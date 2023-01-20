ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

WSET

Heritage Green Assisted Living Focusing to Provide Community to Residents

LYNCHBURG, Va (WEST) — Heritage Green Assisted Living care for their residents and hope to ease the stress of being away from home. The staff are doing this with life enrichment activities to have some fun and community while being at Heritage Green. Kaci learned how this opportunity to give the residents a great time is a ministry to those who work the activities instead of a job.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WHSV

Community rallying to help dog recover

GALAX, Va. (WDBJ) - Chance, a pit bull dog, is recovering after being found severely underweight. “When they picked him up, he was 26 pounds,” Waggin Train Owner Jennifer Roberts said. “He’s a lot better than he was. Now, he’s doubled his weight since he’s been here.”
GALAX, VA
WSLS

Three Roanoke City firefighters recognized for their rescue efforts

ROANOKE, Va. – Three Roanoke City firemen are being recognized for their quick thinking that saved a person trapped inside their burning home. Firefighters Thomas Boettner, James Williamson and Lieutenant Kevin Bradbury are being recognized for their rescue efforts while battling a fire early Saturday morning. Chief David Hoback...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Former Montgomery County superintendent to pay school board based on agreement

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – The former superintendent of the Montgomery County Public School system is now required to pay back the school board to resolve excess payments. This agreement comes after the former superintendent, Mark Miear, was fired in March of 2022 when the school board voted unanimously to let him go.
WDBJ7.com

Legislation for adult high school in Roanoke advances in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Legislation that’s needed for a new adult high school in Roanoke is advancing in the General Assembly. Goodwill Industries of the Valleys is teaming up with the city of Roanoke and other community partners to build a new center at the Goodwill Jobs Campus in Northwest Roanoke.
ROANOKE, VA
Cheryl E Preston

Virginia residents should be aware of possible increased aggressiveness in coyotes between January and March

This is the season when coyotes might be more territorial. Coyote sightings have increased in Southwest and Central Virginia during the past decade and my family has had two personal encounters. My grandchildren and I saw a coyote a few years back on the side of the road on Route 220 in Roanoke County just the before Franklin County line. My oldest son saw one of these animals last summer heading into the woods while he was walking on the Lick Run Greenway between 10th street Northwest and Liberty Road.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Greater Virginia Bridal Show returns to Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Brides from all over the Commonwealth flocked to the Berglund Center Sunday for the Greater Virginia Bridal Show. The show is in its 15th year, hosted by Virginia Bride Magazine. The show featured dozens of vendors so couples could learn about their services. The idea is...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Community meeting scheduled for a new Eureka Rec Center

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One park in Roanoke is going to be renovated, and planners want the community’s input. Plans to build a brand new eureka recreation center are underway. Roanoke Parks and Recreation is investing 13 million dollars received through the American Rescue Plan. Parks and Recreation Marketing...
ROANOKE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Roanoke’s century-old industrial site could play a role in expanding modern biotech and health sciences in the city

Redevelopment plan aims to turn American Viscose property into Roanoke’s newest neighborhoood. Opinion: The redevelopment of the former American Viscose plant in Roanoke has been unthinkable. Until now. Opinion: Viscose and Valleydale were never going to be factories again. The hulking industrial-era smokestacks of Roanoke’s old American Viscose Co....
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke City Public Schools reviews the progress of new safety measures

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Public Schools recently received funding from the state along with the school board to improve safety. WDBJ7 checked in with school officials to see where they are in the process of completing safety measures. Just last week, RCPS tested its new panic button. It...
ROANOKE, VA

