ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Compass Therapeutics' Combo Therapy Shows Around 38% Overall Response Rate In Pretreated Biliary Tract Cancer Patients

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
  • Compass Therapeutics Inc CMPX announced the presentation of data from a Phase 2 study of CTX-009 in combination with paclitaxel in patients with biliary tract cancers (BTC).
  • CTX-009, in combination with paclitaxel, demonstrated a 37.5% overall response rate (ORR) in 24 patients with BTC treated in the second-and third-line settings.
  • At least one response was observed in each of the four anatomical subtypes of BTC.
  • Seven of the 11 patients who had received one prior systemic therapy achieved a Partial Response, leading to an ORR of 63.6% in this sub-group.
  • After a median follow-up of approximately 12 months, the median progression-free survival was 9.4 months, and the median overall survival was 12.5 months.
  • Compass has initiated a randomized Phase 2/3 study of CTX-009 in combination with paclitaxel in the U.S. in patients with advanced BTC.
  • The study will enroll up to 150 patients with BTC who have received no more than one prior systemic therapy.
  • The study could support a biologics license application (BLA) submission as soon as H2 2024. The primary endpoint of the study is ORR.
  • Price Action: CMPX shares closed 10.93% lower at $3.75 on Thursday.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

"The Third World War Has Already Started"--The Man Who Predicted The Fall Of The Soviet Union Turns His Crystal Ball Toward The U.S.

Last spring, after imposing unprecedented sanctions on Russia, President Biden quipped that the ruble had become "rubble". But by the end of the year, Russia's ruble had outperformed the U.S. dollar, as Russia's economy proved to be more resilient than the U.S. government had expected. One of the few analysts who hadn't underestimated the Russian economy was the French economist Jacques Sapir. The French entrepreneur Arnaud Bertrand tweeted a translation of Sapir's comments, which I shared in this post at the time:
Benzinga

Elon Musk Warns Russia Can Utterly Destroy US, Europe With Nuclear Missiles In Under 30 Minutes And Vice Versa: 'We Are At The Highest Risk In 60 Years'

After floating a peace plan in October 2022 to end the Ukraine war, Elon Musk later discussed the possibility of a looming nuclear war. Reasonable People Won't Launch War: One of the Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO’s Twitter followers on Friday (Oct. 14) quote-tweeted a Reuters story on the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) starting nuclear drills with B-52 bombers on Monday (Oct. 17).
Benzinga

Trump's Niece Says This Republican Representative Is 'Actually Speaker Of The House,' Not Kevin McCarthy

Congressman Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif) may have won the vote to become House Speaker, but according to Donald Trump's niece Mary Trump, he may not wield the real power. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga) is in control of the House, the political commentator and psychologist said on one of her recent “The Mary Trump Show” podcasts, titled the “House of Horrors.” "She's actually Speaker of the House, let's be real," Mary said, adding that in two years, Greene has made herself the most powerful person in the House of Representatives.
Benzinga

Trump Beefs Up Defamation War Against New York Prosecutor, Apple Weighs Content Deals With Disney, Likely Lawsuit On Google For Influencing Online Ad Market: Today's Top Stories

Former President Donald Trump has reportedly hired trial lawyer Joe Tacopina in a matter about alleged defamatory statements made by the former criminal division chief at the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan, Mark Pomerantz. The alleged defamatory statements were made in Pomerantz's resignation letter, according to the letter sent by...
LOUISIANA STATE
Benzinga

'Wall Street God' Who Made A 100x Return On COVID Market Crash Doesn't Dare Bet Against This Industry

There may not be an investor anywhere who played the March 2020 COVID-induced market crash more deftly than Bill Ackman. The founder and CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management realized the seriousness of COVID-19 in February 2020 and bet against corporate bonds in anticipation of a major selloff. The bearish bet worked. Just weeks later, Ackman was sitting on a $2.6 billion profit as stock markets around the world shed trillions of dollars in value.
Benzinga

Nemaura Medical's Program Shows Weight Loss In 100% Of Participants

Nemaura Medical Inc NMRD has announced initial results from patient studies of its metabolic health program Miboko with the National Health Service (NHS) in the U.K. The initial pilot program recruited 30 individuals classified as obese according to their BMI. The first cohort of 10 patients enrolled in the program...
Benzinga

Ethereum Altcoin Nearly Doubles On Potential Coinbase Listing

Threshold (CRYPTO: T) is up over 94%, hours after Coinbase COIN said it is adding it to its listing roadmap. What Happened: Threshold is a small-cap altcoin project built on Ethereum ETH/USD. Coinbase announced its roadmap for the listing of T coin, a signal that Threshold may soon join the...
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
110K+
Followers
193K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy