contact with a male resident at...
Former employee killed after opening fire at Indiana Walmart
A gunman was killed by police after opening fire inside a Walmart in Indiana Thursday night, injuring one person. The suspect was identified as a 25-year-old former employee.
Walmart Shooting Horror as Woman Gunned Down Inside Indiana Store
The suspected gunman was subsequently killed in a shootout with police.
14news.com
UPDATE: Missing child has been safely located
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police confirm that 11-year-old Rusty Kiotak has been located and is safe. Officials say Kiotak was located at 11:30 a.m. Sunday morning. According to police, Kiotak had last seen at 5:15 p.m. Saturday leaving his home near Weinbach and Pollack Avenue on a bicycle with another juvenile.
