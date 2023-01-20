Read full article on original website
Qatar Doubles Credit Suisse Stake as Embattled Lender Forges Ahead With Strategic Overhaul
The QIA now owns 6.8% of Credit Suisse's shares, second only to the 9.9% stake purchased by the Saudi National Bank last year as part of a $4.2 billion capital raise. Combined with the 3.15% owned by Saudi-based family firm Olayan Financing Company, more than a fifth of the company's stock is now owned by Middle Eastern investors.
Khanna: Biden may have to take unilateral action to prevent debt crisis
Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) suggested on Monday that President Biden may have to take unilateral action to prevent a crisis over the debt ceiling. “I think we’re going to have a rocky time,” Khanna told Bloomberg News. “It’s not great for the political system, but at the end of the day I don’t think the United…
Kelly Evans: “Leading” Us Right Over a Cliff
Stop reading now if you don't like bad news. Because there's no way to sugarcoat the terrible report we just got. And the worse news is that the Fed is either ignorant, or knows a potentially nasty recession is imminent and just doesn't want to talk about it. The 10...
Crypto Exchange Gemini Lays Off 10% of Workforce in Its Latest Round of Cuts
Crypto exchange Gemini will reduce its headcount by 10%, a spokesperson told CNBC on Monday. Gemini joins a long list of crypto companies that have announced or deepened staffing cuts in the months after FTX's Nov. 2022 bankruptcy protection filing. It's at least the third round of cuts in less...
Court Sets Date for Oral Arguments in Grayscale's Challenge of SEC's Bitcoin ETF Decision
The District of Columbia Court of Appeals has scheduled a date to hear oral arguments in Grayscale's lawsuit contesting the Securities and Exchange Commission's decision to deny the conversion of its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust to an exchange-traded fund. Both sides will present their case for the court at 9:30 a.m....
