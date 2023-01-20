ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSLS

Gov. Youngkin orders flags to be flown at half-staff until Jan. 26

RICHMOND, Va. – The Governor of Virginia has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff to honor those who died or were injured in a shooting at a dance club in Monterey Park, California. Governor Youngkin made the announcement on Monday pursuant to President Biden’s Presidential Proclamation to lower...
VIRGINIA STATE
live5news.com

Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Portrait Awards to honor Lowcountry leaders

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The 25th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Portrait Awards will be held on Tuesday at the Charleston Music Hall. The Portrait Awards recognize people who are leaders around the Lowcountry. Rep. Wendell Gilliard, who started the portrait awards 25 years ago, says they are honoring servant...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

McMaster to deliver State of the State address Wednesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster will lay out his vision for the new year to the people of South Carolina in his annual State of the State Address Wednesday night. He will deliver the address at 7 p.m. from the South Carolina House Chamber at the State House.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
wtoc.com

Murdaugh family ties to the 14th Circuit solicitor’s office

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Alex Murdaugh’s family ties run deep in the Lowcountry. Generations of Murdaugh’s relatives put Alex in a position of power and influence. Prosecutors say Murdaugh abused that power and influence by acting as if he were above the law. Murdaugh’s family ties run...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

North Charleston wants public feedback during its redistricting process

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As the City of North Charleston grows and leaders work to rebalance the city’s districts, they want the public to get involved. The city is holding a public meeting Tuesday and city leaders are encouraging residents to come look over the plan and share their thoughts or concerns. Redistricting is meant to make sure that each vote is counted equally throughout the city.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WLTX.com

'We want choice': Local groups rally for ranked choice voting

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A group of state and local organizations rallied at the State House Monday in hopes of making voting as easy as one, two, three in the Palmetto State. They support overhauling the U.S. electoral process by moving to ranked choice voting. Under ranked choice, voters choose...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
live5news.com

Dept. of Juvenile Justice asks for $30M for new detention center

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The head of South Carolina’s juvenile justice department says the state’s main juvenile detention center is overcrowded and unsafe. So, she’s asking state lawmakers for nearly $30 million to build a new facility. Last year, Department of Juvenile Justice Executive Director Eden Hendrick...
COLUMBIA, SC
live5news.com

LIVE BLOG: Day 2 of jury selection begins in Alex Murdaugh trial

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - Jury selection is continuing in Colleton County for the Alex Murdaugh murder trial, with the second day beginning just after 9:45 a.m. The fourth pool of potential jurors was one of the larger pools with nearly 80 jurors being called into the courtroom. The pool was...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Colleton Co. Fire-Rescue sees record-breaking year of calls for service

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Fire officials in Colleton County say they received more calls for service in 2022 than ever before. Colleton County Fire-Rescue had over 10,000 calls for service last year, which is 800 more than 2021, according to the department’s 2022 statistical report. The 2021 Census...
Motley Fool

The Best Cheap South Carolina Homeowners Insurance for 2023

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that pay us a commission. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page. Homeowners insurance is rarely easy...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
live5news.com

Georgetown to host sculpture of American icon Harriet Tubman

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Harriet Tubman, best known for her underground railroad to free Southern slaves, will have a sculpture put in the middle of Georgetown for three months this summer. Organizers said the main reasons they’re bringing the sculpture to Joseph Rainey Park on King and Front Streets are...
GEORGETOWN, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy