The Hawkeyes entered Saturday riding a four-game winning streak, but that was halted in Columbus during a 93-77 loss to Ohio State. Iowa was scheduled to play a game on Wednesday against Northwestern, but it was postponed due to COVID issues within the Wildcat program. The extended break might not have been great for the Hawkeyes as Ohio State played like a team desperate for a win and controlled the pace of the game. Let's dive into some of the first impressions.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO