ST. JOSEPH — A man who was 17 when he raped and killed one woman and left another woman for dead has been resentenced to a term of 40-60 years in prison. Anthony Givens, now 43, was found guilty and sentenced in 1997 to life in prison without parole. Due to a change in the law, he now has a chance at freedom.

