NBC Miami

Microsoft Announces New Multibillion-Dollar Investment in ChatGPT-Maker OpenAI

Microsoft announced a new multiyear, multibillion-dollar investment with the artificial intelligence lab OpenAI. The investment is the third phase of the partnership, following Microsoft's previous investments in 2019 and 2021. Microsoft said the renewed partnership will accelerate breakthroughs in AI and help both companies commercialize advanced technologies. Microsoft on Monday...
NBC Miami

Jeff Ubben Speaks With Salesforce CEO as More Activists Target the Software Giant

Jeff Ubben of Inclusive Capital had talks with Marc Benioff, the CEO of Salesforce, according to sources, CNBC's David Faber reported Monday. Inclusive Capital has a stake in the CRM giant. It's unclear what Ubben's presence will mean for the cloud-based software company. Salesforce has also attracted activist investor Elliott...
The Associated Press

US Walmart workers to get pay raises next month

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart said U.S. workers will get pay raises next month, increasing starting wages to between $14 and $19 an hour. Company President CEO John Furner told employees in a memo Tuesday that the pay raises will be reflected in their March 2 paychecks and will come through a combination of targeted and regular annual pay increases.
NBC Miami

Amazon Adds Generic Prescription Perk for Prime Members

Amazon is beefing up its Prime program for U.S. users with a new prescription benefit. The add-on, called RxPass, will allow Prime members to get as many drugs as they need from a list of 50 generic medications used to treat common conditions. Amazon on Tuesday announced a new prescription...
NBC Miami

Crypto Exchange Gemini Lays Off 10% of Workforce in Its Latest Round of Cuts

Crypto exchange Gemini will reduce its headcount by 10%, a spokesperson told CNBC on Monday. Gemini joins a long list of crypto companies that have announced or deepened staffing cuts in the months after FTX's Nov. 2022 bankruptcy protection filing. It's at least the third round of cuts in less...
NBC Miami

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Wayfair, Meta, Apple, Spotify, Qualcomm and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Wayfair — Shares of the furniture retailer jumped 26.8% on Monday after Wayfair received upgrades from multiple Wall Street firms, include a double upgrade to overweight from underweight at JPMorgan. The company announced on Friday that it would lay off about 10% of its global workforce as part of a cost-cutting plan. JPMorgan cited Wayfair management's "newfound commitment to controlling expenses" in its upgrade note.
NBC Miami

Dow Rises 300 Points, Nasdaq Jumps 1% as Investors Weigh Next Fed Rate Move

Stocks rose Monday as investors contemplated a potential slowdown in rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and braced for a busy week of earnings. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 330 points, or 1%, while the S&P 500 added 1.3%. The Nasdaq Composite surged 1.8%. Semiconductor stocks and shares of...

