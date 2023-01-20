ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Stop the noise – NJ moves to ban boom cars

😡 Boom car parties can literally shake the ground and rattle windows. 🚨 Police could impound these vehicles, and destroy them. With music so loud it literally shakes the ground and rattles windows, the 'boom car' is being targeted by state lawmakers in New Jersey. Residents along the...
Let’s Go Shopping! New Jersey’s Very Best Grocery Store

It is always a good thing when you have a favorite store that you like to shop at and there are many choices here in New Jersey. I was recently going over an article from Lovefood and their choices for the "best grocery stores" in America. They selected the best grocery store for each state including right here in the Garden State.
This Is The Best Seafood Destination In All Of New Jersey

If you’re anything like me, you love a good seafood dish and in New Jersey, there are a million and one places to go. We live so close to the Jersey shore which is home to some of the most amazing restaurants in the area. I love all things seafood and eat it all and have tried just about every restaurant, but the best rate restaurant in New Jersey for seafood is a place I’ve never been before.
Don’t Panic When You See the Latest Foreclosure Data For NJ

U.S. foreclosure activity has doubled annually but is still below pre-pandemic levels. But where does New Jersey lie when it comes to foreclosures?. According to Rick Sharga, executive vice president of market intelligence at Attom, a leading curator for real estate data nationwide for land and property data, said nationally about 324,000 households received a foreclosure notice in 2022.
Best bakery in NJ will transport you back in time

Have you ever been to the Colts Neck General Store And Deli?. If you want to take a step back in time you don't really need a time machine, you just need a car and a couple of free hours to check out one of Jersey's oldest general stores that also hosts one of the best bakeries in the state!
New Bill Would Set Minimum New Jersey SNAP Benefits At $95 Per Month

New Jersey residents who receive food assistance through the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) could see their monthly minimum benefits nearly double according to a recently introduced bill making its way through the New Jersey Legislature. As recently reported by TLS, beginning in March, all households eligible for...
As COVID-19 dollars run out, NJ residents face ‘hunger cliffs’ and food deserts

Starting March 1, the state’s guaranteed SNAP benefit will be $50 a month, but lawmakers and advocates say $95 is needed to stave off hunger. Struggling New Jersey residents could see their monthly food benefit nearly double under a proposal designed to avoid what advocates describe as a looming “hunger cliff” after federal emergency funding expires in February.
New Jersey Gets Another Extension for the ANCHOR Property Tax Program

Another extension has been given for the filing of New Jersey’s ANCHOR property tax program. Extended Filing Deadline for NJ ANCHOR Property Tax Program. In his fifth state address, Gov. Phil Murphy announced another extension to file for the $2 billion program. The deadline is set until Feb. 28 for eligible residents to complete the application. $2 million homeowners and renters are primed to receive $971 from the ANCHOR program. As of now, there are 1.2 million households who applied.
