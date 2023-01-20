Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Leading discount supermarket chain opening another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersMichigan State
Popular Michigan restaurant chain opening another new location in the stateKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
The Billioniare Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Michigan?Ted RiversDetroit, MI
Grocery Store Meijer is Opening a Concept Store in MichiganBryan DijkhuizenMichigan State
Popular TV Shows Set in Detroit: Your City on ScreenTed RiversDetroit, MI
Related
Detroit News
Detroit-style pizzeria looks for new home to avoid raising prices
Beloved Detroit-style pizzeria Michigan & Trumbull has been at its home near the famous corner in Corktown for three years. This week, however, owners announced that they're looking for a new location for the family business in an effort to avoid raising prices, and so they can continue to pay a living wage to employees and keep donating to local nonprofits via their "Good Corner" program.
Detroit News
Michigan's 10 priciest homes: A look at luxury sales in 2022
Michigan's luxury home market continued to grow in 2022 even amid rising mortgage interest rates and inflation as wealthy individuals sought to upgrade their posh living spaces. Last year, Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw and Livingston counties alone totaled 913 homes that sold for more than $1 million, according to data...
Detroit News
DTE, Walker-Miller open academy to train Detroiters to do home energy upgrades
A new academy from DTE Energy Co. and a Detroit-based energy services firm is paying and training Detroiters to join a pathway to skilled trades that make home improvements for energy efficiency. In Detroit, nearly 40,000 owner- and renter-occupied households lack adequate housing conditions, according to the University of Michigan’s...
Detroit News
Winter storm takes aim at southeast Michigan, 4-8 inches of snow forecast
A winter storm watch has been issued for portions of southeast Michigan as one of the season's biggest storms yet is expected to hit early Wednesday morning with forecasters saying up to five inches of snow could drop in Metro Detroit and up to eight near the Ohio border. The...
Detroit News
What's different about CBS News Detroit's TV broadcast, launching Monday evening
Metro Detroit has a new television news show starting Monday night. Announced last year, WWJ-TV (Channel 62) has launched CBS News Detroit as a “streaming-first” news platform that, starting Monday, will also air on television and streaming weeknights at 6 and 11 p.m. After the first 30 minutes on-air, the newscasts continue on the streaming side of the platform on the website and the CBS News app.
Detroit News
'It's never easy': UM, Big Ten players navigate social media 'battles,' fan criticism
Maybe he was caught up in the emotion of playing close to home. Maybe he was pressing and trying to do too much. Maybe it was just an off night. Whatever it was, Michigan freshman guard Dug McDaniel wasn’t at his best in Thursday’s loss at Maryland and he seemed to hear about it on social media.
Detroit News
Wayne State to expand program helping college dropouts get their degrees
Detroit — Wayne State University plans to announce Tuesday that it’s expanding its debt forgiveness program, casting a wider net to lure back adults with college credits so they can earn their degrees. The university is expanding its Warrior Way Back, a 2018 initiative that forgives students up...
Detroit News
Van Gogh exhibit's 'incredible' run at DIA comes to end
Detroit — By the time the final guests walked through the Detroit Institute of Arts' popular "Van Gogh in America" exhibit Sunday, tens of thousands of patrons from Michigan and the nation had seen the more than 70 paintings and drawings in what its curator has said has "just been incredible."
Detroit News
Tips sought in carjacking on Detroit's east side
Detroit police are looking for three young men in connection with a carjacking last week on the city's east side. Officials said the theft happened at about 3 a.m. Jan. 16 at a gas station in the 1500 block of E. Outer Drive near Dequindre Street. Police said the victim,...
Detroit News
State hoops: UDM's Davis eyes wins more than 'Pistol' Pete, with Oakland up next
Detroit -- The last week has been a big one for Detroit Mercy's Antoine Davis. On Jan. 14, the fifth-year senior guard became the NCAA's all-time 3-point king, and then this past Saturday, he moved up to No. 2 on the NCAA's all-time scoring list. But on Sunday afternoon, there...
Detroit News
Howes: UAW's Curry targets wages, investment, battery-plant jobs
Ray Curry’s in a hurry. He wants to win raises from Detroit’s automakers for 150,000 members, secure jobs and investment at existing plants and bargain legacy wage rates at the industry’s growing network of battery plants — just this year. But he needs to win reelection...
Detroit News
Boy, 5, left with unattended gun shoots himself in hand on Detroit's west side
A 5-year-old Detroit boy who found an unattended gun shot himself in the hand and will lose a finger, police said. Deputy Police Chief Charles Fitzgerald said officers were called at about noon Saturday to a hospital for a report of a young boy being treated for a gunshot wound to his left hand. Investigators said the boy's mother took him to the hospital.
Detroit News
Detroit Public Library system scammed for $685,000; dispute ensues
Detroit — The Detroit Public Library system had $685,000 of its money stolen in an email and wire fraud scam, according to city officials and documents obtained by The Detroit News. Now city and the Library Commission are fighting over who should be compensated for the pilfered cash. The...
Detroit News
1 dead, 6 wounded in fiery crash Saturday on Detroit's east side
Detroit police are investigating a crash Saturday involving an SUV in which one person was killed, three passengers were injured and three officers were reportedly sent to the hospital. Deputy Detroit Police Chief Charles Fitzgerald said Saturday that a Dodge Durango with four occupants had been speeding around the city...
Detroit News
Case dismissed against man accused of helping to kill Detroit woman, burn body
Detroit — One of three people charged with killing a Detroit woman has had his murder case dismissed because of insufficient evidence, according to Detroit court records. Judge Kenneth King of Detroit's 36th District Court dismissed the case against Calvin McGilmer after the preliminary exam last week because the only evidence prosecutors presented was a statement by McGilmer, Wayne County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Maria Miller said. McGilmer was charged with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence.
Detroit News
Finley: Freezing deaths indict system
It wasn't a crack in the system that Monica Cannady and her family fell through. It was a huge, gaping crevice in our ability to protect the mentally ill from themselves. Cannady and two of her children plunged into that gap on the frigid night of Jan. 13, freezing to death as they slept in a Pontiac field. They had only sweatshirts and bed sheets to protect them from temperatures that dipped into the 20s. A third child, a 10-year-old daughter, woke up and ran to a neighboring home to report her mom and brothers were dead.
Detroit News
Prep basketball notebook: Detroit Edison's tremendous success results in scheduling issues
Monique Brown has built a dynasty with her Detroit Edison girls basketball program and is now paying for it in the way of having trouble scheduling games against in-state schools, especially on Edison’s home court. Brown has guided Edison to four state championships — Class C titles in 2017...
Detroit News
Dexter man, dog die after weekend crash, vehicle fire
A man and his dog were killed in a burning vehicle over the weekend in Washtenaw County, Michigan State Police said Monday. Officials said troopers from the state police's Brighton Post were called at about 8 a.m. Saturday to the area of Lima Center and Seitz roads in Dexter for a report of a vehicle fire. They arrived and found a deceased man and a deceased dog inside the vehicle.
Detroit News
Injuries mount, as Michigan looks to rebound from Jett Howard's ankle issue
Ann Arbor — As Michigan coach Juwan Howard ran through the litany of ailments and injuries, it sounded as if the Wolverines were starting to resemble a MASH unit. Starting point guard Jaelin Llewellyn tore his ACL last month and is out the rest of the season. Sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin’s fingers “keep popping in and out every game,” according to freshman guard Dug McDaniel, who has been playing with a bruised foot in the past two contests.
Detroit News
Oakland shuts down Detroit Mercy star Antoine Davis, wins again at Calihan
Detroit − Antoine Davis has had a whole lot nights to remember this season. But Monday was a night he'd like to forget. Oakland made life miserable all night long for Detroit Mercy's superstar guard, who is on the heels of "Pistol" Pete Maravich to become college basketball's scoring king, but who didn't score for the first 17-plus minutes of the latest installment of the Metro Series and finished with just 14 points -- his lowest-scoring game since December 2020 -- as the Golden Grizzlies stormed to a 76-67 win before a crowd of 2,500 at Calihan Hall.
Comments / 0