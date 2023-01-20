Read full article on original website
Suspect in KC Amber Alert charged with domestic violence
KANSAS CITY—A Kansas City man faces six felony charges related to a domestic violence incident that prompted an Amber Alert in Kansas City on Friday.. Markelv A. Avery, 21, faces Domestic Assault 3rd Degree, Assault 3rd Degree, two counts of Unlawful Use of a Weapon and two counts of Armed Criminal Action, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Any charges related to the child abduction remain under investigation.
KCTV 5
Shots fired in domestic disturbance lead to standoff arrest
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers from the Lee’s Summit Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 900 block of NE Bristol Drive on Monday morning after shots were fired during a domestic disturbance. Police said a call came in at approximately 3:30 a.m....
KCTV 5
Home invasion suspect yelled for officers to shoot him before being tased: police
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 27-year-old man considered armed and dangerous led law enforcement on a chase Friday afternoon before being arrested in Clay County. The county sheriff’s department stated a public alert had been issued for Phillip Martin of Greenwood, Missouri, wanted for a home invasion that took place Jan. 19 in Buckner.
Kansas City area police agencies investigating string of ATM thefts
At least three Kansas City metro police agencies are investigating a string of ATM thefts at Jackson County businesses.
Video surveillance helps police catch Kansas purse thief
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged theft and have made an arrest. On January 3, police were dispatched to the Helping Hands Humane Society, 5720 SW 21st Street in Topeka, in reference to a theft, according to a media release. A woman reportedly had her purse stolen at the business.
Kansas burglary suspect threw knives, rocks at police
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on multiple charges after a standoff at a home. Just after 1:30pm Jan. 18, police responded to 705 NE Kellam Avenue in Topeka after report of someone possibly trying to break into a garage, according to Lt. Michael Hren. Officers made...
mycouriertribune.com
Sheriff’s Office investigating apparent jail suicide
LIBERTY — Detectives are investigating an apparent death by suicide of an inmate in Clay County Detention Center in Liberty that occurred just after midnight Monday, Jan. 23. The inmate, a white male from Independence, was booked into the jail Jan. 12 to await trial on charges of nonsupport...
KMBC.com
2 suspects, including one wearing a onesie, hold up Bank Midwest location in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Authorities are looking for two men who held up a Bank Midwest late Monday morning in Kansas City. The Bank Midwest branch at 7904 Ward Parkway was robbed at 11:43 a.m., according to the FBI. Two suspects are wanted in the case, one of which...
Kan. man jailed after wrong-way, high-speed chase and crash
DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after an early morning chase in Douglas County. Just after 12:15a.m. Saturday, a sheriff's deputy initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle reported stolen by Lawrence Police, according to a media release. The driver in the suspect vehicle initially stopped...
Video shows man flee fatal shooting in KC entertainment district
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City man faces multiple felony counts in connection with the July 2022, shootings in the Westport entertainment district that killed Cardell Crawford, and injured others, according Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Lavont A. Carter, 21, faces Murder 2nd Degree, three counts of Unlawful Use...
northwestmoinfo.com
St. Joe Woman Seriously Hurt In Sunday Night Accident
A Two-vehicle accident Sunday night in Platte County has left a St. Joseph woman with serious injuries. According to Troop A of the Highway Patrol, at 10:51 Sunday night a 2010 Chevrolet being driven by 37-year-old Kansas City resident Papy Kennedy was improperly stopped in the right lane of Interstate 435 at mile-marker 26.4.
kchi.com
DWI Arrest By Highway Patrol
A Lathrop man was arrested by State Troopers in Clinton County Sunday. Troopers arrested 26-year-old Wyatt E Butterworth at about 1:03 am for alleged DWI. He was taken to the Clinton County Jail on a 12-hour hold.
northwestmoinfo.com
Inmate Suicide At Clay County Detention Center
Clay County authorities say they are investigating an apparent suicide at the Clay County Detention Center early this morning (Monday). Authorities say detectives are investigating the apparent suicide of 42-year-old Independence resident Ryan Everson just after Midnight this morning. Everson was booked into the Clay County Detention Center January 12 to await trial on charges of non-support of a child.
Kansas man allegedly assaulted officer during arrest
OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating. Just after 11:30p.m. January, 18, aSheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop at 5th and Pine in Quenemo for a traffic violation, according Sheriff Chris Wells. During the stop, the vehicle fled. A pursuit was initiated, ending at a residence in Pomona,...
Kan. traffic stop: Front seat passenger caught with meth
JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on drug allegations. Just before 2a.m. Wednesday, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on a 1999 Lincoln Town Car on 150th Road west of U.S. 75 Highway for a traffic infraction, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. During the...
Murder arrest after two girls, woman die in Kansas house fire
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a Kansas house fire that killed two girls and a woman have made an arrest. Just 5:00 a.m. Friday, crews responded to the report of house fire at 916 SW Warren Avenue in Topeka, according to fire department spokesperson Rosie Nichols. First responding...
WIBW
3 hospitalized after 2 semi-truck tires hit 5 cars on KC interstate
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were hospitalized after two semi-truck tires hit five vehicles on a Kansas City interstate. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 6:25 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, emergency crews were called to the area of northbound I-35 and 7th St. with reports of a 6-vehicle incident.
KCMO man shot 8 times managed to ID his killer before dying
A Kansas City, Missouri, man who suffered eight gunshot wounds managed to call police, identify the man who shot him and wait for police on the front porch of a house before his death.
Overnight shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, leaves 1 with critical injuries
One person sustained critical injuries after an overnight shooting in Kansas City, Missouri.
KCTV 5
Multiple injuries reported in shooting near Longview Shopping Center
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting in the area of Longview Road and Blue Ridge Boulevard left multiple people with injuries. According to Kansas City Missouri Police, at least three people were shot and one person had suffered critical injuries. Police said a call came in regarding a shooting...
