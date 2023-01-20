Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Armed robbery occurs at AV Tobacco in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Minnesota Twins Complete Another Major TradeOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
A Crash on I-94 in Minneapolis Causes 7 InjuriescreteMinneapolis, MN
Pierre "Pig's Eye" Parrant (c. 1777 - unknown)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Theodore Hamm Mansion (c. 1886 - 1954)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Related
NFL World Is Calling For Blockbuster Cowboys Trade
The Dallas Cowboys aren't going to trade quarterback Dak Prescott. Probably, anyway. But that's not stopping "trade Dak" from trending on social media on Sunday evening, following the Cowboys' loss to the 49ers in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs. The Cowboys have won 12 games in ...
Yardbarker
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
Vikings Say Goodbye to 7 Players
By “doing nothing,” the Minnesota Vikings said goodbye to seven players this week. Every NFL team has an opportunity to sign practice squad players to ‘futures’ contracts, which are like an offseason rendition of the practice squad. These are the player the Vikings kept, signing six...
NFL World Reacts To The Mike McCarthy Announcement
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy will return for the 2023 season. The Cowboys fell to the 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday. Following the game, Jerry Jones announced that McCarthy will return. Jones told Cowboys reporters that McCarthy is still "safe" following the loss. McCarthy ...
Firing DC Leslie Frazier is Bills’ 1st Step to Recovering From Embarrassing Bengals Loss
Bills: Firing DC Leslie Frazier is 1st Step to Recovering From Embarrassing Bengals Loss The Buffalo Bills came into the 2022 season as the Super Bowl favorites. They go out as no better than the third-best team in the AFC. That's because the Cincinnati Bengals absolutely embarrassed the Buffalo on its home field in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, 27-10. With the Western New York snow falling and Damar Hamlin in attendance, the Bills could do nothing offensively or defensively. Joe Burrow and the Bengals destroyed Buffalo and are now the AFC team that is the challenger to Patrick Mahomes...
Former Vikings QB Reignites Beef with Kirk Cousins
One quarterback in the NFL earns exactly $35 million per season, and that is Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings. Other quarterbacks, of course, earn more and less, but Cousins is the one NFLer to make an average of $35 million annually. So, when former Vikings quarterback Sage Rosenfels tweeted...
This Booger Is Not Pleased with the Vikings
The Philadelphia Eagles gashed the New York Giants on Saturday night 38-7 — a familiar score from bad Vikings lore — enabling a flood of anti-Vikings sentiments to hit social media. The Giants disposed of the Vikings in the Wildcard Round last Sunday, 31-24, thanks to a porous...
NBC Sports
Why Kittle expects 49ers-Eagles clash to be 'cold and violent'
SANTA CLARA — The road to the Super Bowl runs through the streets of Philadelphia. The 49ers do not expect a lot of brotherly love on Sunday in the NFC Championship Game, and Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle would not want it any other way. “I know how...
atozsports.com
Minnesota Vikings could look at second chance to acquire star
The Minnesota Vikings fielded the fifth best passing offense in the league in 2022. Largely in part due to the record setting play from All-Pro WR Justin Jefferson. Now it looks like Jefferson and Vikings reps are going to begin negotiating a contract negotiation, now that he’s eligible for one after finishing his third season. Likely ending up with Jefferson as the highest paid receiver in the league.
The NBA once warned Kevin Garnett about his plan to recruit a former Minnesota Timberwolves teammate
At one point, KG almost put himself and the Timberwolves in a very difficult situation.
NBC Sports
Skip Bayless throws temper tantrum after 49ers beat Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys have a noisy fanbase; they are, after all, "America's Team." However, there might not be a louder fan than FS1's Skip Bayless. Heading into the Cowboys-49ers matchup, Bayless had complete confidence in Dallas. The "Undisputed" host even tweeted a prediction after Dallas' 31-14 wild-card round win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
9 Bold Predictions for the Vikings QB1 after Kirk Cousins
VikingsTerritory writers were asked to provide one bold prediction about the identity of the man who eventually takes over as Kirk Cousins’ heir apparent. The franchise lost to the New York Giants in Round 1 of playoffs, exiting the postseason tournament after winning the NFC North by a fancy margin. Accordingly, a change-filled offseason is afoot, and VikingsTerritory’s writers are analyzing the long-term future.
NBC Sports
Kerr explains why it’s difficult to play defense in NBA now
Steve Kerr has always been open to discussing the NBA's evolution. The Warriors coach elaborated on the coaching growth over the years during a December interview with NBC Sports Bay Area. Kerr appeared on KNBR 680's "Tolbert & Copes" Wednesday, where the conversation led to him analyzing the lack of...
Report: Texans Could Be Closing In On Head Coaching Hire
Love Smith out. Franchise leader in tackles in? Per Houston sports radio host Adam Spolane, Jonathan Jones hopped on CBS and said things are "starting to heat up" between the Texans and 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans when it comes to their head coaching vacancy. Ryans starred at ...
NBC Sports
Patriots hire Bill O’Brien as offensive coordinator
Bill O’Brien is returning to New England to try to revitalized the Patriots’ offense. O’Brien will be the Patriots’ new offensive coordinator, according to ESPN. This will be O’Brien’s second stint as the Patriots’ offensive coordinator, a title he previously had in 2011. He also spent 2007-2010 with the Patriots in various offensive assistant roles.
NBC Sports
What we learned as 49ers advance to NFC Championship Game
SANTA CLARA — For the third time in four seasons, coach Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers are heading to the NFC Championship Game. Kicker Robbie Gould made four field goals, the defense showed its top-ranked form and Brock Purdy did just enough for the 49ers to survive the upset-minded Dallas Cowboys, stretching their win streak to 12 games with a hard-fought 19-12 victory over their bitter rival on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium.
NBC Sports
Purdy 'thankful' to be part of storied 49ers-Cowboys rivalry
The 49ers' storied rivalry with the Dallas Cowboys goes back decades, and Brock Purdy just helped write the latest chapter with Sunday's 19-12 win in the NFC Divisional Playoff. And once the tight, one-score game finally had come to an end, the rookie quarterback took some time to look around...
NBC Sports
Brock Purdy, Jalen Hurts met in a 2019 college football classic
Brock Purdy and Jalen Hurts will be the starting quarterbacks in the NFC Championship Game. It won’t be the first time they squared off. Purdy’s Iowa State team and Hurts’ Oklahoma game played in one of the most exciting games of the 2019 college football season. Hurts’ Sooners were a Top 10 team playing at home and heavily favored, and they jumped out to a 35-14 lead at halftime, with Hurts throwing three touchdown passes and running for two more touchdowns in the first half.
NBC Sports
Mattress Mack shades Dak after loss to 49ers costs him $2M
Everything is bigger in Texas, including the gambling losses. The Dallas Cowboys' 19-12 loss to the 49ers in NFC Divisional Round on Sunday at Levi's Stadium proved to be costly for the team and one high-stakes gambler. Local Texas mattress salesman, Jim McIngvale, also known as "Mattress Mack," is known...
NBC Sports
Colts plan to give second interviews to up to five coaching candidates, starting soon
The Colts have 14 potential candidates for their head-coaching position. They have interviewed 11. Sooner than later, the field will begin to narrow. The second wave of interviews likely will begin next week, with the final list depending on whether the finalists are available to be interviewed again. One name...
Comments / 1