abc57.com
South Bend Common Council meeting cancelled for January 23
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Common Council meeting has been cancelled for Monday because the public was not notified of the meeting in time, according to council president Sharon McBride. The City Clerk must post notice of a Common Council meeting at least 48 hours before the scheduled...
hometownnewsnow.com
Big Crowd for Mayor's Campaign Announcement
(La Porte, IN) - La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody made it official last night, announcing he’s running for reelection before a packed house at the Silver Palace. He said what he promised during the campaign four years ago is being done in areas like code enforcement, quality of life and new housing.
abc57.com
Missing South Bend woman found
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Police Department has confirmed that 33-year-old Katherine Rivera of South Bend has been found. Rivera was last seen on Wednesday and was reported missing on Friday. Police have confirmed that she is safe.
depauliaonline.com
‘I don’t think [we] deserve to live like this’: For South Side residents, the fight for environmental justice is far from over
Between the South Side of Chicago and Gary, Indiana, lies one of the most polluted waterways in the United States, the Calumet River. The 8-mile stretch of river is home to industries like metal manufacturing, cement production, material waste, recycling plants and more. Maria Maynez, the youth organizer for Alliance...
Rev. Dr. Rameen M. Jackson delivers a thought provoking and profoundly revealing address
On Sunday, January 15th, the biological birthday of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., a Southern Baptist preacher, theologian, and disciple of Jesus Christ, who would have turned 94 years old had he lived were treated to inspirational and motivational words of wisdom at the Katie Hall Educational Foundation, Inc.’s “37th Anniversary Observance of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. National Holiday Law” Program.
WNDU
Megabus, Miller announce expansion to South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Megabus, one of the largest bus companies in the country, is announcing an expansion to help connect Michiana with the rest of the country. The intercity bus service is partnering with Miller Transportation and will better connect South Bend with two dozen cities across the Midwest.
WNDU
Police identify victim of early morning shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed early Monday morning in South Bend’s River Park neighborhood. Officers were called around 4 a.m. to the 500 block of S. 29th Street on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they say they found a man, identified as 31-year-old Justin Stewart of South Bend, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
abc57.com
Barnaby's and St. Joe County Health Department respond to video of alleged roaches
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- It’s no doubt that Barnaby’s is one of, if not, the most beloved pizza place in South Bend. When a video began circulating on social media showing about ten roaches crawling on the kitchen floor supposedly at the downtown Barnaby’s location, people were quick to share their disappointments online.
abc57.com
Mishawaka Police investigating fraud cases in the city
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the pictured individual in connection with a fraud investigation. If you have any information, please call police at 574-258-1684 or contact police through Facebook Messenger.
harborcountry-news.com
Anthony Givens re-sentenced to 40-60 years
ST. JOSEPH — A man who was 17 when he raped and killed one woman and left another woman for dead has been resentenced to a term of 40-60 years in prison. Anthony Givens, now 43, was found guilty and sentenced in 1997 to life in prison without parole. Due to a change in the law, he now has a chance at freedom.
95.3 MNC
Three people hurt, driver detained after crash at Ironwood and Ireland in South Bend
Alcohol may be a factor in a multi-vehicle crash in South Bend that injured three people. The collision happened just after 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, at the intersection of Ireland Road and Ironwood Drive. A total of four cars were impacted – three were involved in the initial...
95.3 MNC
Michigan City man fired from job, then arrested after police find him with loaded pistol
A Michigan City man has been arrested for allegedly being a felon in possession of a firearm. LaPorte County deputies were called to a business in Clinton Township, just after 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, to standby while management fired an employee. Management escorted the worker, Dalerond L. Jefferson,...
Linebacker Target Brayden Platt "Amazed And Shocked" By Notre Dame Offer
2024 Washington linebacker Brayden Platt relives recent Notre Dame offer
95.3 MNC
Former Elkhart business owner pleads guilty to charges related to multi-million dollar check kiting scheme
An Edwardsburg man accused of masterminding a check kiting scheme to the tune of $150 million has entered a guilty plea. Najeeb Khan, 69, entered the guilty plea for bank fraud and attempted tax evasion in federal court in Cleveland. Khan is the former owner of Interlogic Outsourcing Inc., an...
WNDU
2 arrested in connection with Marshall Co. unemployment fraud scheme
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two women have been arrested in connection with an unemployment fraud scheme in Marshall County. The arrests come after officials found out that inmates from various jails and prisons were applying for unemployment while they were incarcerated. Officials say the inmates had people who were...
WNDU
Man arrested in connection with Tuesday morning stabbing in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing Tuesday morning in South Bend. According to the South Bend Police Department, officers were called around 11:15 a.m. to the 100 block of Haney Avenue on reports of a stabbing. When they arrived, they found...
95.3 MNC
Police in Michigan City investigating child’s death
Michigan City Police are investigating the death of a child. Police were called around 2:40 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, to a home in the 800 block W 6th Street in Michigan City where they found the child unresponsive. Life-saving measures were started and continued while the child was rushed...
2 hurt when vehicle hits tree in Cass County
A man and a woman were injured when a vehicle struck a tree Saturday night in Cass County. A man and a woman were injured when a vehicle struck a tree Saturday night in Cass County.
95.3 MNC
Winter Restaurant Weeks to begin in downtown South Bend on Monday
Winter Restaurant Weeks begins Jan. 23 and ends Feb. 5 in downtown South Bend. Nearly two dozen participating locations will offer valued-priced menus now through February 5th. From Italian to fine dining, New Orleans inspired to Japanese flavors, there is something for everyone. Approximately 10% of the proceeds from each...
WNDU
Public session held for Bristol Street widening project
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Residents voiced their concerns on a proposal to widen a busy street in Elkhart County. There was a public session on Thursday over widening Bristol Street. Residents asked how nearby homeowners would remain safe during construction and other disruptions that widening the street could bring.
