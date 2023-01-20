ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea, MI

Feb. 2: Chelsea Zero Waste Coalition Welcome Meeting

(Chelsea Update would like to thank Shawn Sinacola for the information in this story.) Are you interested in sharing your interests, knowledge and enthusiasm for living a more environmentally friendly life?. The Chelsea Zero Waste Coalition (CZWC) invites you to a welcome meeting Thursday, Feb. 2 at 6:30 pm in...
CHELSEA, MI
Jan. 23: What’s on the Chelsea Board of Education Agenda

The Chelsea Board of Education will meet on Jan. 23 at 6:30 p.m. at the Washington Street Education Center. You are invited to a Zoom webinar. When: Jan 23, 2023 06:30 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada) Topic: BOE Meeting 1.23.23. Please click the link below to join the webinar:
CHELSEA, MI
Ballet Chelsea’s The Nutcracker, a Success; Gershwin & Giselle Set for April

(Chelsea Update would like to thank D&B Strategic Marketing for the information in this story.) Ballet Chelsea’s production of The Nutcracker held at the George E. Potter Center in Jackson, was enjoyed by almost sold out crowds for its four performances. The production dazzled with gorgeous scenery, beautifully designed...
JACKSON, MI
Lima Township Seeks New Township Clerk

Lima Township is looking for a township clerk, and below is further information about the position. Please submit your resume and letter of interest to the Lima Township Office at 12172 Jackson Road, Dexter, MI, 48130.
DEXTER, MI
Benjamin Yeasting Recognized by Albion College for Environmental Efforts

(Chelsea Update would like to thank Ward Mullens for the information in this story.) Chelsea’s Benjamin Yeasting was recently recognized as a member of Albion College’s Center for Sustainability and the Environment. He is majoring in geological sciences. The Center for Sustainability and the Environment (CSE) empowers students...
ALBION, MI
Recent Obituaries: Peter J. Severn, Wanda ‘Sue’ Wood

Peter J. Severn of Chelsea, age 94, died Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at his home. He was born Dec. 2, 1928, in Elkton, Michigan, the son of Nelson and Mary Ann (Higgs) Severn. Hailing from Elkton, a tiny town in the “thumb” of Michigan, Pete was first a state park ranger, and then owner-operator of a service station, before arriving at the U-M in 1960.
CHELSEA, MI
Recent Obituary: Francis ‘Frank’ Xavier Colligan MD

MD of Ann Arbor, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 at the age of 82. Frank was born in Ft. Wayne, Indiana the seventh of 10 children to Joseph and Marie (Hoffman) Colligan. He entered the seminary at age 14, eventually graduating high school and college from the University of Notre Dame and went on to attend medical school at Indiana University.
ANN ARBOR, MI

