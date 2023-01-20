ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Hill

The Hill’s 12:30 Report — GOP’s plan to reset the tax code hits headwinds

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/30ARS1U  To receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox, please sign up here: https://bit.ly/3qmIoS9  –> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*  *Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically. TALK OF THE MORNING …
INDIANA STATE
The Hill

Protecting America’s financial assistance to rebuild Ukraine

Before the United States provides financial assistance for the reconstruction of Ukraine, Congress needs to obligate some of the funds to create a U.S.-led investment screening mechanism in Ukraine. Not only will this help cut down on illegal activities and fraud, but it also will keep U.S. taxpayer money out of the banks of America’s…
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Set To 'Disappear' From Leadership Position As Intelligence Official Confirms There Is 'Cleary Something Wrong' With Russian Leader's Health

Vladimir Putin is reportedly set to “disappear” from his leadership position within the Kremlin because there is “clearly something wrong” with his health, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a sudden development to come amid rumors and reports the 70-year-old Russian leader’s health is quickly deteriorating, intelligence officials have revealed Putin is preparing to step down as Russia’s leader. The surprising revelation also comes as Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine is "going from bad to worse,” and Putin’s political career is “hanging in the balance” as his forces struggle to take the neighboring nation one year after first invading in February 2022....
The Associated Press

US Walmart workers to get pay raises next month

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart said U.S. workers will get pay raises next month, increasing starting wages to between $14 and $19 an hour. Company President CEO John Furner told employees in a memo Tuesday that the pay raises will be reflected in their March 2 paychecks and will come through a combination of targeted and regular annual pay increases.
NEW YORK STATE

