Spread: Suns -7.5 1 Star play on the Hornets: I'm not sure why but the Hornets didn't shoot the three-ball very well last night, going just 2/16 from beyond the arc. They didn't get many open looks and honestly, they didn't look to shoot many. That changes tonight. Phoenix is allowing its opponents to shoot 36% from deep. With the Suns down several guys, I can see the Hornets keeping this one close and potentially stealing one to wrap up the four-game road trip with a 3-1 record.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 4 HOURS AGO