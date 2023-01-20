ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

2 On Your Side

A community staple closes after 36 years

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — A Facebook post was made announcing the local bakery, Dessert Deli will be closing its doors permanently on Feb. 11. The bakery has been serving all of Buffalo for 36 years; for 26 years, Trish Mullaney owned the bakery. "We've had a long great run. It's...
Lite 98.7

An Alligator Was Found in Western New York

You know how some people go to the beach and have a fear of open waters? Who would have thought that you would have to worry about that in Buffalo. Fasten your seatbelt because this is a bizarre story. Somehow, someone let an alligator loose in 2001 into the Scajaquada...
News 4 Buffalo

Cheektowaga woman stable after shooting on Orlando St.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cheektowaga woman is in stable condition after being shot at a party on Orlando Street early Sunday morning, according to Buffalo police. Police say they responded to the 100 block of Orlando Street just after 2:30 a.m., where the 29-year-old woman had been shot during an argument at a party. […]
2 On Your Side

Buffalo man shot and killed overnight

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man was shot and killed overnight. The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday on the 200 block of East Ferry Street, according to a spokesperson for Buffalo Police. Police detectives said a 39-year-old man was shot multiple times while inside a vehicle. The man...
buffalorising.com

New Look: Clayton Street Apartments

Anthony LoRusso has modified his plans for an apartment building he is seeking to construct on a vacant 1.7-acre site at 127 Clayton Street in North Buffalo. The height, size and layout of the project has been revised based on neighborhood concerns. LoRusso first proposed the project last May. From...
wearebuffalo.net

Famous Bakery in Western New York Suddenly Announces Closure

Western New York is known most for snow, the Bills and certain foods. Those certain foods include wings, beef on weck and sponge candy. Chicken wings are clearly the number one food that outsiders know Buffalo most for and while those foods are all great, there's also a great contingency of bakeries in the region.
2 On Your Side

Regal theaters on Elmwood Avenue, Transit Road to close

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The second-biggest movie theater chain in the country is closing 39 locations. This comes after Business Insider reports Regal's parent company Cineworld has filed for bankruptcy. It includes two locations in Western New York: the one on Transit in Williamsville and another on Elmwood in North...
nystateofpolitics.com

Hochul pushes back on criticism about gas appliance proposal

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Even as she was delivering good news for three communities — $10 million awarded to the city of Dunkirk and $4.5 million each to the villages of Lancaster and Wellsville for downtown revitalization projects — Gov. Kathy Hochul was aware many of the Western New Yorkers at her event Monday were likely still thinking about what happened in Orchard Park the day before.
