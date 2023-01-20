ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Suspect in KC Amber Alert charged with domestic violence

KANSAS CITY—A Kansas City man faces six felony charges related to a domestic violence incident that prompted an Amber Alert in Kansas City on Friday.. Markelv A. Avery, 21, faces Domestic Assault 3rd Degree, Assault 3rd Degree, two counts of Unlawful Use of a Weapon and two counts of Armed Criminal Action, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Any charges related to the child abduction remain under investigation.
Shots fired in domestic disturbance lead to standoff arrest

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers from the Lee’s Summit Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 900 block of NE Bristol Drive on Monday morning after shots were fired during a domestic disturbance. Police said a call came in at approximately 3:30 a.m....
Video surveillance helps police catch Kansas purse thief

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged theft and have made an arrest. On January 3, police were dispatched to the Helping Hands Humane Society, 5720 SW 21st Street in Topeka, in reference to a theft, according to a media release. A woman reportedly had her purse stolen at the business.
Kansas burglary suspect threw knives, rocks at police

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on multiple charges after a standoff at a home. Just after 1:30pm Jan. 18, police responded to 705 NE Kellam Avenue in Topeka after report of someone possibly trying to break into a garage, according to Lt. Michael Hren. Officers made...
Sheriff’s Office investigating apparent jail suicide

LIBERTY — Detectives are investigating an apparent death by suicide of an inmate in Clay County Detention Center in Liberty that occurred just after midnight Monday, Jan. 23. The inmate, a white male from Independence, was booked into the jail Jan. 12 to await trial on charges of nonsupport...
St. Joe Woman Seriously Hurt In Sunday Night Accident

A Two-vehicle accident Sunday night in Platte County has left a St. Joseph woman with serious injuries. According to Troop A of the Highway Patrol, at 10:51 Sunday night a 2010 Chevrolet being driven by 37-year-old Kansas City resident Papy Kennedy was improperly stopped in the right lane of Interstate 435 at mile-marker 26.4.
DWI Arrest By Highway Patrol

A Lathrop man was arrested by State Troopers in Clinton County Sunday. Troopers arrested 26-year-old Wyatt E Butterworth at about 1:03 am for alleged DWI. He was taken to the Clinton County Jail on a 12-hour hold.
Inmate Suicide At Clay County Detention Center

Clay County authorities say they are investigating an apparent suicide at the Clay County Detention Center early this morning (Monday). Authorities say detectives are investigating the apparent suicide of 42-year-old Independence resident Ryan Everson just after Midnight this morning. Everson was booked into the Clay County Detention Center January 12 to await trial on charges of non-support of a child.
Kansas man allegedly assaulted officer during arrest

OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating. Just after 11:30p.m. January, 18, aSheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop at 5th and Pine in Quenemo for a traffic violation, according Sheriff Chris Wells. During the stop, the vehicle fled. A pursuit was initiated, ending at a residence in Pomona,...
3 hospitalized after 2 semi-truck tires hit 5 cars on KC interstate

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were hospitalized after two semi-truck tires hit five vehicles on a Kansas City interstate. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 6:25 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, emergency crews were called to the area of northbound I-35 and 7th St. with reports of a 6-vehicle incident.
