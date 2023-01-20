Read full article on original website
Rival Reaction: Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo talks Indiana's 82-69 win
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo had plenty to say about his team, the Hoosiers, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Tamar Bates, and more as Indiana beat the Spartans, 82-69.
Football World Reacts To The Jim Harbaugh, Ohio State Photo
When you beatdown your rival in back-to-back years, you get to do a little trolling. Over the weekend, linebacker prospect Mantrez Walker shared a photo with Jim Harbaugh during his visit to Michigan which showed a book on the table entitled "Everything Great About Ohio State." Per WTOL 11's Jordan ...
Late Kick: Jim Harbaugh has earned an A approval rating as head coach of Michigan
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate gives his approval rating of Jim Harbaugh as Michigan's head coach.
Football World Reacts To The Michigan Stadium Announcement
Much was made about Michigan Stadium's tunnel this past season after the incident involving Michigan State and some of James Franklin's comments. Now, according to several reports, a number of seats are being removed near the tunnel in an effort to expand it. The football world reacted to the news ...
ESPN's Computer Ranks College Basketball's Top 25 Teams
The 2022-23 men's college basketball season is really heating up in late January. While the official college basketball top 25 polls won't update until Monday, ESPN's computer model, the Basketball Power Index, has updated on Sunday morning. Here's how ESPN's computer model would rank the top 25 ...
Look: Jim Harbaugh Trolls Ohio State In His Office
When you've beaten Ohio State two years in a row, you can troll the Buckeyes in your office. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is taunting Ohio State fans with his coffee table book. The book, "Everything Great About Ohio State," is featured prominently on his coffee table, though the pages to the ...
First Impressions: Iowa's defense can't contain red-hot Buckeyes
The Hawkeyes entered Saturday riding a four-game winning streak, but that was halted in Columbus during a 93-77 loss to Ohio State. Iowa was scheduled to play a game on Wednesday against Northwestern, but it was postponed due to COVID issues within the Wildcat program. The extended break might not have been great for the Hawkeyes as Ohio State played like a team desperate for a win and controlled the pace of the game. Let's dive into some of the first impressions.
MLive.com
Top 25 Michigan high school boys basketball rankings for Jan. 24, 2023
Here is MLive’s latest top 25 boys basketball rankings for the state of Michigan. Report any updates to japurcell@mlive.com or tag/DM @JaredPurcellDET on Twitter with your missing scores. 25. Chelsea (10-1)
Senior Bowl reveals the DBs that Lions coach Shaun Dion Hamilton will have in Mobile
Lions defensive assistant coach Shaun Dion Hamilton is getting a great opportunity to showcase himself at next week’s Senior Bowl. Hamilton, who joined the Lions coaching staff after retiring last summer, is in charge of the defensive backs on the American team roster in Mobile. The Senior Bowl has...
How To Watch: Penn State basketball at Rutgers
Penn State looks to continue to build its NCAA Tournament resume when it faces Rutgers at Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway, N.J., Tuesday. The game is scheduled to tip off at 6:30 p.m Eastern and will be carried by BTN. The Nittany Lions are 13-6 overall and 4-4 in...
HometownLife.com
Livonia Franklin football to open 2023 season at Dexter
Livonia Franklin football will kick off the 2023 season Friday, Aug. 25, at Dexter. The two programs signed the contract for the game earlier this week, according to Patriots athletic director Dusty Hall, who confirmed the news with Hometown Life on Friday. The Patriots were 10-2 overall last season as...
Michigan Stadium tunnel will widen without portable seating
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Stadium’s lone tunnel — the site of altercations between players as they enter and exit the field — will be a little wider next season. The school confirmed Monday that it will remove a portable section of seats from the...
Preview, live thread and updates: No. 13 Michigan basketball vs. No. 6 Indiana
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The No. 13 Michigan women’s basketball team welcomes No. 6 Indiana to the Crisler Center for a marquee matchup on Monday night. The Wolverines have won three straight to improve to 16-3 on the season and 6-2 in the Big Ten. The Hoosiers have lost only once this season — a five-point defeat at Michigan State — and boast wins over Tennessee, North Carolina and Maryland. They join Ohio State as two projected No. 1 seeds from the Big Ten in the NCAA Tournament.
