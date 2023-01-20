Read full article on original website
After the new Eureka Park Recreation Center is complete there needs to be community cooperation to make it a successCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Opinion: Missing elements in the Roanoke Valley will have an impact on gun violenceCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Biscuits in all of VirginiaTravel MavenPaint Bank, VA
Roanokers have fond memories of Cactus Joe-Little Bitty Pete and Uncle LooneyCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Roanoke Restaurant Week is the ideal time to try something differentCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WSET
Heritage Green Assisted Living Focusing to Provide Community to Residents
LYNCHBURG, Va (WEST) — Heritage Green Assisted Living care for their residents and hope to ease the stress of being away from home. The staff are doing this with life enrichment activities to have some fun and community while being at Heritage Green. Kaci learned how this opportunity to give the residents a great time is a ministry to those who work the activities instead of a job.
WDBJ7.com
Danville woman starts medical transportation business to cut down local discharge wait times
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville woman is starting her own medical transport business after spotting a need working in the local medical field. Jaime Bethel worked in the Danville emergency room at SOVA Health for 8 years. Seeing wait times of up to 12 hours for patient transportation is...
WHSV
Community rallying to help dog recover
GALAX, Va. (WDBJ) - Chance, a pit bull dog, is recovering after being found severely underweight. “When they picked him up, he was 26 pounds,” Waggin Train Owner Jennifer Roberts said. “He’s a lot better than he was. Now, he’s doubled his weight since he’s been here.”
WSLS
Three Roanoke City firefighters recognized for their rescue efforts
ROANOKE, Va. – Three Roanoke City firemen are being recognized for their quick thinking that saved a person trapped inside their burning home. Firefighters Thomas Boettner, James Williamson and Lieutenant Kevin Bradbury are being recognized for their rescue efforts while battling a fire early Saturday morning. Chief David Hoback...
WSLS
Former Montgomery County superintendent to pay school board based on agreement
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – The former superintendent of the Montgomery County Public School system is now required to pay back the school board to resolve excess payments. This agreement comes after the former superintendent, Mark Miear, was fired in March of 2022 when the school board voted unanimously to let him go.
WDBJ7.com
Legislation for adult high school in Roanoke advances in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Legislation that’s needed for a new adult high school in Roanoke is advancing in the General Assembly. Goodwill Industries of the Valleys is teaming up with the city of Roanoke and other community partners to build a new center at the Goodwill Jobs Campus in Northwest Roanoke.
WSLS
‘Kidneys for Kids’ hopes to find kidney donor for Lynchburg toddler
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Magnolia Maglosky acts like any other 16-month-old, only she’s living without a functioning kidney. Sydney and Tyler Maglosky, Magnolia’s parents, were told before she was born that she most likely wouldn’t survive through the night. “We were told that it was most likely...
WSET
'SIM Mom' illustrates childbirth for Danville Community College Nursing students
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Preparing for childbirth comes with a lot of training and Danville Community College Nursing students were able to put their skills to the test over the weekend. On Friday, at 8:39 a.m., SIM Mon, also known as Letitia, gave birth to a healthy baby girl.
WSET
Roanoke Co. fire department purchases upgraded thermal imaging camera with grant
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke County Fire & Rescue is getting an upgrade to an important piece of equipment, thanks to a grant. The department received funds from the Jacqueline S. (Jackie) and Shelborn L. (S.L.) Spangler Fund of the Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia. The $6,200 grant...
Former credit union CEO in Virginia allegedly took $12,000 for ‘personal purchases’
The former CEO of a credit union with branches in Roanoke and Salem pleaded guilty in federal court after she allegedly used credit union funds for personal purchases totaling thousands.
Virginia residents should be aware of possible increased aggressiveness in coyotes between January and March
This is the season when coyotes might be more territorial. Coyote sightings have increased in Southwest and Central Virginia during the past decade and my family has had two personal encounters. My grandchildren and I saw a coyote a few years back on the side of the road on Route 220 in Roanoke County just the before Franklin County line. My oldest son saw one of these animals last summer heading into the woods while he was walking on the Lick Run Greenway between 10th street Northwest and Liberty Road.
WSET
Bedford Firefighters take action to support student being bullied at school
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Fire Dept. has shown its commitment to the community by taking action to support a local student who was experiencing bullying at school. When they received word of the situation, the firefighters decided to take action and show the student that he is not alone.
WSLS
Greater Virginia Bridal Show returns to Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – Brides from all over the Commonwealth flocked to the Berglund Center Sunday for the Greater Virginia Bridal Show. The show is in its 15th year, hosted by Virginia Bride Magazine. The show featured dozens of vendors so couples could learn about their services. The idea is...
WSET
The tallest man in America visits Pittsylvania County Schools for anti-bullying campaign
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Pittsylvania County Schools were honored to host George Bell, also known as "The Tallest Man in America," as a guest speaker for their middle schools as part of his ongoing "Stand Tall Against Bullying" campaign. Bell, who stands at an impressive 7’8”, is a...
WDBJ7.com
Community meeting scheduled for a new Eureka Rec Center
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One park in Roanoke is going to be renovated, and planners want the community’s input. Plans to build a brand new eureka recreation center are underway. Roanoke Parks and Recreation is investing 13 million dollars received through the American Rescue Plan. Parks and Recreation Marketing...
WSET
'Smelled something burning:' Multiple Concord Fire crews respond to Dollar General
CONCORD, Va. (WSET) — Multiple crews were called out to the Dollar General in Concord on Saturday for a report of a structure fire. Crews arrived on the scene at 11:01 a.m. and spoke with workers who said they smelled something burning. The company searched the building and found...
wfxrtv.com
Salem PD asks for help identifying two people in shoplifting investigation
SALEM, Va, (WFXR) — The Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people of interest in a shoplifting incident at a Salem business. Anyone who might know this pair or has additional information about the incident is asked to call Officer Womack at 540-375-3083.
WSET
Henry Co. Sheriff travels to Richmond for Sheriff's Association's Day on Capitol Hill
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Henry County Sheriff and Sheriffs from across the Commonwealth traveled to Richmond this past week for the Virginia Sheriff's Association's Day on Capitol Hill. Sheriff Lane Perry is one of 20 sheriffs across Virginia that serves on the Association's Legislative Committee. As a member...
cardinalnews.org
Roanoke’s century-old industrial site could play a role in expanding modern biotech and health sciences in the city
Redevelopment plan aims to turn American Viscose property into Roanoke’s newest neighborhoood. Opinion: The redevelopment of the former American Viscose plant in Roanoke has been unthinkable. Until now. Opinion: Viscose and Valleydale were never going to be factories again. The hulking industrial-era smokestacks of Roanoke’s old American Viscose Co....
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke City Public Schools reviews the progress of new safety measures
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Public Schools recently received funding from the state along with the school board to improve safety. WDBJ7 checked in with school officials to see where they are in the process of completing safety measures. Just last week, RCPS tested its new panic button. It...
