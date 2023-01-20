Read full article on original website
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: From a cold rain today to snow tonight
We’re starting in the low and mid 30s this morning and will warm to just 45° as a cold rain will begin to settle in around Noon. Northwest Arkansas may start to get snow or a rain/snow mix around Noon. The Winter Storm Watches from yesterday are now...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Big Snow for Some, Nada for Others
A strong storm system will bring rain, heavy at times, to much of the state beginning mid to late morning Tuesday with a quick changeover to snow for parts of west and north Arkansas. Precipitation will quick end by early morning Wednesday but skies will remain cloudy with highs in the mid 30s to low 40s.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Nice today, but rain, then snow moves in tomorrow
After a dreary Sunday, Monday will bring some sunshine. Temperatures are starting around freezing, but it will get to the low 50s this afternoon and right up to the average high temperature of 51° today in Little Rock. Rain will start to move in late morning Tuesday and get...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Rain and snow likely with mid-week winter storm
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Some in Arkansas will see snow falling on Tuesday and Tuesday evening, and these snowfall totals could start to add up. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect starting at noon on Tuesday through 6 AM Wednesday for portions of northwest, west central, and northcentral Arkansas. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for areas just south where some of these impacts could spread a bit farther into central Arkansas.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: The Calm Before The Storm Monday
TONIGHT: Clouds will begin breaking up and clearing out. This will allow temperatures to drop near and below freezing. Northwest wind 5-10 mph. MONDAY: Monday will be the best day this week to get outside. The morning will start cold with temperatures below freezing. Sunny skies will warm us up into the low 50s by the afternoon. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.
whiterivernow.com
Snow, wintry mix forecast set for Tuesday night
A large portion of western and northern Arkansas is expected to be impacted by a strong storm system Tuesday as it moves across the region from the southwest, bringing widespread snowfall and other wintry precipitation. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Storm Warning in effect from noon...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Winter Storm To Bring Several Inches Of Snow Tuesday
A strong winter storm will move into Arkansas Tuesday with significant snow in the Ouachitas and Ozarks. Little Rock will probably see some snow too.
KHBS
Heavy wet snow is coming to Arkansas, know the dangers!
ROGERS, Ark. — A winter storm is expected to bring heavy, wet snow to Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. So the two common terms that we hear are "wet" snow and "dry" snow. So let's quickly go through those first. First we'll start with wet snow. Wet snow...
ksmu.org
National Weather Service expects 4 to 6 inches of snow Tuesday night in the Ozarks; localized higher amounts possible
Winter weather is expected to impact parts of southern and central Missouri and northern Arkansas Tuesday night into early Wednesday. A winter storm watch is in effect through Wednesday morning. Meteorologist Mark Burchfield with the National Weather Service Office in Springfield, says precipitation will start out as rain Tuesday evening...
Arkansas snow warning leads to records sales for sleds
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A winter storm is coming, so grocery and hardware stores are packed with people preparing. James Humphreys is one of many people gearing up for the winter storm. He visited The Hardware Store Monday (Jan. 23) to buy sleds. “I was instructed by my kids this...
Significant snowfall possible for some Tuesday, Wednesday
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A powerful storm system will move across the mid-south by the middle of next week. Although still several days out, confidence is increasing in seeing impactful snowfall for parts of the state. What to Know:. An upper low and surface pressure system will be moving...
Arkansas Department of Transportation ‘in 24/7 mode’ as winter storm approaches
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for most of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley this week, and the Arkansas Department of Transportation is already preparing for the snow.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A break from rain and storms, but cold & windy
The storms are gone, and the sun will be out today. But as a cold front is passing through Arkansas will get strong westerly winds between 15 and 25 mph with some wind gusts around 30 mph. Temperatures will only manage to reach the mid 50s this afternoon. It will drop into the low and mid 30s tonight.
Snow or White Sand? Arkansas’ Hidden Gem Minutes From Texarkana
Arkansas is nationally recognized as being the Natural State but for years it was known as the Wonder State for its abundance of lakes, mountains, bluffs, caverns, and yes. If you grew up in Southwest Arkansas then you probably know all about the white cliffs in Little River County but if you are not from this area it is certainly worth the drive to White Cliffs Recreation Area to see what looks like snow or white sand in this hilly terrain.
5newsonline.com
How much snow will fall across Arkansas next week?
ARKANSAS, USA — Winter weather may strike Arkansas next week (Jan 24-25, 2023) as a low pressure swings across the southern Plains, bringing accumulating snow chances with it. Tap HERE for the latest forecast for western Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma. A mix of rain, thunderstorms, and potentially heavy snow...
menastar.com
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Arkansas history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Arkansas using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
