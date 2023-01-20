Read full article on original website
Sweet Buffalo Monday: Hamburg resident looking for kidney donor
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — 26-year-old Brianna Digiacomo of Hamburg has been battling polycystic kidney disease her whole life. After her body rejected a kidney from a loved one during her first surgery a few years ago, she is looking for a kidney donor to save her life. Diagacomo, her aunt Tara Ziemann and close family […]
A community staple closes after 36 years
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — A Facebook post was made announcing the local bakery, Dessert Deli will be closing its doors permanently on Feb. 11. The bakery has been serving all of Buffalo for 36 years; for 26 years, Trish Mullaney owned the bakery. "We've had a long great run. It's...
WKBW-TV
Why was National Grid power out for so many during Buffalo's Christmas blizzard?
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Four weeks after the Christmas blizzard killed more than 40 people, leaving tens of thousands of people in the dark, the 7 News I-Team is working to get answers why power was out for so many and for so long. Outside the Elk Street National...
An Alligator Was Found in Western New York
You know how some people go to the beach and have a fear of open waters? Who would have thought that you would have to worry about that in Buffalo. Fasten your seatbelt because this is a bizarre story. Somehow, someone let an alligator loose in 2001 into the Scajaquada...
The One Food People Would Choose in Buffalo, New York
If people from Buffalo had to choose just one of their famous foods to have for the rest of their lives, what would it be? We asked everyone in Western New York and got the top answers. Buffalo is known as "the city of good neighbors." It should also be...
Western New York Church Puts “Satan” On Their Sign?
One church in Western New York may have tried to be a little too clever on their sign, and it’s upsetting a lot of people. People don’t like to talk about the evils of the world, and those who are religious don’t exactly enjoy talking about Satan.
Cheektowaga woman stable after shooting on Orlando St.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cheektowaga woman is in stable condition after being shot at a party on Orlando Street early Sunday morning, according to Buffalo police. Police say they responded to the 100 block of Orlando Street just after 2:30 a.m., where the 29-year-old woman had been shot during an argument at a party. […]
Hochul announces $19M for Dunkirk, Wellsville & Lancaster
The announcement took place Monday morning.
Buffalo man shot and killed overnight
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man was shot and killed overnight. The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday on the 200 block of East Ferry Street, according to a spokesperson for Buffalo Police. Police detectives said a 39-year-old man was shot multiple times while inside a vehicle. The man...
buffalorising.com
New Look: Clayton Street Apartments
Anthony LoRusso has modified his plans for an apartment building he is seeking to construct on a vacant 1.7-acre site at 127 Clayton Street in North Buffalo. The height, size and layout of the project has been revised based on neighborhood concerns. LoRusso first proposed the project last May. From...
wearebuffalo.net
Famous Bakery in Western New York Suddenly Announces Closure
Western New York is known most for snow, the Bills and certain foods. Those certain foods include wings, beef on weck and sponge candy. Chicken wings are clearly the number one food that outsiders know Buffalo most for and while those foods are all great, there's also a great contingency of bakeries in the region.
Regal theaters on Elmwood Avenue, Transit Road to close
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The second-biggest movie theater chain in the country is closing 39 locations. This comes after Business Insider reports Regal's parent company Cineworld has filed for bankruptcy. It includes two locations in Western New York: the one on Transit in Williamsville and another on Elmwood in North...
Buffalo woman lost $700 in Buffalo Bills ticket scam on Facebook
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Another season ended in disappointment for Bills Mafia, but even though it is now history, a local woman is sharing her story of ticket troubles so others won't get scammed in the future. The woman said she was scammed out of hundreds of dollars when she...
WIVB
$120,000 donated to Oishei Children’s Hospital courtesy of Josh’s Jaqs and JA17 coffee
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An additional $120,000 has been donated to Oishei Children’s Hospital from Josh’s Jaqs and JA17 coffee blend sales. Ty Ballou of PLB Sports and Entertainment joined Buffalo Kickoff Live on Sunday to discuss the new donation, what it means and more. You can...
Billboards Around Buffalo, New York Trolling Cincinnati Bengals
nystateofpolitics.com
Hochul pushes back on criticism about gas appliance proposal
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Even as she was delivering good news for three communities — $10 million awarded to the city of Dunkirk and $4.5 million each to the villages of Lancaster and Wellsville for downtown revitalization projects — Gov. Kathy Hochul was aware many of the Western New Yorkers at her event Monday were likely still thinking about what happened in Orchard Park the day before.
Over 8″ Snow Headed To Orchard Park This Week
More snow is definitely on the way in Western New York. Wednesday looks like the most crucial day for snow. Across Western New York will see times of freezing rain, snow, and sleet. Orchard Park, New York will get hit the most with 8.4 inches of snow on Wednesday.
Hochul thanks heroes of December blizzard, says outside contractors will analyze storm response
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Nearly a month after the Christmas blizzard devastated Western New York, government officials took a moment to say "thank you" to everyone who went above and beyond in order to help others during blinding, freezing conditions. "Today we'll focus on heroism and what that means. What...
Family of Niagara Falls shooting victim relying on faith, spreading the message 'choose life and not hate'
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The mother of a 24-year-old shot and killed in Niagara Falls this weekend is speaking out and calling on others looking to carry out senseless acts of violence to choose life and not hate. Niagara Falls Police say Jaylan McWilson was shot outside his family...
National Grid and Back to Basics Ministries to hold event to assist community
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Johnnie B. Wiley Amateur Athletic Sports Pavilion on Thursday.
