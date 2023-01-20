LG C2 OLED drops to the lowest price ever in Super Bowl TV deal — $400 off

Super Bowl TV deals are ramping up as the biggest sporting event of the year draws closer, and now is the time to save big the stunning LG C2 OLED.

Right now, the 65" LG C2 OLED TV is on sale for $1,699 at Best Buy . That’s a sizeable $400 off its regular retail price of $2,099, and it’s also the lowest price ever for this particular model. This most definitely one of the best OLED TV deals available right now.

LG 65" C2 OLED 4K TV: was $2,099 now $1,699 @ Best Buy

If you want a large-screen television, the 65-inch model LG C2 OLED is also $400 off at Best Buy. This is the same cutting-edge OLED TV just in a larger size. Even with a large discount this is still an expensive investment, but considering all this OLED has to offer it comfortably manages to justify it's high price tag. View Deal

At Tom's Guide, we rate the LG C2 OLED pretty highly. So highly in fact that it ranks not just top of our list of the best OLEDs , but our roundup of the best TVs in general. We’re always keeping a watch out for any discounts on this fantastic LG TV. And even with the LG C3 OLED set to launch this year we still thoroughly recommend this model.

In our LG C2 OLED review , we labeled it “the OLED TV you want to own” and said: “The LG C2 OLED TV with OLED evo is the best OLED TV for a premium entertainment experience. Top-tier performance, plenty of port options and great gaming features all come together in a sleek package.” And naturally, we awarded it an Editor’s Choice seal of approval.

Whatever you decide to watch, from live sports to the latest blockbuster movies, the LG C2 OLED will offer gorgeous images with a vast range of vivid colors alongside deep blacks. And as a Smart TV, actually finding something to watch will be a breeze, as the LG C2 OLED offers easy access to all the best streaming services without the need for an additional streaming device.

We also strongly encourage gamers to consider the LG C2 OLED. Not only do PS5 and Xbox Series X games look incredible on an OLED display, but LG has generously stuffed the C2 with useful gaming features. These include a 120Hz refresh rate for seriously smooth gameplay, and four HDMI 2.1 ports, ideal if you own multiple consoles. There’s also a dedicated Game Mode that is tailor-made to get the most out of the latest gaming hardware.

The LG C2 OLED is a TV that’s hard to fault, but if there’s one drawback, it’s not quite as bright as the LG G2 OLED . However, when you factor in the C2’s more affordable price, the winner is much easier to determine. Scoring an OLED TV of this quality at the lowest price ever is an opportunity that shouldn’t be passed up.

However, if you want to consider some alternatives first, or are shopping in a slightly lower price bracket, we have a full roundup of the best TV deals which includes picks that will fit every budget.