FAYETTEVILLE — As first reported by Matt Zenitz of On3, Arkansas is hiring Florida analyst Deron Wilson to complete its staff. Wilson served as cornerbacks analyst for Florida this season. He previously was defensive coordinator at McNeese State for two years (2020-21). Prior to that, he was at UTSA from 2016 until leaving for McNeese State. His first two years at UTSA were as a graduate assistant and then was promoted to cornerbacks coach.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 4 HOURS AGO