abc57.com
Employee allegedly pulled under vehicle during shoplifting incident in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. - A gas station employee was injured on Friday after she was allegedly pulled under a vehicle while a shoplifting suspect was trying to leave the scene, according to the Elkhart Police Department. At 5:17 a.m., an officer was called to the 2700 block of S. Main St....
95.3 MNC
South Bend Police report an uptick in robberies during the past weekend
South Bend Police are urging residents to be vigilant following an uptick in robberies this past weekend. From Saturday evening, Jan. 21, to early Monday morning, Jan. 23, officers responded to seven robberies across various parts of the city. Thanks to proactive policing and thorough follow-up investigations, multiple individuals have...
WNDU
Police investigating suspicious death of Benton Harbor man
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - A police investigation is underway after a Benton Harbor man was found dead on Sunday. According to the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety, authorities were dispatched to a residence in the 800 block of LaSalle Street on Sunday. First responders on scene discovered a man dead inside the home. The victim has been identified as Leon Johnson, a longtime Benton Harbor resident.
WNDU
Police: South Bend residents urged to be vigilant after string of robberies
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Residents in South Bend are urged to be more cautious when traveling after a string of robberies over the weekend. According to the South Bend Police Department, authorities responded to seven robberies across various parts of the city from Saturday through early Monday morning. Multiple suspects have been arrested in relation to some of the burglaries; however, there are still active cases ongoing.
Fulton Co. sheriff investigating armed gas station robbery, car theft
KEWANNA, Ind. — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a gas station was robbed by a man armed with a handgun and driving a stolen car. Authorities were called around 8:30 p.m. Saturday to the Country Mark Gas Station on N. Troutman Street in Kewanna, Ind., for a robbery. Upon arrival, a gas […]
963xke.com
Lengthy investigation leads to arrest of Mishawaka woman
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (ADAMS) – Indiana State Police say that a months-long investigation has ended with a Mishawaka woman facing drug charges. After a search of the 49-year-old woman’s residence, police seized a gun, meth, pills, and other drug-related items. Police say that Linda McAfee was arrested Friday and...
abc57.com
Mishawaka Police investigating fraud cases in the city
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the pictured individual in connection with a fraud investigation. If you have any information, please call police at 574-258-1684 or contact police through Facebook Messenger.
WNDU
Police identify victim of early morning shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed early Monday morning in South Bend’s River Park neighborhood. Officers were called around 4 a.m. to the 500 block of S. 29th Street on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they say they found a man, identified as 31-year-old Justin Stewart of South Bend, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
95.3 MNC
Man arrested after stealing wire from employer, selling it at auto yard
A man was arrested last weekend after stealing wire and selling it at an auto yard. Indiana State Police were asked to investigate a theft of wire from the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District. The transportation district told state police that they believed it had been stolen by one of its employees.
95.3 MNC
Police searching for man who robbed gas station, stole truck in Fulton County
Police are looking for a man who robbed a gas station and stole a truck in Fulton County. According to sheriffs deputies, the cops were called about an armed robbery at the Country Mark Gas Station in Kewanna around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21. Investigators say a man enter...
abc57.com
Fugitive Friday for January 20, 2023
This week’s Fugitive Friday features Anthony Ratliff Jr., Denny Cormican, Satia Snowden, and Randall Madison. Anthony Ratliff Jr. is wanted for battery by means of a deadly weapon. Denny Cormican is wanted for failure to appear for the original charge of possession of cocaine. Satia Snowden is wanted for...
95.3 MNC
Michigan City man fired from job, then arrested after police find him with loaded pistol
A Michigan City man has been arrested for allegedly being a felon in possession of a firearm. LaPorte County deputies were called to a business in Clinton Township, just after 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, to standby while management fired an employee. Management escorted the worker, Dalerond L. Jefferson,...
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police seize gun, 479 pills, 65 bags of crack cocaine in traffic stop
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - A traffic stop in Benton Harbor night resulted in the seizure of drugs and a loaded gun Thursday. According to authorities, the traffic stop was initiated after police saw an “illegal substance transaction.” The traffic stop resulted in the discovery and seizure of a loaded handgun, 65 baggies of suspected crack cocaine and nearly 500 illegally possessed prescription pills.
abc57.com
Michigan City Police investigating death of child
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind., --- Officials are investigating the death of a child found unresponsive in a Michigan City Home. Investigators say the LaPorte County Regional Dispatch Center received a 911 call regarding an unresponsive child in the 800 block W 6th Street in Michigan City on January 20th. Life-saving measures...
95.3 MNC
Valparaiso man arrested after leading LaPorte County Police on high speed chase
A Valparaiso man has been arrested after leading LaPorte County Police on a high speed chase. Deputies tried to pull over the suspect driver around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, in the area of U.S. 35, after seeing a vehicle traveling around 75 to 80 miles per hour. However,...
22 WSBT
Knox drug overdose leads to series of arrests
KNOX, Ind. (WSBT) — Knox Police have made a series of arrests following a drug overdose in the 300 block of Bender Street on Wednesday. Officers found a man dead in the home owned and occupied by Erica Howard. Howard was arrested following an investigation that linked multiple drug...
abc57.com
Elkhart officer recognized for life-saving aid at Turkey Stampede race
ELKHART, Ind. - An officer with the Elkhart Police Department was recognized Monday for his life-saving efforts for a runner at the 2022 Turkey Stampede race. Cpl. Brandon Stevens was commended during Monday's Police Merit Commission meeting for giving first aid to a runner who had collapsed during the November race.
95.3 MNC
Mishawaka women arrested for dealing drugs
A Mishawaka woman has been arrested for dealing drugs. Police arrested 49-year-old Linda McAfee after getting a tip from a concerned citizen months ago. They searched a home in the 600 block of W. Mishawaka Ave on Friday, Jan. 20, at 8 a.m., where they say they found drug-related items including various pills, marijuana edibles, meth, and one handgun.
22 WSBT
UPDATE: Police identify driver in deadly crash on Douglas Road
Mishawaka, Ind. — UPDATE: Mishawaka Police have identified the driver in Sunday's deadly crash on Douglas Road. Officials say 43-year-old Karl Singleton was driving between Fir Road and the railroad crossing near Capital Avenue. For an unknown reason, police say he drove off the road, hitting a fire hydrant...
WNDU
2 arrested in connection with Marshall Co. unemployment fraud scheme
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two women have been arrested in connection with an unemployment fraud scheme in Marshall County. The arrests come after officials found out that inmates from various jails and prisons were applying for unemployment while they were incarcerated. Officials say the inmates had people who were...
