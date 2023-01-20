Read full article on original website
Stop the noise – NJ moves to ban boom cars
😡 Boom car parties can literally shake the ground and rattle windows. 🚨 Police could impound these vehicles, and destroy them. With music so loud it literally shakes the ground and rattles windows, the 'boom car' is being targeted by state lawmakers in New Jersey. Residents along the...
5 electric/hybrid cars catch fire, closing Route 295 in NJ
EWING — A fire on a car carrier on Route 295 closed the highway during the Monday morning commute. Five electric or hybrid vehicles on the carrier caught fire at 6:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes between Exit 75 (West Trenton) and Exit 73 (Scotch Road), Ewing police Lt. Glenn R. Tettemer told New Jersey 101.5.
Brace Yourselves – Gas Prices Will Keep Rising in NJ
💲 Where is everyone going? A rise in demand for gas pushes prices higher. 💲 Recession could drop prices later in the year. In the winter, demand for gasoline typically drops. That, in turn, usually leads to a drop in the cost per gallon. However, with the mild...
Don’t Retire In New Jersey! New Study Says NJ’s Awful For Retirees
Listen, I love you Jersey, but you're getting a little outrageous, k?. Yep, we're all feeling it right now. NJ's always been expensive, but lately it feels like everything costs an absurd amount of money! Inflation has, no doubt, made it extremely difficult on people living in the Garden State that are currently on a fixed income. Looking at you, retirees.
NJ Powerball jackpot slowly creeps up to $526M
💲 Wednesday's Powerball jackpot grows to $526 million. 💲 The last time the grand prize was won was Nov. 19. On the heels of one of the biggest lottery jackpots in US history, the Powerball jackpot has been slowly growing over the last few weeks. Monday night's drawing...
Let’s Go Shopping! New Jersey’s Very Best Grocery Store
It is always a good thing when you have a favorite store that you like to shop at and there are many choices here in New Jersey. I was recently going over an article from Lovefood and their choices for the "best grocery stores" in America. They selected the best grocery store for each state including right here in the Garden State.
New Jersey witness describes bright lights suddenly appearing and shooting off quickly
A New Jersey witness at Turnersville reported watching two bright lights that suddenly appeared in the night sky and then shot up quickly at 6:45 p.m. on November 13, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
This Is The Best Seafood Destination In All Of New Jersey
If you’re anything like me, you love a good seafood dish and in New Jersey, there are a million and one places to go. We live so close to the Jersey shore which is home to some of the most amazing restaurants in the area. I love all things seafood and eat it all and have tried just about every restaurant, but the best rate restaurant in New Jersey for seafood is a place I’ve never been before.
Don’t Panic When You See the Latest Foreclosure Data For NJ
U.S. foreclosure activity has doubled annually but is still below pre-pandemic levels. But where does New Jersey lie when it comes to foreclosures?. According to Rick Sharga, executive vice president of market intelligence at Attom, a leading curator for real estate data nationwide for land and property data, said nationally about 324,000 households received a foreclosure notice in 2022.
National cinema chain is closing two New Jersey locations
On the heels of the news that Regal Cinemas filed for bankruptcy comes the fallout. The chain has announced that two New Jersey locations will be shuttered as part of the reorganizing. According to the Daily Voice, the New Jersey locations closing are at the Regal Hamilton Commons in Mays...
Protect yourself – New wave of text scams hitting NJ
A new wave of "phishing" text messages appears to be hitting New Jersey. This past weekend my phone was bombarded by a series of text messages seeking to get me to correct or verify information about various accounts. Fortunately, these messages were not especially convincing, so it was easy to...
Moody’s Survey Reveals Bad News For New Jersey Home Rent Prices
Moody’s has compiled data that has yielded disturbing results that will continue to negatively impact New Jersey and the nation relative to the present high monthly rent prices, which have now hit an all-time record high. The Moody's Analytics tells the whole troubling story. The Moody’s data illustrates that...
Best bakery in NJ will transport you back in time
Have you ever been to the Colts Neck General Store And Deli?. If you want to take a step back in time you don't really need a time machine, you just need a car and a couple of free hours to check out one of Jersey's oldest general stores that also hosts one of the best bakeries in the state!
thelakewoodscoop.com
New Bill Would Set Minimum New Jersey SNAP Benefits At $95 Per Month
New Jersey residents who receive food assistance through the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) could see their monthly minimum benefits nearly double according to a recently introduced bill making its way through the New Jersey Legislature. As recently reported by TLS, beginning in March, all households eligible for...
N.J. woman burned during surgery when oxygen supply caught fire, lawsuit says
A 79-year-old Essex County woman has filed a lawsuit against a surgical center in New Jersey, claiming she suffered severe burns two years ago when oxygen supply caught fire while undergoing a procedure to remove tumors. The woman says in court papers she went to the New York Bariatric Group’s...
As COVID-19 dollars run out, NJ residents face ‘hunger cliffs’ and food deserts
Starting March 1, the state’s guaranteed SNAP benefit will be $50 a month, but lawmakers and advocates say $95 is needed to stave off hunger. Struggling New Jersey residents could see their monthly food benefit nearly double under a proposal designed to avoid what advocates describe as a looming “hunger cliff” after federal emergency funding expires in February.
Alligator Found In Monmouth County, New Jersey Abandoned Lot
You know when you go for a nice winter walk in Jersey and you stumble upon an alligator? Yeah, I didn’t think so. Well, that is precisely what happened to one family in Monmouth County. A good Samaritan found an abandoned alligator in a plastic bin covered in garbage....
orangeandbluepress.com
New Jersey Gets Another Extension for the ANCHOR Property Tax Program
Another extension has been given for the filing of New Jersey’s ANCHOR property tax program. Extended Filing Deadline for NJ ANCHOR Property Tax Program. In his fifth state address, Gov. Phil Murphy announced another extension to file for the $2 billion program. The deadline is set until Feb. 28 for eligible residents to complete the application. $2 million homeowners and renters are primed to receive $971 from the ANCHOR program. As of now, there are 1.2 million households who applied.
It’s winter in New Jersey: When we can expect snow
❄️ Snowfall totals for most of NJ this winter approaching historic lows. ❄️ NJ residents warned to not put the snow shovels away just yet. ❄️ There has never been a snowless winter in New Jersey. Strange but true: We are now in what is considered the...
The most expensive city to live in America is in New Jersey
This may ultimately explain a whole lot. Suddenly, the most expensive City in America to live (from a rent perspective) is in New Jersey. This didn’t happen overnight and it has actually been several years in the making. This could easily become a trivia question stumper. If you ask...
