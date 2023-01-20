Read full article on original website
49ers vs. Cowboys: Five Matchups That Will Dictate the Winner
It is almost time for the 49ers and Cowboys to reignite their historic rivalry in the Divisional playoff round. This game will not be an easy outing for either side, especially compared to their Wild Card opponents. Fans are sure to get their fair share of anxiety in this one with so many matchups being intriguing in this game. But there are some matchups that are more influential than others.
Senior Bowl reveals the DBs that Lions coach Shaun Dion Hamilton will have in Mobile
Lions defensive assistant coach Shaun Dion Hamilton is getting a great opportunity to showcase himself at next week’s Senior Bowl. Hamilton, who joined the Lions coaching staff after retiring last summer, is in charge of the defensive backs on the American team roster in Mobile. The Senior Bowl has...
Tom Krasovic: Bengals show it’ll take special stuff to derail Super Bowl bid
The Bills were the snow, the Bengals were the plow. Cincinnati amassed 30 first downs, 172 rushing yards and 16 gains of at least 10 yards Sunday in a 27-10 victory at snowy Orchard Park, N.Y, to reach the franchise's second consecutive AFC title game. The Bengals never fumbled the wet football, never threw it to the Bills. Cincinnati was flagged just twice, and stuffed Buffalo's explosive offensive. Even the perfectionist Paul Brown, Hall of Fame coach and Bengals founder, would've smiled during this game.
‘Good to Go!’ Patrick Mahomes BREAKING - Injury Revealed
JAN 22 MAHOMES UPDATE Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is insisting "I'll be good to go!'' after injuring his ankle on Saturday in the first half of a 27-20 playoff win over Jacksonville, sending the Chiefs to their fifth straight AFC title game. But if he is indeed...
Another Cowboys Season Ends on a Baffling Late-Game Decision
We were planning on pinning this on the kicker, the poor man with the quiet eyes who spent the entire day being followed around by a network camera like he was hosting an art installation on internal tumult. We were planning on pinning this on the quarterback, too. And while...
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cowboys Conflict with ‘Mind-Game’ 49ers As They Collide with Kicker Maher in Warmups: VIDEO
SANTA CLARA, Calif. - The San Francisco 49ers are trying to play mind games with Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher, complete with a bit of a "thrown elbow'' that was part of a pregame confrontation between players on both teams about an hour ahead of kickoff here at Levi's Stadium.
Deshaun Watson Would Have to get DeAndre Hopkins to Browns for it to Happen
The NFL off-season isn't here yet and is already shaping up to be a crazy one. One thing that looks like it could happen is the Arizona Cardinals shipping off wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. If the Cleveland Browns want any part in those sweepstakes like rumors suggest, it's going to take some recruiting from Deshaun Watson.
A New Team Enters the Mix for Sean Payton
Former Saints head coach Sean Payton is set to re-enter the NFL after a brief one-year hiatus. He's already completed interviews with the Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, and Carolina Panthers and now, has one scheduled with the Arizona Cardinals. According to Howard Balzer of PHNX, Payton's interview with Arizona is...
Tom Brady Frustrated About Being Fined for Slide vs. Cowboys
Tom Brady revealed he plans on appealing the fine he received from the league for attempting to trip Cowboys safety Malik Hooker during last Monday’s wild-card game. Brady came under fire for what some fans deemed to be a dirty tackle attempt on the Dallas defensive back in the third quarter of the Buccaneers‘ 31–14 loss. As Hooker attempted to return a Chris Godwin fumble, the Tampa quarterback appeared to slide at the safety’s legs to bring him down.
Report: Colts Will Decide On Head Coach Finalists This Week
In the pursuit of due diligence, the Indianapolis Colts have had an abnormally large search for their next head coach, interviewing 12 candidates while a 13th is still to be determined. The Colts want this to be a thorough search and as such are casting a wide net so that...
IB Nation Sports Talk: Notre Dame And The Future Of The NBC TV Contract
What does the future of Notre Dame football's NBC TV contract look like? Can Notre Dame negotiate a new TV contract that's lucrative enough to keep them independent in the future? Sports media columnist and podcast host Andrew Marchand has plenty of thoughts on the subject (as well as the current makeup of the NBC TV booth) and we'll discuss them on today's show!
Tony Dungy Issues Apology Over Liter Box Tweet
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive coordinator Tony Dungy has fallen under controversy after an anti-LGBTQ+ tweet. Dungy, in response to a tweet of a Minnesota bill that would require menstrual products to be placed in boys bathrooms at schools, tweeted his thoughts on the matter. "That’s nothing,” the coach...
Jaguars’ Doug Pederson Hopes to Retain Evan Engram, Jawaan Taylor
Though the NFL is still in the midst of the playoffs, off-season preparations for the teams not involved in the big dance have already begun. The Jaguars are no exception and face a number of decisions when it comes to retaining talent from its playoff core. Two of those players are tight end Evan Engram and offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor.
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets at Suns
Spread: Suns -7.5 1 Star play on the Hornets: I'm not sure why but the Hornets didn't shoot the three-ball very well last night, going just 2/16 from beyond the arc. They didn't get many open looks and honestly, they didn't look to shoot many. That changes tonight. Phoenix is allowing its opponents to shoot 36% from deep. With the Suns down several guys, I can see the Hornets keeping this one close and potentially stealing one to wrap up the four-game road trip with a 3-1 record.
Commanders Interview Dolphins Coach for Offensive Coordinator Job
The Washington Commanders are continuing their search for a new offensive coordinator. The team announced Monday morning that it was interviewing Miami Dolphins coach Eric Studesville for the vacant offensive coordinator position. Studesville, 55, has been a long-time respected coach in the NFL, having held a position on a staff...
Patriots QB Mac Jones’ Cryptic Social Media Post: What Does It Mean?
FOXBORO — Mac Jones rarely uses Instagram. But as with all professional athletes, fans read into every little thing they do on social media. Well, there’s plenty to analyze in the New England Patriots quarterback’s latest offering. When Jones uses social media, he typically does so to...
Huskies Use Texas Momentum to Offer Young Dallas Linebacker
The trickledown has begun. Not quite a month following six fair-weather days in Texas, capped off by a triumphant Alamo Bowl showing against the Texas Longhorns, the University of Washington football program has started to put all of that positive Lone Star spin to good use. On Monday morning, the...
