Maryland State

The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Jim Harbaugh, Ohio State Photo

When you beatdown your rival in back-to-back years, you get to do a little trolling. Over the weekend, linebacker prospect Mantrez Walker shared a photo with Jim Harbaugh during his visit to Michigan which showed a book on the table entitled "Everything Great About Ohio State." Per WTOL 11's Jordan ...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Michigan Stadium Announcement

Much was made about Michigan Stadium's tunnel this past season after the incident involving Michigan State and some of James Franklin's comments. Now, according to several reports, a number of seats are being removed near the tunnel in an effort to expand it. The football world reacted to the news ...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

ESPN's Computer Ranks College Basketball's Top 25 Teams

The 2022-23 men's college basketball season is really heating up in late January. While the official college basketball top 25 polls won't update until Monday, ESPN's computer model, the Basketball Power Index, has updated on Sunday morning. Here's how ESPN's computer model would rank the top 25 ...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Spun

Look: Jim Harbaugh Trolls Ohio State In His Office

When you've beaten Ohio State two years in a row, you can troll the Buckeyes in your office. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is taunting Ohio State fans with his coffee table book. The book, "Everything Great About Ohio State," is featured prominently on his coffee table, though the pages to the ...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

First Impressions: Iowa's defense can't contain red-hot Buckeyes

The Hawkeyes entered Saturday riding a four-game winning streak, but that was halted in Columbus during a 93-77 loss to Ohio State. Iowa was scheduled to play a game on Wednesday against Northwestern, but it was postponed due to COVID issues within the Wildcat program. The extended break might not have been great for the Hawkeyes as Ohio State played like a team desperate for a win and controlled the pace of the game. Let's dive into some of the first impressions.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

How To Watch: Penn State basketball at Rutgers

Penn State looks to continue to build its NCAA Tournament resume when it faces Rutgers at Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway, N.J., Tuesday. The game is scheduled to tip off at 6:30 p.m Eastern and will be carried by BTN. The Nittany Lions are 13-6 overall and 4-4 in...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
HometownLife.com

Livonia Franklin football to open 2023 season at Dexter

Livonia Franklin football will kick off the 2023 season Friday, Aug. 25, at Dexter. The two programs signed the contract for the game earlier this week, according to Patriots athletic director Dusty Hall, who confirmed the news with Hometown Life on Friday. The Patriots were 10-2 overall last season as...
LIVONIA, MI
247Sports

Preview, live thread and updates: No. 13 Michigan basketball vs. No. 6 Indiana

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The No. 13 Michigan women’s basketball team welcomes No. 6 Indiana to the Crisler Center for a marquee matchup on Monday night. The Wolverines have won three straight to improve to 16-3 on the season and 6-2 in the Big Ten. The Hoosiers have lost only once this season — a five-point defeat at Michigan State — and boast wins over Tennessee, North Carolina and Maryland. They join Ohio State as two projected No. 1 seeds from the Big Ten in the NCAA Tournament.
BLOOMINGTON, IN

