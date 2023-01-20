Read full article on original website
country1025.com
The Best Restaurant in Every City & Town in Massachusetts
Food is serious business. There are approximately 16,000 restaurants in Massachusetts so to be one of the restaurants that get to be known as “most popular” in any town in the state is a big deal. Well – let’s recognize some big deals right now. And let’s see if your favorite spot is collectively your town’s favorite spot.
Maine, New Hampshire GoodWill Stores Will Not Accept These 21 Items
It's the start of a new year and clean outs are in progress across New England. Clothes closet purging, kitchen discards, garage cleanouts, and bedroom spruce ups all create unwanted or unneeded items which are still useful to others. Before you go all Marie Kondo in your cleaning, decide what...
Can a Landlord Kick You Out for No Reason in Massachusetts?
I have been in my home in the Berkshires now for 12 years and I must say I love being a homeowner. I live in a safe neighborhood in Pittsfield where residents take walks on a regular basis and always say hello and greet others with a smile which may seem small to some but it is definitely the type of attitude and friendliness one needs in this day and age.
Three of the Most Affordable Places to Live in Massachusetts
Massachusetts is second to none when it comes to vacation destinations along with everyday living. Whether it's Boston, Cape Code, the Berkshires, and everywhere in between; Massachusetts has plenty to offer. From mountainous scenic beauty to theater, culture, an excellent educational system, a wide variety of museum options, and affordable living, Massachusetts may be your next move for family life.
3 Massachusetts women claim $1M lottery prizes
BOSTON — Three women from Massachusetts recently claimed $1 million lottery prizes. Davena Allen, of Dorchester, won a $1 million Mega Millions prize after the first five numbers on her ticket matched those selected in the multi-state game’s drawing held Jan. 10, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission.
lbmjournal.com
New Koopman Lumber location under construction on Cape Cod
WHITINSVILLE, Mass. — Koopman Lumber, a family-owned and -operated business with 11 locations in Massachusetts, is building its first store on Cape Cod. The 2023 LBM Journal Dealer of the Year has announced that renovation is underway at the former Antique Center of Cape Cod in Dennis, with an anticipated opening in April.
The Three Hot Spots To Visit When Driving On Route 20 In MA
I have to admit that road trips are a constant in my life. When heading to upstate, central and western New York, I avoid The Thruway at ALL costs as a "TOLL-FREE" stretch of road brings some substance to the ride and in turn, a slice of Americana awaits me as the journey takes me through farmland and quaint villages that truly embody the simple life.
Yankee Candle owner Newell Brands cuts 13% of its workforce, will close Deerfield office
DEERFIELD — Newell Brands, owners of Yankee Candle, announced Monday that it will cut 13% of its global work force and close Yankee Candle’s corporate offices in South Deerfield. Newell is also closing its offices in Boca Raton, Florida, CEO Ravi Saligram told employees in a message posted...
Popular Fast Food Franchise to Open Locations in Massachusetts
Massachusetts will be getting its first taste of a well known fast food franchise that is finally making its way into a couple locations in the Bay State. Just last week, this nationally beloved taco chain announced that it would be opening up 80 new eateries. That includes 22 new ones this year, according to the food publication 'Eat This, Not That'. For the first time, since the company was founded way back in 1969, one of the states that its entering is Massachusetts. This particular taco chain is Taco John's.
Mass. State Lottery winner: Store sells 2 $100,000 ‘Mass Cash’ lottery tickets
One store in Massachusetts sold two “Mass Cash” grand prizes during Sunday night’s drawing, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. Each of the “Mass Cash” prizes won was worth $100,000, which is the highest available prize to win in “Mass Cash.” The two winning tickets were sold from the Hilltop Stop Convenience store in Plainvillle.
therealdeal.com
Law and Associates buy 89-acre Vanderbilt estate for $8M
A massive, historic estate with direct ties to the Gilded Age in the Northeast has been sold and could be turned it into a luxury resort. Law and Associates bought the sprawling, 89-acre Vanderbilt Berkshires Estate, formerly Elm Court, located in both Stockbridge and Lenox, Massachusetts, from Amstar/Travaasa Experiential Resorts in a direct deal for $8 million, according to a press release.
WCVB
Some Massachusetts lawmakers look to rescind approved electricity price hikes
BOSTON — If you've noticed a big jump in your electric bill this winter, you're not the only one. Now, some Massachusetts lawmakers want to try to roll back the rate hikes recently granted to the utilities. Last fall, Massachusetts regulators agreed to let Eversource raise electric rates by...
hot969boston.com
10 Massachusetts Companies Made Glassdoor’s 2023 Best Workplaces
Glassdoor released their list of the 100 best places to work in 2023. 10 Massachusetts-based companies earned a spot. Last year 9 Mass-based companies were on the list. Boston-based Bain & Company ranked highest for our state, coming in 3rd place out of 100! Natick’s Mathworks and Boston Consulting Group also earned top-10 rankings. Cambridge-based HubSpot, which earned the top spot in 2020 and 2nd place last year fell this year, but still made the list.
Here's The Oldest Bar In Washington
Cheapism has the scoop on the American bars that's been around for decades.
The most popular Girl Scout Cookie in Massachusetts
Girl Scout season is here, and everyone is preparing to stock up on their favorite cookies.
theberkshireedge.com
THEN & NOW: The Old Burial Ground at Mount Washington
Sheffield usually gets credit for the earliest colonial settlement in the Berkshires, but, arguably, it is the small town of Mount Washington that was first. Early settlers from Westfield claimed land in what is now Sheffield back in 1724. But a neighboring plateau called Taghkanic Mountain claimed by the colony of New York was settled in the late 1600s by tenants and squatters. The settlement was eventually determined to be in Massachusetts and renamed Mount Washington in honor of George Washington.
homenewshere.com
The tallest waterfall in Massachusetts
Inspired by a painting we recently viewed at the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, our family set out to find Bash Bish falls, the tallest single drop waterfall in Massachusetts. Tucked into the Taconic mountains of Berkshire County, the falls are in Mount Washington, Massachusetts in the southwest corner of the state.
nbcboston.com
Here Are the Highest Property Tax Rates in Mass. for 2023
The good news if you live in Massachusetts, is that the tax rate in your city or town probably fell faster last year than it has anytime in the past few years. The bad news: You’re probably still going to pay more in property taxes this year. Last year,...
Hundreds attend Lunar New Year celebration in Springfield
Today marks the Lunar New Year - an important and festive holiday that is celebrated by Asian communities around the world.
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Massachusetts history
A list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Massachusetts
