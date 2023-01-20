Read full article on original website
Big retail chain closing another store in IllinoisKristen WaltersChicago, IL
2 Dead, 5 Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Chicago's Dan Ryan ExpresswaycreteChicago, IL
Elgin Jail Death: 20-Year-Old Man Passes Away Under Suspicious CircumstancesVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinElgin, IL
Body Inside Stolen Funeral Van Still Missing in Chicago, Police Search Intensifies.Virgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
Red-Eyed Chicago Mothman Spotted Again at O’Hare Airport
A Chicago fireman stationed at O'Hare International Airport recently reported a terrifying encounter with the infamous Illinois Mothman. If you've never heard any tales about Mothman, aka Bat-Man, let's get you up to speed. Mothman is a winged creature that is said to have the body of a man and...
Chicago's winter is about to get worse
CHICAGO - Still wondering where winter is these days? It is about to make a comeback. We have mostly been spared from some of Chicago's worst winter elements to this point. The first three weeks of January ranked as the third warmest start to January on record. Temperatures for this month are running nearly 11 degrees above average. We've been saving a lot on salt as our snowfall deficit continues to lag well behind average. We have seen just 6.2 inches of snowfall so far compared to an average to date of 17.3 inches. That means we have seen just about a third of average snowfall thus far this winter of 2022-2023.
Adrienne Barbeau and the Original ‘Grease’
Did you know that the popular 1978 musical “Grease” was preceded by a Chicago musical theater production? Adrienne Barbeau, who played Rizzo in “Grease” in this premiere production, co-edited a book that goes behind the scenes of this early phenom. Before “Grease,” the hit 1978 movie,...
Are other cities as fortunate as Chicago is in having 150 years of weather data to utilize?
Are other cities as fortunate as Chicago is in having 150 years of weather data to utilize?. The Chicago National Weather Service, previously known as the Weather Bureau, began operation here, along with 29 other cities, on November 1, 1870 — 153 years ago. Weather observations in the earliest days of the Service were simple compared to the observations of today.
Water Tower Place | Shopping mall in Chicago, Illinois
Water Tower Place shopping center, an impressive building with a panoramic view and a wide density of stores of recognized and local brands. On the other hand, restaurants offer you variety and quality. Featured Shopping Stores: Forever 21, Adidas Store, Hollister Co., Aeropostale, American Eagle Store, Express, Lids, Soma, Altar'd...
The Most Walkable Neighborhood In Chicago
Chicago is one of the most walkable cities in the nation, but we want to highlight one neighborhood in particular that can offer days of exploration on foot.
What is the 1 Tourist Attraction Worth Visiting in Illinois?
If you could only visit 1 tourist attraction in Illinois what would it be? Would you go to the top of the Willis Tower? The Abe Lincoln Presidential Library? The Garden of the Gods? Those are all terrific but they aren't the answer one website came up with... Illinois is...
Regal Cinemas closing two Chicago area theaters next month
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Regal Cinemas is closing almost 40 more theaters including two in the Chicago area. Regal is the second-largest U.S. theater chain. Its parent company filed for bankruptcy protection four months ago. As part of the new round of closures - Bolingbrook Stadium 12 and Round Lake Beach Stadium 18 are shutting down. The closings start next month. Regal shut down 12 other cinemas last year. Around 500 regal theaters will remain open.
Weekend Break with Sapient Skateboards
Check out this Weekend Break with Sapient Skateboards in Bellwood, IL. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
“World’s Least Adoptable Dog” is at a Chicago Shelter and needs a home
10-year-old chihuahua Lord Herold has been dubbed, the “World’s Least Adoptable Dog.” Currently residing at One More Dog Rescue Inc. in Chicago, Herold has a severe heart murmur and is grumpy and a biter… but he doesn’t have teeth so those bites won’t hurt.
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?
A report reveals that we are facing housing crises and it is really very important to handle the situation before so many people lose their homes. On one hand, a large number of outsiders have entered Chicago, New York City, and Washington, D.C., and on the other hand, the prices are touching the sky.
Adoptable long-term shelter dogs featured on pizza boxes across Chicagoland
PAWS Chicago, the city's largest no-kill humane organization, is partnering with Piece Pizza on a new effort to find homes for dogs who have been at the shelter the longest.
Big retail chain closing another store in Illinois
A major retail chain recently announced that they would be closing another one of their Illinois store locations this week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, the long-standing retail chain Old Navy will be closing another one of its Illinois store locations in Chicago, according to this local source.
Weekend Break: Canopy Chicago Central Loop
Check out Marcella’s Weekend Break to the Canopy Chicago Central Loop. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
Mid-week snow system snowfall amounts to depend on storm track
Chicago seasonal snow well below normal A total of 1.5 inches of snow was recorded officially for Chicago at O’Hare Airport Sunday. The 1.5 inch snowfall was the highest daily total for the 2022-2023 snow season. A daily snowfall total of 1.3 inches occurred twice this snow season at O’Hare, on December 16th and December […]
Orland Square | Shopping mall in Orland Park, Illinois
In the suburb of Orlando Park, southwest of Chicago, you can visit the Orland Square Mall. Its commercial offer is headed by Macy's and JCPenney department stores. There is a bit of everything in this mall in Chicago, as there are also several well-known fashion and accessory brands such as American Eagle, Coach, Guess, Eddie Bauer and the Victoria's Secret underwear store. You should also visit the Rally House store to find clothes and all kinds of items from the city's sports teams.
Lowe's Pilots Birthday Parties at 10 US Locations, Including One in the Chicago Suburbs
If your child one day aspires to work in construction, Lowe's has an idea for a birthday celebration you'll most certainly want to keep in mind. The home improvement chain is piloting in-store kids' birthday parties at 10 of its more than 2,000 locations nationwide. Luckily, for those living in the Chicago area, one of the stores hosting parties is in Naperville, located at 1440 Illinois Route 59.
Did You Know Illinois is Home to the Largest Arcade in the United States?
Gamers from all over the country flock to the Galloping Ghost Arcade in Brookfield, Illinois for three very big reasons; the size, the vibe, and the deals!. This building located at 9415 Ogden Ave. in Brookfield, Illinois may not look like anything terribly exciting, but inside you will well over 800 arcade games and pinball machines!
Chicago State Park Ranked Among Most Instagrammed in US
Grab your phone, maybe even your hiking shoes and get ready to selfie in nature - an Illinois state park has just been dubbed one of the most "Instagrammed" in the U.S. A study done by Travel Lens found Starved Rock State Park was the seventh most-Instagrammed state park in the country.
Palooza Pizza Replacing Firehouse Dogs in Schaumburg
The new restaurant is expected to open sometime in Spring 2023
