abc57.com

South Bend Common Council meeting cancelled for January 23

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Common Council meeting has been cancelled for Monday because the public was not notified of the meeting in time, according to council president Sharon McBride. The City Clerk must post notice of a Common Council meeting at least 48 hours before the scheduled...
SOUTH BEND, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Big Crowd for Mayor's Campaign Announcement

(La Porte, IN) - La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody made it official last night, announcing he’s running for reelection before a packed house at the Silver Palace. He said what he promised during the campaign four years ago is being done in areas like code enforcement, quality of life and new housing.
LA PORTE, IN
abc57.com

Missing South Bend woman found

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Police Department has confirmed that 33-year-old Katherine Rivera of South Bend has been found. Rivera was last seen on Wednesday and was reported missing on Friday. Police have confirmed that she is safe.
SOUTH BEND, IN
depauliaonline.com

‘I don’t think [we] deserve to live like this’: For South Side residents, the fight for environmental justice is far from over

Between the South Side of Chicago and Gary, Indiana, lies one of the most polluted waterways in the United States, the Calumet River. The 8-mile stretch of river is home to industries like metal manufacturing, cement production, material waste, recycling plants and more. Maria Maynez, the youth organizer for Alliance...
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Rev. Dr. Rameen M. Jackson delivers a thought provoking and profoundly revealing address

On Sunday, January 15th, the biological birthday of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., a Southern Baptist preacher, theologian, and disciple of Jesus Christ, who would have turned 94 years old had he lived were treated to inspirational and motivational words of wisdom at the Katie Hall Educational Foundation, Inc.’s “37th Anniversary Observance of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. National Holiday Law” Program.
GARY, IN
WNDU

Megabus, Miller announce expansion to South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Megabus, one of the largest bus companies in the country, is announcing an expansion to help connect Michiana with the rest of the country. The intercity bus service is partnering with Miller Transportation and will better connect South Bend with two dozen cities across the Midwest.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Police identify victim of early morning shooting in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed early Monday morning in South Bend’s River Park neighborhood. Officers were called around 4 a.m. to the 500 block of S. 29th Street on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they say they found a man, identified as 31-year-old Justin Stewart of South Bend, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Mishawaka Police investigating fraud cases in the city

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the pictured individual in connection with a fraud investigation. If you have any information, please call police at 574-258-1684 or contact police through Facebook Messenger.
MISHAWAKA, IN
harborcountry-news.com

Anthony Givens re-sentenced to 40-60 years

ST. JOSEPH — A man who was 17 when he raped and killed one woman and left another woman for dead has been resentenced to a term of 40-60 years in prison. Anthony Givens, now 43, was found guilty and sentenced in 1997 to life in prison without parole. Due to a change in the law, he now has a chance at freedom.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WNDU

2 arrested in connection with Marshall Co. unemployment fraud scheme

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two women have been arrested in connection with an unemployment fraud scheme in Marshall County. The arrests come after officials found out that inmates from various jails and prisons were applying for unemployment while they were incarcerated. Officials say the inmates had people who were...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Police in Michigan City investigating child’s death

Michigan City Police are investigating the death of a child. Police were called around 2:40 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, to a home in the 800 block W 6th Street in Michigan City where they found the child unresponsive. Life-saving measures were started and continued while the child was rushed...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
95.3 MNC

Winter Restaurant Weeks to begin in downtown South Bend on Monday

Winter Restaurant Weeks begins Jan. 23 and ends Feb. 5 in downtown South Bend. Nearly two dozen participating locations will offer valued-priced menus now through February 5th. From Italian to fine dining, New Orleans inspired to Japanese flavors, there is something for everyone. Approximately 10% of the proceeds from each...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Public session held for Bristol Street widening project

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Residents voiced their concerns on a proposal to widen a busy street in Elkhart County. There was a public session on Thursday over widening Bristol Street. Residents asked how nearby homeowners would remain safe during construction and other disruptions that widening the street could bring.

