ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Miami

Qatar Doubles Credit Suisse Stake as Embattled Lender Forges Ahead With Strategic Overhaul

The QIA now owns 6.8% of Credit Suisse's shares, second only to the 9.9% stake purchased by the Saudi National Bank last year as part of a $4.2 billion capital raise. Combined with the 3.15% owned by Saudi-based family firm Olayan Financing Company, more than a fifth of the company's stock is now owned by Middle Eastern investors.
NBC Miami

Kelly Evans: “Leading” Us Right Over a Cliff

Stop reading now if you don't like bad news. Because there's no way to sugarcoat the terrible report we just got. And the worse news is that the Fed is either ignorant, or knows a potentially nasty recession is imminent and just doesn't want to talk about it. The 10...
NBC Miami

Crypto Exchange Gemini Lays Off 10% of Workforce in Its Latest Round of Cuts

Crypto exchange Gemini will reduce its headcount by 10%, a spokesperson told CNBC on Monday. Gemini joins a long list of crypto companies that have announced or deepened staffing cuts in the months after FTX's Nov. 2022 bankruptcy protection filing. It's at least the third round of cuts in less...

Comments / 0

Community Policy