Bank of Japan Defends Yield Curve Control Measures, Intends to Stick to Ultra-Easy Monetary Policy

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Treasury Yields Are Flat as Investors Look to Economic Data, Earnings Releases
U.S. Treasury yields traded flat on Tuesday as investors awaited economic data releases and earnings reports that could provide hints about the state of the U.S. economy. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury rose about a basis point to 3.543%. The 2-year Treasury yield was last trading at around 4.251% after rising by a basis point.
Argentina and Brazil Are Discussing Plans for a Common Currency — Analysts Can Scarcely Believe It
Argentina and Brazil are in early talks to create a common currency, as part of a coordinated bid to reduce reliance on the U.S. dollar. Analysts are highly skeptical, dismissing the proposal as "pie in the sky." "It is hard to believe Argentina and Brazil would actually move in this...
Kelly Evans: “Leading” Us Right Over a Cliff
Stop reading now if you don't like bad news. Because there's no way to sugarcoat the terrible report we just got. And the worse news is that the Fed is either ignorant, or knows a potentially nasty recession is imminent and just doesn't want to talk about it. The 10...
Court Sets Date for Oral Arguments in Grayscale's Challenge of SEC's Bitcoin ETF Decision
The District of Columbia Court of Appeals has scheduled a date to hear oral arguments in Grayscale's lawsuit contesting the Securities and Exchange Commission's decision to deny the conversion of its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust to an exchange-traded fund. Both sides will present their case for the court at 9:30 a.m....
